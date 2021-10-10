ESPN's FPI Updates Michigan's Projected Record After Win Over Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines closed out the first half of the season with a 32-29 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday night to move to 6-0. They came into the game ranked ninth and will move further into the top ten when the polls are updated Sunday afternoon. The stiffest tests on the schedule await in the second half, but a much-needed bye week comes at the perfect time to get healthy and reset for the stretch run. ESPN updated its Football Power Index (FPI) following the completion of Saturday's games. FPI projects a 10.4-1.9 record for the Wolverines and a positive chance to win each of its remaining games except for one. FPI ranks Michigan fifth in the country and gives them a 17.8% chance of winning the Big Ten and a 5.3% chance of going undefeated. Here's a closer look at what FPI is saying about the road so far and Michigan's remaining outlook after Week 6. RELATED: Grading Michigan Football After A 32-29 Win At Nebraska RELATED: Best And Worst From Michigan's Thrilling Win At Nebraska

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has guided his team to its second 6-0 start since 2015. (USA Today) (Dylan Widger, USA Today)

The Story So Far

Sept. 4 vs. Western Michigan, 47-14 W (1-0) Sept. 11 vs. Washington, 31-10 W (2-0) Sept. 18 vs. Northern Illinois, 63-10 W (3-0) Sept. 25 vs Rutgers, 20-13 W (4-0, 1-0 B1G) Oct. 2 at Wisconsin, 38-17 W (5-0, 2-0 B1G) Oct. 9 at Nebraska, 32-29 W (6-0, 3-0 B1G) Here's what's next for the Wolverines.

Oct. 23 vs. Northwestern, 95.7% chance of victory

The Wildcats were off on Saturday but have been one of the worst teams in the Power 5 so far this season. Michigan should have no problems in this one even if they have some bye-week rust to shake off. This is the perfect spot for a tuneup game considering what follows.

Oct. 30 at Michigan State, 53% chance of victory

People can make excuses or twists narratives all they want, but this Michigan State team is for real and has set itself up to play meaningful November football. All that stands between the Wolverines and Spartans meeting in East Lansing as a pair of undefeated teams is Northwestern and Indiana, respectively. Those are hurdles both teams should clear to set up an all-time rivalry tilt.

Nov. 6 vs. Indiana, 89% chance of victory

Indiana is not what it was last year and has come down in a big way. They will still be competitive and find ways to give Michigan fits, but this should be another Michigan victory.

Nov. 13 at Penn State, 50.7% chance of victory

Penn State was on the verge of passing a huge test on the road at Iowa on Saturday. That was one they had to have to keep pace with the other Big Ten East contenders, but starting quarterback Sean Clifford was knocked out of the game with an undisclosed injury. His status moving forward could swing the tide in Michigan's chances of winning in Happy Valley.

Nov. 20 at Maryland, 87.4% chance of victory

There are some explosive elements to what Maryland wants to do offensively, but they have been exposed the last two weeks by Iowa and Ohio State. This could be a trap game for Michigan in that it might be a little closer than they hope, but there's no reason they should not get by the Terrapins to get themselves ready for The Game.

Nov. 27 vs. Ohio State, 42.4% chance of victory