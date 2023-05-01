Despite being the best center in college football last year, there was plenty of debate about where Michigan's Olu Oluwatimi would be taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.

There wasn't a consensus regarding which rounds he would be selected, which varied anywhere from the mid-rounds to not even being selected at all. Thankfully, Oluwatimi didn't have to wait too long for his name to be called, as the Seattle Seahawks selected him in the fifth round.

That selection of Oluwatimi has the attention of one ESPN reporter, who views the Seahawks got one of the best value picks in the draft.

According to ESPN college football reporter Chris Low, he views Oluwatimi as the biggest steal of the draft.

Here is what he said about the pick:

"Centers are typically drafted lower than they should be, but seeing Michigan's Olusegun Oluwatimi slip to the fifth round was surprising -- but great news for the Seahawks that they could wait that long to get their center of the future. The 6-3, 310-pound Oluwatimi will play 10 years in the NFL and be a fixture in the middle of that Seattle offensive line. He played on college football's best offensive line last season and won the Outland Trophy as the top interior lineman in college football and the Rimington Award as the top center. He has played in three different systems (Air Force, Virginia and Michigan) and will develop rapidly into a top-tier NFL center."