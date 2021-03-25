Former Michigan Wolverines football tight end Nick Eubanks had a solid career during his five years in Ann Arbor (578 yards and six touchdowns), but never quite developed into a consistently dangerous pass-catching threat. Part of the problem was due to inconsistent quarterback play, with then-redshirt sophomore Wilton Speight manning the job when Eubanks was a freshman in 2016, before a plethora of signal-callers saw action over the next several years, including John O’Korn, Brandon Peters, Shea Patterson and Joe Milton.

Michigan Wolverines football's Nick Eubanks came to U-M as a four-star prospect.

“Playing with different quarterbacks is a challenge because of the timing,” Eubanks explained this afternoon on a Zoom call with reporters while discussing U-M’s Pro Day tomorrow. “There’s one objective though — create an opportunity for them to get me the ball. “They made me a great all-around player and helped me adapt while creating chemistry with each and every one of them to get our timing down.” Eubanks was known more for his pass-catching abilities than his blocking skill set during his time as a Wolverine, but insisted today his blocking was the area that he improved in the most in recent years. The Plantation, Fla., native revealed he has been in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., since early January prepping for next month’s NFL Draft. Eubanks noted he’s “getting faster and building more and better muscle,” and this his body “is feeling great” while adjusting to the hot running climate down there.

The Maize and Blue’s tight end spot will look significantly different in 2021 with Eubanks — again, a mainstay at the position over the last several years — no longer a part of it. Sophomore Erick All is seemingly his heir apparent, though the Fairfield, Ohio, native struggled mightily in 2020 while transitioning to a larger role (just 82 receiving yards and four dropped passes, according to Pro Football Focus). “I relate Erick’s playing style to mine,” Eubanks noted. “He has the athleticism to do anything on the field, and is a great competitor in how he does things. I can’t wait for him to develop into the player he can be. “All you need sometimes is just that potential push and I think he’ll find it this season to come out on top at tight end.” There will be an old familiar face returning to the spot to coach the tight ends in 2021, in position coach Jay Harbaugh. His move from running backs coach was one of the many shakeups that head coach Jim Harbaugh made to his staff this offseason, with Mike Hart now leading the position group Jay Harbaugh vacated in his move to coach the tight ends. “His [Jay Harbaugh] knowledge [is the main thing he brought to the table],” Eubanks revealed. “He put [former Michigan and current Denver Broncos tight end] Jake Butt in the league, so coaching someone like Jake was important for others to see.”