Eubanks Raves About The Way Harbaugh Has Prepared His Players For The NFL
Former Michigan Wolverines football tight end Nick Eubanks had a solid career during his five years in Ann Arbor (578 yards and six touchdowns), but never quite developed into a consistently dangerous pass-catching threat.
Part of the problem was due to inconsistent quarterback play, with then-redshirt sophomore Wilton Speight manning the job when Eubanks was a freshman in 2016, before a plethora of signal-callers saw action over the next several years, including John O’Korn, Brandon Peters, Shea Patterson and Joe Milton.
RELATED: ITF EXTRA: Spring Football Offensive MVPs (To Date)?
RELATED: Leading Michigan O-Line Is Something Sherrone Moore Doesn't 'Take Lightly'
“Playing with different quarterbacks is a challenge because of the timing,” Eubanks explained this afternoon on a Zoom call with reporters while discussing U-M’s Pro Day tomorrow. “There’s one objective though — create an opportunity for them to get me the ball.
“They made me a great all-around player and helped me adapt while creating chemistry with each and every one of them to get our timing down.”
Eubanks was known more for his pass-catching abilities than his blocking skill set during his time as a Wolverine, but insisted today his blocking was the area that he improved in the most in recent years.
The Plantation, Fla., native revealed he has been in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., since early January prepping for next month’s NFL Draft. Eubanks noted he’s “getting faster and building more and better muscle,” and this his body “is feeling great” while adjusting to the hot running climate down there.
The Maize and Blue’s tight end spot will look significantly different in 2021 with Eubanks — again, a mainstay at the position over the last several years — no longer a part of it.
Sophomore Erick All is seemingly his heir apparent, though the Fairfield, Ohio, native struggled mightily in 2020 while transitioning to a larger role (just 82 receiving yards and four dropped passes, according to Pro Football Focus).
“I relate Erick’s playing style to mine,” Eubanks noted. “He has the athleticism to do anything on the field, and is a great competitor in how he does things. I can’t wait for him to develop into the player he can be.
“All you need sometimes is just that potential push and I think he’ll find it this season to come out on top at tight end.”
There will be an old familiar face returning to the spot to coach the tight ends in 2021, in position coach Jay Harbaugh. His move from running backs coach was one of the many shakeups that head coach Jim Harbaugh made to his staff this offseason, with Mike Hart now leading the position group Jay Harbaugh vacated in his move to coach the tight ends.
“His [Jay Harbaugh] knowledge [is the main thing he brought to the table],” Eubanks revealed. “He put [former Michigan and current Denver Broncos tight end] Jake Butt in the league, so coaching someone like Jake was important for others to see.”
Eubanks' old position coach wasn’t the only Harbaugh he had significant praise for. The tight end was also asked about his head coach and the job he did preparing the Michigan players for the NFL during their time in Ann Arbor, and Eubanks raved about the preparation and professional approach that was in place.
“You can interview dudes in the league who played for him [Harbaugh] and they say it was an easy transition to the NFL in how they did things,” Eubanks said. “It was always a pro-related style here.
“Harbaugh has had a helpful way for us for transitioning over, so I know I’ll be accustomed to it once I get to the NFL.”
Eubanks is one of several Michigan players seen as a fringe draftable prospect, with running back Chris Evans, defensive lineman Carlo Kemp and fullback Ben Mason being a few other notable ones as well.
The interview process is especially important for players like these, who attempt to lobby themselves to NFL organizations by discussing the attributes they can bring to the league.
“I’m someone who will work hard [is what I’m telling NFL teams],” Eubanks revealed this afternoon. “I can come in and be a sponge and soak in the knowledge I need to help an organization win, and contribute early.
“I want to gain that knowledge I had in college and get more of it in the NFL — I’ll come in and work right away to do so.”
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook