On Thursday night, former Michigan big man Moritz “Moe” Wagner will realize a dream and be drafted into the NBA.

What round and to what team will remain a mystery until commissioner Adam Silver announces it, but ESPN College Basketball Analyst Jay Bilas is confident Wagner will be an asset to whatever team picks him.

“I don’t think a player like him would be ill-suited for any team,” Bilas said. “There are only 30 teams in the league, and it’s not like some teams play zone and other teams run flex or stuff like that. They all basically do the same thing. There are different cultures in NBA locker rooms and that’s the difference. Wagner’s got a skillset, anybody would be happy to have a player like him.”

The general consensus is that Wagner will be selected somewhere between pick No. 15 overall (owned by the Washington Wizards) and pick No. 35, the fifth pick in the second round.

“I think Moe is going to be a solid NBA player,” Bilas said. “He’s a very late first-round or early second-round pick. He’s got good size and can stretch the floor a bit, he’s a skilled big guy that can make a play.”

The difference between a late first-round pick and falling into the second is quite large when it comes to money. First-round picks receive a significant amount of guaranteed money, while second-round selections not only have shorter contract lengths, but involve far less guaranteed money. This chart from Business Insider shows the relative drop-off.

“He’s disciplined and does a good job of putting a body on somebody and boxing out,” Bilas said. “He’s not a great rebounder, but he does a great job of boxing out on every possession. And he’s gotten better and better throughout the course of his young career. He plays hard and I think he’s going to need to improve on the defensive end, he’s not really a shot blocker and he’s not a high-volume rebounder.”

When asked about a player comparison, Bilas joked that he tends to think of guys that look alike instead of someone whose game reflects the player in question. Due to this, he stays away from player comparisons and prefers to focus on what he’s seen from an individual player, in this case, Wagner.

“In today’s game, he can play out on the perimeter and draw big guys away from the basket and make open shots,” Bilas said. “I think he’s got a chance to be a good NBA player.”

In recent weeks, an NBA front office executive, who asked to stay anonymous, said there was talk that Wagner was rising up draft boards and could go in the middle of the first round. The Wizards worked out Wagner twice.

Yesterday, ESPN NBA Draft Front Office Insider Bobby Marks and ESPN NBA Draft Scouting Analyst Mike Schmitz both called Wagner a fringe first-round pick.

The NBA Draft takes place at 7 p.m. on Thursday night. It will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and will be broadcast on ESPN.