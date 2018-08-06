Rashan Gary was rated as the No. 1 player in the country out of high school. AP Photo/Michael Conroy

With the college football season now less than a month away, ESPN has released its opinionated list of the 50 best players in the country. The site pegged four different Wolverines to the compilation — junior defensive end Rashan Gary at No. 8, junior linebacker Devin Bush at No. 22, junior quarterback Shea Patterson at No. 25 and fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich at No. 46. Here's what they said about each of the four — and whether or not we agree with them.

No. 8 — Junior defensive end Rashan Gary

Rashan Gary hails from Paramus, N.J. AP Images

Key stat: No. 3 on Mel Kiper Jr.'s Big Board Their take: "One of several talented juniors on Michigan's defense, Gary has great speed and impeccable footwork for a 285-pound pass-rusher. He approached offseason workouts with renewed focus, which should help him keep pace with the high expectations he created the past two seasons and as the No. 1-ranked prospect coming out of high school." Our take: There is absolutely nothing wrong with expecting Gary to be the eighth-best player in college football in 2018, but he'll have to make a significant leap to do so. The defensive end was disruptive last year as a sophomore (12 tackles for loss, six sacks), but did not have the dominant campaign many were expecting of him. It's fair to anticipate him to take a substantial step forward in 2018, but ESPN's No. 8 ranking of him certainly appears to be based more on potential than actual on-field production so far.

No. 22 — Junior linebacker Devin Bush

Devin Bush is one of six juniors expected to start on Michigan's defense this fall. AP Images

Key stat: Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 1 underclass ILB Their take: "The new leader of Michigan's stacked defense had a team-high 102 tackles and five sacks in his first season as a starter. Good instincts and a fearsome attitude will make Bush the tone-setting centerpiece for another fast, aggressive group in Ann Arbor." Our take: ESPN has Bush tabbed as the best linebacker in all of college football, and if he takes the same kind of leap that he made from his freshman to sophomore year, he could certainly become that. His statistics may not wind up being off the charts in 2018, simply because the U-M defense is loaded with talent and production around him. Placing him at No. 22 is spot on though.

No. 25 — Junior quarterback Shea Patterson

Shea Patterson threw for 2,259 and 17 touchdowns in just seven games last year at Ole Miss. University of Michigan

Key stat: Threw for 2,259 yards before season-ending injury Their take: "The former Ole Miss starter is now the preordained savior in Ann Arbor. Patterson's ability to extend and make plays will -- provided he wins the starting job -- give Jim Harbaugh's staff a weapon it has not had under center at Michigan. Wolverine faithful are hoping he's the missing piece to a Big Ten title run." Our take: Having Patterson at No. 25 — and the 10th-best quarterback in the country — will probably catch a lot of people off guard, but there is absolutely nothing wrong with it. The junior has proven himself against elite secondaries (he torched Auburn and Vanderbilt last year, the No. 18 and No. 26 pass defenses in the country, respectively), and will have more talent around him in 2018 than he's ever had. Sure, it's tough to predict how Patterson will perform this season, but it would not surprise if he lives up to the hype and is indeed viewed as one of the best signal-callers in all of college football.

No. 46 — Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich

Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich recorded 18 tackles for loss and eight sacks last season. AP Images