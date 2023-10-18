On how he would define the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry

Intense. Fun. Exciting. It's what football is all about. Love it. Been apart of it, been apart of some tidal wave of emotions in my time. Exciting, really exciting.

On Jimmy Rolder

His progress has been great, really excited about Jimmy and his future and his potential. When we feel like we need him in a game, it could be this week, he's ready to go. We'll play him in four. He'll play in four. Not like he's just waiting to play. When he's ready, he'll play. We can use him in the next four games, next five games. Might be this week depending on how he looks today.

On whether that's a tough conversation to have with a player who played a lot last year

It wasn't that tough. We try to be really open with our guys every single day in regard to where they're at and everything. He had to work through some stuff in camp with a minor injury and that kind of set him back. Going into the season, we just try to advise him like we're his parents and we open up to the family, talk to them, and just try to find out the best situation for that individual is and that is the best for Jimmy. Everyone came to an agreement and here we are. I think it worked out pretty good that we were able to stay healthy at the position up until this point and now we have some added value that can play every game no matter how many they go. As a redshirt, you can play in the bowl games now so he would have to miss just one more moving forward.

On how a rivalry win can benefit recruiting

Just to win it general benefits recruiting, right? A rivalry win, it benefits for the state, the surrounding states, just understanding the intensity of these games and having these kinds of epic showdowns that everybody is watching. This is a game where even if you're not a football fan but you attended Michigan or Michigan State and someone says, hey Michigan-Michigan State this weekend, you're going to be like, oh, I'm going to keep an eye on that game. Just one of those that magnify it. It does have an impact. State championship for us. Get to win the state.

On how to prepare guys for trick plays

That was a little frustrating, felt like we should've seen that a little better. We go back to years and years of coordinators and head coaches film and try to find anything they can do. Situational, yard line, formations. We had covered that pretty heavily, not exactly that play, but we knew that number one was a former quarterback and I'd love to have seen Junior continue and get the hit. I don't know if he would've stopped him but he would've got a hit on him and maybe affected the throw. Obviously, having the safety be able to see number 12, their gadget, gimmick guy was screaming up the field. Those are one of those things you're glad that happens in a blowout win because now next time you'll be ready for it as a player. You just need that experience seeing that.

On what he likes from the punt return unit and where to improve

I like what I see. I think we're ready for a big one. We're returning balls at a good pace. Our guys running down the field are awesome and playing with a high effort. Jay has done a really good job scheming things up. I think we're ready to explode on that unit whether it's blocks or returns. It's kind of ready to go.

On whether there's anything different about playing on grass

Of course, there is for sure. I prefer the grass field, I think. But it is what it is. We play and practice on turf. This week we'll practice on grass to get ready for it. Football is football. You gotta make sure you don't make it a factor. Maybe pick your feet up a little bit more, maybe wear different cleats depending on the weather. At the end of the day, it shouldn't be that much of a factor, we can't let it be a factor.

On the ball disruption on defense

That's one of more core pillars, we talk about it every single day. Spend time with it every day, have done a lot of research on it. That's something that Coach Minter really wanted to focus on this year and we have. It's cool because it's coming to fruition.

On new sayings that Jim Harbaugh has this year compared to his last stop in Ann Arbor

Cool Jim. He's been awesome. He has been unbelievable with the team. Just feeding off who they are, who the coaches are. He takes his time. He researches. He works 24 hours a day. Not only on the football stuff but the mood and what the team needs and what they need to hear and everything like that. It's been truly special.

On whether his messages resonate better when the program is humming

I've said this before in front of you guys, I just feel like this is his team. If you just relate it to a family, he is the dad and your dad always has these quirky messages and sayings but you carry them for the rest of your life. I feel like that's where we're at right now. They get them, they respect them, they love it. They laugh sometimes but these kids are going to carry what he's teaching them and what he's saying to them for the rest of their lives.

On the linebackers

I don't care if we keep kicking people's butts and stopping the run and doing all that. The linebackers have really taken on a tremendous role in this because they're fitting runs so fast and they're right and they're on it and their eyes are so good. They are taking all the double teams off the D-line. That's what you're seeing in a big way. You can't single-block these guys up front. They're monsters, they're awesome. They play with such good technique. It does go hand-in-hand and we have to continue to do that. We have to continue to fit runs the right way. The floodgates open in this defense, everybody eats. It's so well designed and put together. If we're all fitting the right way and doing the right thing, everybody is able to gain plays and make plays and make impact plays like you saw from Mike Barrett last week. I think we're doing a really good job of fitting in the scheme and seeing things really well right now. I thought the linebackers played at a high level, it was their best game last week.

On whether the ball disruption has anything to do with more zone coverage

I wouldn't say that. I would say that whichever the game goes is what we lean toward gameplan-wise. As Jesse calls it and feels it out, I wouldn't say it's predominantly zone, we're playing a good amount of match principles in there and we've played games where we went a lot more man. A lot more tighter coverage. It's a good mix of stuff. Obviously, in zone, you have eyes on the quarterback so when you're getting pressure and he's throwing the ball up, you can go get it. Even in man, we've had some turnovers because we've had ball deflections and we're tighter on the coverage and stuff. It's been a good mix and the turnovers come in a good mix of it.

On the versatility of the defense now versus when he was in Ann Arbor the first time

A lot. This defense has answers for everything. Really, really does. It's able to adapt in the game. You could say, oh, I have an answer as a coach after I see a game and say, OK, we have to do this now. We're able to do this in-game with this defense. It's put together really well. Our players work really hard at understanding different concepts so that we can change and adapt in games. It is that. It's able to go into a lot of different directions and we're able to adjust on the fly really well. Our players are able to adapt to it and execute it.

On the second half adjustments

That could be a lot of reasons, that's one of them. Our conditioning is another one. Our focus, our guys stay focused during the game. They're focused at halftime. They're taking in corrections, they're locked in. There's no distractions. There's a lot of things that contribute to that. That's for sure, the schematic adjustments, are one of those things.

On the challenges of defending in the red zone

Your back is against the wall, number one. It's something where teams get a lot more creative. They take more shots early on in downs in different kind of plays so you have to able to adjust and adapt in different ways. There's a lot more one-on-ones, you can't really drop out in zones and play with more space so you have to win your one-on-one battles, for sure. Obviously, to me, red zone is a lot of mentality, too. Oh, my God, just got down here and teams start panicking, maybe their angles are a little bit off or their technique is a little bit off. You have to stay calm, stay consistent and have faith in the 11 guys on the field and just play ball.

On whether he saw Mike Barrett's game increase upon Ernest Hausmann's arrival

Oh, yeah. Michael Barrett is playing at a high, high level right now. Better than he's played in his career and just doing everything. Mike has been a dynamic athlete at the linebacker position and always been a good pass rusher. Mike, if you just watch him each game, he's fitting runs, he's striking, he's really rounded his game out and I'm really proud of him for that. He did absolutely step up his game with the competition.

On how he embraces the emotions of a rivalry game while also avoiding getting out of control

We gotta play football and we've been playing really good football and we gotta continue to play really good football. We can't let the emotions take over. We gotta play like we've been playing. We're playing emotional, fired up, high-energy football so we gotta continue that but we can't let anything distract us from that. Within the whistle is when we win and when we want to win. That's what we do, that's what we train for. There's nothing on the outside that should take us away from that. That's what we have to focus on this week, for sure.

On the depth at the linebacker position

It's been really good. It's funny, I was joking with Junior just now. He's sitting in my office, dude, have you played in a fourth quarter this year? At some point that's going to have to happen. It's great. It builds depth, it lets you see other guys in there. It gets them experience. It's like you get good at football by playing football and practicing but also playing in games. Even you can say it doesn't matter what the score is. When you go in the fourth quarter playing in that game, that experience is huge. It's allowed us, Ernest has allowed us to keep Mike and Junior fresh throughout those first three quarters for sure which has helped and he's done a phenomenal job going back and forth and being able that. That's something that goes unnoticed. He's playing both spots series to series, sometimes within a series. Getting Jaydon Hood and Micah Pollard some really good experience is great for the future.

On what is Jesse Minter's biggest strength as a coach

I think Jesse is phenomenal. He's ultra-smart, he lets his coaches coach and have input. He understands what he wants and what he wants the defense to look like. Then he guides it towards that. His experience coming from the fact that he's grown up in a football family. He's able to pull from a lot of different things and experiences. He's seen a lot. I just think Jesse is so well-rounded both in the football world and off the football world. He's kind of the total package there. I'm excited to see where he's gonna go because I can easily see him being a big-time head coach really soon. He's kind of got it all. He's the total package, in my opinion.

On whether he's seen practices being turned up a notch

Oh yeah. Our practices are incredible, they're awesome. Tuesdays and Wednesdays we're rolling. We are getting after it. We do some good on good with the offense. Shoot, we run 20-24 plays to start the practice. First the offense and intermingle everything. These guys are humming. They're flying to the ball, they're really trying to practice with technique and what they need to. It's been great and it has helped. We can improve throughout the year by doing that. Teams that are beat up, they have lulls during the week, they don't truly improve. We have been able to really see improvement throughout the year because of the play we're able to practice.

On what are the challenges of fielding a punt

It's very challenging, it really is. It's even more challenging, in my opinion, in college football than the NFL. The ball will be hung up further in the NFL. They're going to be able to pinpoint their accuracy more. In college, the block spots change. One second the punter is punting from the left A-gap and then the next punt he's outside the right tackle. You gotta track that, you gotta track the ball off the foot. Is it end over end, is hanging up there, is it a low-liner? How hard did he hit it on the low-liner on the rugby. There is a ton that goes into that. A lot of reps for the people that have a knack. I'll be honest, you either have a knack to be able to do it or you don't. It's really hard to get somebody and teach them and develop them when they just don't have a knack for it. It's not an easy thing. You account for the wind then, there's a lot that goes into it. Those guys that are back there, it's truly one of the hardest things to do. You have to have a true respect for them. I go back to Donovan Peoples-Jones doing it as a freshman and he had a knack for it but he had his moments, too. Just having to coach him every single day, that helped me so much as a coach because he was young, he was wide-eyed and he went back there and he was doing this as a freshman. Having to show him clips and video and doing it every day and just be all over it has helped me be able to teach it. Just to see Donovan do it in the NFL and do it so easily, I'm like, I remember the days when you were a freshman, dude, you didn't catch the ball so easily. Really hard. Really difficult thing to do.

On whether he's seen Jake Thaw and Tyler Morris develop at punt returner

Oh yeah, big time. They're developing, they're getting better, they're improving. Yes, for sure. The young guys, too. Excited about Semaj and Karmello English developing back there. We're building a pretty good stable back there.