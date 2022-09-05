Michigan is the fifth-best team in the nation after Week 1.

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) is an analytical breakdown of the college football landscape that's updated weekly.

Despite Clemson and Georgia Tech not playing until Monday, this week's FPI is updated and ranks the Wolverines fifth overall with a 25-percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, which also ranked fifth.

The system predicts Michigan will go 10.1-2.1, trailing behind Ohio State (11.8-1.0) while well ahead of third-place Michigan State (7.7-4.3) in the Big Ten.

In the game-by-game predictions, the Wolverines received a bump in all but one game at Illinois, falling from 93.1% to 91.3%.

More significant changes include Iowa (70% to 83.9%), Michigan State (69.5% to 74.8%), Ohio State (15.2% to 19.7%), Nebraska (80% to 89%), and Penn State (66.9% to 73%).

According to the FPI's efficiency ratings, Michigan has the 55th-most efficient offense, while its defense sits at 5th and special teams at 37th. U-M is sixth in the system's overall efficiency ratings.

Ohio State (3rd) is the highest-rated FPI team on the Wolverines' schedule. Hawaii, which ranks dead last (132nd), is the lowest.