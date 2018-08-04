Ticker
ESPN's College GameDay Will Be In South Bend For Michigan Football's Opener

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
AP Images

ESPN's popular college football pregame show, College GameDay, will be in attendance in South Bend for Michigan's season opener at Notre Dame.

The game will begin at 7:30 ET, and will be televised on NBC.

It will mark the 28th time the popular show will be present for a Michigan game, which is the sixth-most of any school. It will be the 29th time, meanwhile, for Notre Dame.

The Wolverines have hosted GameDay 11 times (tied for fourth-most), and last did so against MSU on Oct. 17, 2015.

U-M has an all-time record of 14-13 when the program is present.

