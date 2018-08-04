ESPN's popular college football pregame show, College GameDay, will be in attendance in South Bend for Michigan's season opener at Notre Dame.

We’re going back to where it all began ... South Bend, we’re coming to your city! Michigan. Notre Dame. See you September 1! pic.twitter.com/kwcvy7FIJJ

The game will begin at 7:30 ET, and will be televised on NBC.

It will mark the 28th time the popular show will be present for a Michigan game, which is the sixth-most of any school. It will be the 29th time, meanwhile, for Notre Dame.

The Wolverines have hosted GameDay 11 times (tied for fourth-most), and last did so against MSU on Oct. 17, 2015.

U-M has an all-time record of 14-13 when the program is present.