Former Michigan center Moritz “Moe” Wagner has been busy working out for teams ahead of Thursday night’s NBA draft.

He’s been projected all over the place, with a general consensus that he will either be a late first-round pick or an early second-round selection.

ESPN NBA Draft Front Office Insider Bobby Marks and ESPN NBA Draft Scouting Analyst Mike Schmitz both see Wagner getting taken in that range, with a ceiling of the No. 15 overall pick, owned by the Washington Wizards.

“I think his range is all over the place,” Marks said. “He’s been in Washington twice, working out for the 15th pick, but he’s also worked out and filled the board with workouts in that 25-30 range.”

He added that he would be surprised if Wagner did in fact go 15th, but it’s not out of the realm of possibilities.

“I think he’s probably a fringe guy,” Schmitz said. “It wouldn’t shock me if he went in that 25-30 range. We have him more in the mid 30’s. I think he’s going to fit with most teams, unless there’s a team that switches every ball screen and needs their big man to be that type of guy, but I do think with his experience, and he has NBA skill, he’s going to be able to play a role during his rookie season wherever he ends up.”

His junior season at Michigan, Wagner averaged 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He shot 39.4 percent from three-point range — a skill that will translate to the next level.

“Teams really like his competitiveness, his moxie,” Schmitz said. “He’s a guy that every time you see him working out in the gym, he’s drenched in sweat. He goes hard all the time. He has a very magnetic personality to him and he’s near 7-feet tall and can shoot. He can actually put the ball down a little bit as well. I think teams like that aspect of him, it’s just a matter of how many minutes is he going to be able to give you because he is limited on the defensive end.”

He played more minutes, averaged more assists, rebounds, blocks and points in 2017-18 than he did in 2016-17. He was also named the Big Ten Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player and named to the NCAA Tournament’s West Region All-Tournament Team.

An anonymous NBA front office executive told TheWolverine.com that the Wizards do in fact like Wagner a lot, and even wonder if he’ll be available there, leading us to believe he will be a first-round pick.

“I think he’s going to be good in a situation where he has versatile defenders around him and a point guard who can put him in position to succeed,” Schmitz said. “I think that’s the biggest question for him, is his ability to defend in space. So, having other guys there that can kind of pick up the slack is going to be important.”

The NBA Draft takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York at 7 p.m. on Thursday. You can watch the draft on ESPN.