On AJ Barner's blocking and pass-catching abilities

He's really done a great job of embracing being a complete tight end. That's why we were recruiting him in the portal and I told him that's where I saw where his game needed to improve. He's obviously a massive individual, a massive human being yet there was improvement to be made and there still is, obviously, for anyone. Coaches, players. He's embraced that and had the awareness to know, hey, I can be this dominant blocking tight end and I think he's done a great job embracing the coaching and working his tail off. I think you guys are starting to see that come to fruition.

On what it means to him to have Jim Harbaugh's confidence

It means the world. Obviously, he's been somebody who was instrumental in my life not only as a player but once I made the transition to a coach. I owe everything I really have in this profession to him and his trust and the guidance he's given me. It's really easy for myself, and I imagine, the staff to come in and observe him and how he coaches the guys, how he interacts with the guys. How he leads the program. He's done really everything for me and my career. Just try to come in and repay that every single day through hard work.

On how Max Bredeson has worked his way into the scheme

Max has been in our room since he got here. He was with Coach Jay his freshman year and he's been with me for the last two. We're extremely lucky that we have a lot of knowledgeable coaches on staff. Obviously, it's a position not a lot of people use in college football. To be able to have coaches who are using their experience, who have been around it, that we can go back and forth. I was fortunate that Coach Harbaugh has been a staple of his offenses from his time with the 49ers, even when I was playing here. Having those guys, Joe Kerridge, Khalid Hill, Henry Poggi, to be able to observe and take parts of their game and help Max with that. I think coach always talks about embracing your role and find a way to contribute. He's the epitome of that. A guy who was an undersized high school quarterback. Gets here and is an undersized quote, unquote, tight end walk-on. To be playing as a redshirt freshman and, in my opinion, being the best fullback in America as a redshirt sophomore speaks to him and his character and the effort that he's put in.

On Marlin Klein being an emergency punter

He's got an amazing leg. He's a talented guy. Yeah, he's an excellent punter. He did it in high school. It's one of those things that everyone jokes that they can punt, just like everyone says they can play basketball or start where there basketball team is. There are very few guys who can actually do it. He's one of the guys who really can punt.

On playing night games

It's just different. Obviously, the fans, it's a great atmosphere. Obviously, they've done a great job with the renovations of the stadium, it's a super cool atmosphere and the fans love 'em. Selfishly in the building, we love a good noon kickoff. Like Coach Harbaugh and Coach Herb always say, we'll play any time of day. Whether it's an 11 o'clock body time at Nebraska, shoot, next year we might have some late body clock games going out West. Whenever the ball is put down, we gotta be ready to play and our guys are.

On the body clock impacting performance

I think everybody has got a different opinion on that. Coach Herb and Coach Harbaugh do an amazing job of getting it through our guys that, hey, it doesnt matter. The weather, the time, who is healthy, who is not, it doesn't matter. We gotta be ready to play football and play at a high level. I think for our guys it doesn't end up being a big factor.

On how common it is to recruit someone and foresee a position change

I think normally you recruit guys for a position but there are always guys in every single class you're watching in high school where, shoot, we can recruit this guy on either side of the ball. Sometimes it's in the back of your mind that, hey, if this guy gets here and it doesn't work out as a receiver, he could be a corner. A guy like Amorion Walker where I think everybody in America would like to have at multiple positions. It does happen but, in general, we recruit someone for a position.

On the preseason asks for Colston Loveland

One big thing I challenged him on, obviously the run-blocking game. Especially as a freshman tight end who had to play a lot, that's something that was a challenge for him. Keep improving that and make sure you're not just labeled when you come out after next year or the year after. Also, for our own success, that you're not just the pass-catching tight end. You're not just the big receiver that's out there, you have to be able do tight end things. He loves that. He embraces. Obviously, for all the guys, still room for improvement. I think everyone wouldn't watch our tape and think he's a big receiver. In the pass game, it was, hey, once you got the ball in your hand, go be that dynamic guy that teams have to fear when you have the ball in your hand. The Indiana game was a great example of that. Just kind of a scramble drill and all of a sudden looks like an NFL-type guy running down the sideline.

On whether he feels like assistant coaches build chemistry with each other

There's no doubt about that. You've got to have those relationships with the staff. Whether it's the players with each other, the players with the coaches, the coaches with other coaches that, hey, if there's something that needs to be discussed that, hey, we can go talk to one another. Coach Harbaugh has done a great job putting together a staff, we've got three great coordinators where there's no egos, there's no, hey, this has gotta be my idea or going behind peoples backs that I'm sure can occur in a workplace where with human beings, sometimes it's kind of our nature to be selfish. I'm very blessed there's not a single person on this staff where I feel like I can't go and talk to and have an honest conversation or work with.

On whether he's seeing his players become more sharp because of the rest in games

I think our practices have been very, very sharp. I feel like this year has been the sharpest, consistency-wise, it's ever been here in my time. Part of it could be that guys are taking care of business on Saturdays, they're playing fewer reps, I also think Coach has done a great job with the practice schedules and our guys are just executing and they're taking stuff from the meeting room and putting it to practice which is not always easy to do.

On whether he sees similarities between Max Bredeson and Ben Bredeson

I do. You see some similarities in how they work and how their parents raised them. You can tell, that's a Bredeson. Sometimes coach will say it's a term of endearment, it's a compliment for sure. At the same time, they're also a little bit different personality-wise. That's been cool from a guy who I played next to and now being able to coach his younger brother. They're both great players and it would be cool if they both end up in the NFL together on a team eventually.

On whether there are assistants he works with particularly well often

The entire offense, obviously, just because of the nature of who you work with on a daily basis. Like I said, we're really, really lucky that there aren't any cliques or, hey, these coaches all kind of get along but these two guys don't really like each other. This guy is going for this guys position, there's none of that. Obviously, I've only been here but from talking to coaches who have been at multiple different places over numerous years, that's not always the case and I think most people can attest to that in their day-to-day workplace. They might not love everyone they work with but they get through it. For us, it's a joy to come to work and spend time with those guys. Those are my friends.

On whether he thinks it'll be valuable to have a competitive game in the fourth quarter

Of course, we will. I don't think it's a negative, it's because the guys have executed so well in the first three. We've been in games that have kind of simulated that. If you look at the Rutgers game, we had played pretty well out of conference and then you get to the Rutgers game, you go down 7-0. Think it would be very easy for a team that wasn't built as our team is and didn't have the confidence that our guys do to say, shoot, we're actually playing a Big Ten team and it's not going well. Our guys never flinched. There's no change in the meter, it's, hey, let's go out there and execute. We've faced adversity throughout portions of this year and I think our guys responded at an excellent level. Obviously, we'll play some more competitive games down the stretch but have all the confidence in the world in our guys. Especially, too, because we have an older team and those guys have been in games. So it's not like you have a whole bunch of freshmen who haven't been in a game against Ohio State, who haven't been in a game against Penn State or Maryland and so on.

On how much more dangerous the offense is when the tight ends are involved and how J.J. has played in his eyes

I'll answer the second one first, J.J. has been unbelievable. I don't have any doubt, I might be biased, but I think he's the best quarterback in college football. Coach said the other day, he's got the chance to be the best quarterback to ever come through here and I think he deserves all that. It's because of how he prepares, he's incredibly talented as you guys all see. He's in the building as much as any player. He's truly dedicated and he's a selfless guy. I can't say enough good things about who he is as a person even before who he is as a player. Your initial question, I think we're very, very lucky that we have a ton of really good players. Not only on offense but as well as defense and special teams. I had a friend kind of ask me, are the tight ends taking off? It's who they've always been. You've got 8, 9 guys who are elite, high-level players on each side of the ball and some weeks you're going to be a little quieter just because of the nature of the game. Like you guys said, part of that was the first how many weeks of the season, I don't think Colston took a snap past two minutes in the fourth quarter. Also, too, the other thing you gotta think, when you're up by 30m you're probably not going to throw the ball a whole lot, so that's why they're showing up more in the blocking game. Ball happened to find them a little bit and you kind of see the result.

On whether it's fair to judge the team differently on the nature of the allegations

I'm not going to comment on any of the allegations and speculations that's out there. I think our team is incredible in the way they prepare, the talent they have, what they've put on tape every single week. I hope the stuff is going to play out how it plays out and that's the only thing I am going to speculate on. Couldn't be more proud of our guys for what they put out on the field every single day and every single week. I hope people can see that and appreciate how truly good this team is.

On whether the outside noise eventually piles on out of human nature

I'm not going to sit up here and say—we're all human beings, right? You open Twitter and now it's all they're seeing. I'm sure the guys are seeing it. Coach has done an amazing job, like you said, we're going to keep football, football. I think it's kind of one of the benefits of having a veteran team that they understand that it's a separate deal and we're going to control what we can control. Just coming in and working every single day to be the best football team we can be with coach at the helm.

On whether he has a preference of coaching in the booth or on the field

I always joke with friends and my wife all the time, I'll always ask her what the weather was because it's always 75 and sunny in the box. I love being up in the box. Obviously got a chance to go back on the field for a little bit this season and been fortunate to win a couple of games I have been able to go down late. It's weird, it's surprising as someone who goes to practice every single day you get on the field and you're that close to it, how fast the games looks on field level. Those fans don't get the opportunity to experience that and I'm sure you guys probably have or maybe not, you sometimes forget that these are incredible, incredible players with incredible athletic ability. From TV or from up in the box sometimes, it's almost like Madden. You see everything and you kind of think of them as just athletes or characters in a game, so to speak. Then you go down to the field and you really see it and you hear it and how violent this game is and I think it gives you a different appreciation for just how special our guys are and how special the sport of football is.