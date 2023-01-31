We're sitting here in February trying to decipher the latest Jim Harbaugh to the NFL talk, trying to determine fact from fiction.

Earlier, it was easy to find a scapegoat in all of this for those looking to place the blame for the NFL rumors persisting. Athletic director Warde Manuel was the latest punching bag for those looking for someone to blame. The supposed inaction during contract talks and the lack of serious offers allowed Harbaugh to once again have a wandering eye toward something he coveted elsewhere.

With president Santa Ono announcing that Harbaugh told him that he would remain as coach in 2023, Ono was the knight in shining armor that appeared to fix everything and get things back on track.

Then, news came across that the Denver Broncos once again tried a hail mary to get Harbaugh into the fold.

It failed with Harbaugh allegedly turning down the Broncos again, even holding a meeting with the franchise.

Why did a meeting even take place, if true, after Harbaugh had made it very publicly clear that he wasn't going anywhere? Why is there still talk that Harbaugh to the NFL isn't quite dead in the water for another 365 days?

Everyone wants a bad guy. Everyone needs a finger to point when things go wrong.

The fact of the matter is, the truth is the hardest part to pinpoint right now.

Trying to sift through all the rumors, all the public statements and things that have happened behind the scenes is like wading through a thick muck. The muck impedes your movement and just when you think you've made progress, you're only sinking deeper into it.

We're wading through to find a truth that's murkier than the muck itself.

With Harbaugh turning down the Broncos again, who are getting desperate trying to market a dead-end job in a division that's full of talent, why are these rumors persisting?

If there is a shred of truth to Harbaugh wanting to go back to the NFL to seek out his white whale and actually go through with it, then he would go back on his public word twice. Something that he has never done during his time as head coach at any stop he's ever made.

That doesn't make Harbaugh the bad guy, either.

Harbaugh is a tough person to decipher. He's like a Rubix cube with a million different colored blocks, a puzzle you can't quite crack.

He is a man who is coaching at the highest level of his profession in terms of performance. He has excelled at the college level as well as on the professional level, not many coaches can boast the kinds of accolades he has.

With the success he's found in the college ranks, he certainly has unfinished business. You can also say that he has unfinished business in the professional ranks, too.

And it's perfectly fine to rationalize that the unfinished business in the professional ranks is something that sticks with you for a man as competitive as he is.

Whatever the muck looks like, it's something that doesn't need to be explored for the foreseeable future. A completed contract helps cleanse a lot of the issues, which is something many expect to get done.

The fact that we are multiple weeks out from the announcement that he is staying and there still hasn't been word of a finalized contract makes the talk of him heading to the NFL an easier point to make.

Certainly.

We're all so wrapped up in trying to point the finger and find someone to blame in all of this that people forget the greater point.

Harbaugh has done exactly what he said he would, even if it took some twists and turns along the way.

Don't be so fixated on finding the bad guy and focus on the future. One that is very bright in Ann Arbor.