On returning to Ann Arbor

It's good to be back, I'm very excited. It's been awesome, really. A lot of new faces but a lot of the same faces. It's been cool to reconnect with so many people and everyone has been awesome. It's been good.

On what's different about Michigan football

This thing seems to be humming. These guys have gotten it rolling since I've been gone. The culture is just awesome, it's got to be one of the best cultures in college football. I think the players, how willing and how hungry they are, it's a really good place. Just walking in and feeling it, you can feel it as soon as you walk into the building.

On how valuable to have the perspective of coaching numerous positions

I think it's invaluable, it's incredible. Coaching linebackers first and moving to the safety position made me a better secondary coach. I was able to spend the last five years coaching the secondary and moving back to linebackers, I feel like has made me a better linebackers coach. You just see it different, you see from angles to block destruction techniques to coverage techniques. You're really able to get into the guts of all that stuff and it just enhances your ability to coach and guide the players on the right tools for their toolbox. Being a special teams coordinator helped me with that as well. Anytime you get those experience, it's invaluable.

On challenges going from play-caller to position coach

I don't think so. For me, there's not. I'm not an ego guy. I want to coach good football and make my players the best. I don't think so. I'm excited for it, to be honest. I'm excited to get into a different system and learn. For me, moving now from being with the safeties for five years and now being with the linebackers. I'm excited for that, getting back to my roots really were. I don't see a challenge. When you get in a great room with great guys, like we had last year at Ole Miss and everybody has input and everybody has the best interest for the team. You don't really consider yourself, oh, I'm the play-caller, I'm this. You've got a different role on gameday and maybe the preparation towards the end of the week is a little different but we're all in it together.

On what he learned at Ole Miss and what he brings back

That's a loaded question right there (laughs). The journey at Ole Miss was interesting. Our head coach kind of fell in love with this specific defense that I had never had any previous knowledge of. I was with DJ (Durkin) at the time so we had to go study and learn a different defense. Talk about being a student of the game and talking about being stressful of having to learn this 3-2-6 model and having to be able to go call it. You really want to be a student of the game and study as much as possible and stuff. That was interesting, that was stressful at times but it also added to my experience about seeing different ways to do stuff. I was brought up in a four-down or multiple front, certain coverages and not having that extra safety back there. You change your angles, you change your concepts. It was an interesting path but, ultimately, at the end of the day, the experience I am able to pull from I feel like made me a better coach.

On what makes a great recruiter

Number one is relationships, I'm a relationship guy. I love recruiting because I love talking to and meeting different families, different coaches. Different sized schools, different ways of doing things. Different upbringing from the players. That all interests me. Forming relationships with different people around the country, it really excites me and I like doing it. Naturally, when you like doing something and it fits who you are, you're going to work harder and you're going to get better at it. I just take pride in it. Relationships can be made anywhere if you work at them. When we went down to Ole Miss, I was like, OK, I'm still going to recruit the Northeast a little bit but it wasn't our main area there. I had to form relationships in Mississippi, in Alabama, in Louisiana, which I never have before. I was able to stay in Georgia which I had at Michigan a little bit, which made it a little easier because I had built relationships. I think that and staying with the times. College football has changed. From the first time I got to Michigan and I started recruiting here in 15 and 16 to now, it has changed drastically. As a coach, staying with the times of, OK, now I don't have to just talk to the parents and the high school coaches, they have their 7-on-7 coaches and their trainers. Now their marketing people. OK, if you're going to talk to these people, you better speak some of their language. Doing your research, studying, taking pride in some of that. It's not only a student of the game, it's gotta be a student of the recruiting game in college as well.

On the biggest changes in college football

There's so many things. Number one, the social media aspects sort of things. Schools that had to stay regionally recruiting-wise now can open up—Michigan is a little different, they've always been able to recruit nationally, it opens them up even more because on social media, you can find kids easier, kids can find you and do their research easier. It just opens your world of recruiting up. I think that's the first thing. Just having a bigger mindset whatever college you're in. When you start thinking about the transfer portal. Now, at Ole Miss, we had a very different recruiting philosophy. We were going to take a certain amount of high school kids and then a bunch of transfer portal guys. It's how you build your roster, how you think about your roster. Also, how you continue to recruit your roster, I always thought, OK, you have to recruit the players you have on your team harder than the recruits that you recruit outside because you need those guys to be happy and want to play for you and all that. Now, it's stay here. Back in the day it was because you wanted to keep them happy and motivated and all that. Now, you do it because you want them to stay at the school. It's a huge part of it now. You're constantly building relationships, mentoring, guiding those relationships on and off, inside your program, outside your program. It's really a 24/7 thing. Can't tell you how many times I sit home at night and thin, OK, what recruits haven't I connected with. What players haven't I connected with? What players families haven't I called recently or texted? This whole game—some of things that come at you. I think that the transfer portal has added and now you have the whole NIL world. It's another beast, it's another monster you're dealing with.

On how long it takes to build the relationship with his new players

It's crazy because the class—not the whole class but I recruited a lot of the guys and then left and never got to coach them. Makari Paige and certain guys like, RJ Moten, Caden Kolesar. It's like, oh wow, this is awesome. You don't realize guys are still there and they're awesome grown men now. There's some.

On what he's learned about the linebacker room

First and foremost, I got here on Thursday night, last Thursday night, so I've been here a week and a half. Felt like a month. The first thing I did is that I met with each linebacker one-on-one. Spent a good amount of time, an hour or so with each one. Got to know them. I called their families. I connected with whoever their family was, whether it was step parents, parents, grandparents. I connected with them to get to know them. That was my first chunk of order plus learning the defensive terminology. Terminology is the hardest thing for a coach. Scheme you can kind of fit in if you have the right experiences but it's now all the words are different. Trying to memorize the terminology for the first practice. That's been my first week and also start plugging away with some relationships I have in recruiting. It's kind of been a whirlwind but it's been fun.

On how much of an asset an experienced player like Michael Barrett be for a new coach

Anytime you get an experienced guy, it's huge. You lean on them in terms of what adjustments can be made. 'Hey, Mike, have you guys ever done this here?' No, we've never actually done that or, yeah, we did that. We game-planned that once. You kind of lean and bounce stuff off them as you're growing together through the spring and through the season, ultimately. Any time you get an experienced guy like Mike who has been around and has seen a lot, too. It helps tremendously.

On the feeling when the team took the field for the first time in spring practice

It was awesome. It's like, let's go, let's get after it. It's been a hectic week but that's what you're here for. You get the tingling and you get those hairs on your neck standing up. It was awesome. It was smooth, it was great. They were running around.

On the value of having next week off

I'm in the hotel, which is great. My family is still in Oxford, which is great because I have been kind of putting in full days and everything and full nights. Next week, I'm going to breathe for a second and I'm going to dig into the guts of the defense. I'm going to dig into the guts of the recruiting and be able to catch up a little bit. Right now, you're treading. It's been good, though. It's been smooth. Next week will help a lot.

On the discussion about coming back to Michigan with his family

Honestly, she almost cried she was so happy. She loved it here. We have a 13-year-old and the moves get hard. I always said when I got into this, I'm not going to be a jumper. I'm not going to try and move around every year. It affects the kids. The 4-year-old we tell her you were born up here and she's like, yay. The 13-year-old when she found out we were moving, it was a little like, uh oh. When we told her we were going back to Michigan, she couldn't have been happier. This is a smooth, easy transition for all parties.