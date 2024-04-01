On what has prepared him to be the OL coach

Obviously I've been blessed with some incredible opportunities here, it's something coach (Jim Harbaugh) and I have talked about. If either Coach Moore were to get a head coaching opportunity here or somewhere else if offensive line coach was something I would be interested in. We had those discussions but very happy with how it worked out. Obviously, very excited and fortunate to have the opportunity that I do here.

On whether he feels back to where he belongs with the OL

It was bittersweet. Even though you're moving a couple offices down the hall, I built a great relationship with those guys in the tight end room. Love the opportunity to see them practice and still be around them, still be a little bit involved in coaching them on the periphery now. Incredibly fortunate and blessed to have the opportunity, especially to be able to coach the position that I played. It's an awesome opportunity.

On Greg Crippen

Crippen has done a great job of learning and maturing. He's one of those guys who is really a technician of his craft. He's in here sometimes as much as us coaches watching film, studying, trying to be mentally as sharp as he can possibly be, which is obviously huge at that center positon. I also think it's awesome that he was patient and took his time. In this day and age, it's not common, especially if you're bringing back-to-back transfers at his position for a guy who is talented as he is to stick around. We're very happy he did that and excited to see what he does with this opportunity to go out and try to win that starting center job.

On Josh Priebe

I think any time you get a guy in that has starting experience at a position, there's a possibility of keeping him there. We want to make sure we cross-train him in different areas and make sure that regardless of what the offensive line looks like, he's in a position where he can help us at multiple spots.

On what his process is of determining the starters

I think it's always a balance of letting guys compete at one spot but you're also trying to find the best five. Move guys around so if stuff happens throughout the season that you have the ability to play guys at multiple spots. It's always a balance, like I said, you're trying to let guys compete at one spot and feel like they have a home. I think it's something that people don't understand about playing offensive line unless you've done it is that it's as easy as changing which foot is up in your stance. Going from tackle to guard, obviously center is a different animal in itself. It's tough to be able to play at multiple spots at a high level. We consider that and try to balance that with still making sure we're putting the best five out there no matter what the circumstances may occur.

On how far into the process he is so far in spring

I think we're going into practice seven now, we've gotten pretty far ahead on it. I feel like we're in a good spot in terms of how guys have progressed and developed along.

On what Myles Hinton role could be this year

Any time you have a guy who looks like that and moves like that and has the ability that he does, we always say that God doesn't make too many people look like that and have that ability. For him, it's kind of him putting it all together and you saw flashes of it last year. Part of it is staying healthy. I think he's got all the ability in the world and I think he's a guy who, potential-wise, has all the ability to be the next great first-round tackle at the University of Michigan. Now it's on myself, as coaches, and on him to make that happen.

On players standing out at right tackle

There's multiple guys in the mix there. Andrew Gentry and Jeff Persi are both playing well and competing back and forth there. Happy to see some of the young tackles, too. Guys like Evan Link playing well at the tackle position. Blake Frazier has been impressive so far in his limited time on campus. There's multiple guys competing at those spots. Excited to see that continue throughout the spring.

On how much of an advantage it is to have a mobile QB when turning over a new OL

It definitely helps. It forces the defense to prepare for one more thing. It's one thing you guys have seen from us through multiple years now. How multiple we can be and forces defenses to prepare. Coach Moore has done a great job with that and Coach Campbell is going to do the same. It's obviously an asset. Regardless of who the quarterback ends up being, it's up to us to protect him and open up the run game.

On whether it gives the OL some leeway when you have someone that can get out of the pocket

Potentially. Like I said, the way we view it in our room, we have to protect the quarterback no matter who it is. It's our job to keep those guys up, keep them clean regardless of who is throwing the ball.

On what the chemistry look like in the OL room

I think one thing that we have that kind of viewed as an oversight just because we lost six guys who started a ton of games is that — it's not like the next group is all freshmen or redshirt freshmen. There's a lot of guys in that room, Greg Crippen, that have started games here. Jeff Persi started a game two years ago now. Gio started games for us here. There's a lot of guys, obviously Myles started games. Josh has started games elsewhere. There's a lot of starts in that room so there's a lot of guys who have played football at a high level. Now it's going to be them on them, myself, on us as a coaching staff to find the best five and continue to develop beyond that and find the best chemistry in the room. We haven't viewed it as, hey, we're starting from zero. It's just continue to develop the guys no different than you would any other spring.

On Gio El-Hadi

He started games for us at both left guard and right guard, he'll be in the mix to compete at those spots. Excited to see how he's handled his business this spring. Taking that next step in, not necessarily maturity, but leadership role. You're an older guy but you're behind six NFL offensive linemen to now, like I said, you still have experience in the room now, all of a sudden, you're one of the elder statesmen so to speak. It will be awesome to see him use his voice even more and become a leader amongst the offensive line.

On Andrew Gentry

He's done really, really well this spring. He's been a Swiss Army Knife for us in years past where he's backed up multiple spots. It's been awesome to see him be able to compete and I think the other thing for him now going into this third year in the program but taking that mission he was out of football for two years. It's been awesome to see that he's kind of got his strength back and I think he's able to compete at a high level. He's been playing well and we're excited to see how he and some of the other guys I mentioned before battle it out the rest of spring.

On how conversations have changed with younger players with the transfer portal

We're going to play the best five. It's really no different than when I was here. A guy even before that, Mason Cole, started 12 games as a true freshman. Ben Bredeson who started a bunch of games as a true freshman to Zak Zinter started almost all that 2020 season as a freshman. We're going to play the best five. Whether that's a combination of older guys, younger guys and sometimes going back to the portal like we did with Josh this offseason. I think that's what the challenge always is, right? Finding the best five to play and you feel like you can win games with. That's what we're going to continue to do.

On whether he has to guard against over-thinking coaching his players

I think in some ways it's kind of nice, technically first-time offensive line coach, to get a group that's a little bit younger and has not played as much as those six guys we just graduated. You can kind of simplify things and say, hey, let's start at the baseline of zero whereas last year we were able to start at the baseline of much, much higher because every guy was a returning starter who had 30 games under their belt. I don't think that's been a thing that's necessarily better than what we've done in the past, it's just different because the room is different. I think maybe, if anything, it's helped some of the young guys like Blake and Jake who are coming in and maybe taking a bit more time on some of those lower foundational pieces we didn't have to in the room in years past. The top 10 were guys who all played snaps.

On the balance between not being discouraged when things aren't clicking immediately

Play better. Not trying to be funny but we face a really good defense. But we're going to face really good defenses on Saturdays, too. So I think it's an awesome challenge for us that we get to go against one of the best defenses in the country and I believe the two best defensive tackles in the country and two guys on either side who are going to be NFL edges as well. The challenge for us that there is no kind of woe-is-me or, hey, it's alright, they're really good. It's OK if we don't move the ball well in practice. We have to be able to execute and it may be tough but it's going to be tough in November, too. We're positive and we're uplifting but the expectations is that we're going to move the ball and score points regardless of who the defense is.

On whether he's seen progress from the OL

I think so. It's a younger group but we still have playmakers all over the field. Offensive line-wise, still have a bunch of talent in the room. It's our job as coaches to bring the best out of them and execute every single day.

On the offensive line maintaining the standard

I think offensive line is a focal point no matter what, whether it's a positive or a negative is what changes. We firmly believe, and Coach Moore has said this since he was the offensive line coach and it has not changed, in my opinion, has not changed, offense and defense, it starts up front. I think Coach Harbaugh had a great quote about it at head coach days where he said offensive line is the only position that every position group on offense counts on but the offensive line doesn't necessarily rely on anyone else. It's incredibly true. If you can't protect, if you can't run the football, if you can't count for the front seven, you can't win football games. It's a point of pride for us as an offensive line unit, for me as a coach that we have to be able to maintain that standard that has been set here regardless of who we are putting on the field.

On what he wants his imprint to be on the offensive line

I think the awesome thing that I have the opportunity to do is to come in and continue the standard that's been set and the coaching style and the mentoring that's been done by Sherrone. It's not a deal where I have to come in and try to say hey guys, we're flipping this entirely on its head. What we did didn't work. It's more of a, hey, we're going to come in and we may have to teach something a little different or slow something down just like you do any year-to-year. Obviously, Coach Moore did a heckuva job establishing the standard and foundation amongst the entire offense but especially with the offensive line unit. There hasn't had to be large-scale changes or a shift in mentality. Mentality has been whatever it's been for the last so many years. We're a physical, downhill operation that can protect the passer.

On how much easier it's been to recruit offensive linemen after recent success

It definitely helps but I think you look at the tradition of offensive linemen here at this university and it's a tradition that goes back 100 years. It definitely does help but, at the end of the day, the most important thing for us is those team goals of winning. Winning another national championship, winning another Big Ten title, beating Ohio State, beating Michigan State. From then on, you get into those unit goals that's obviously the Joe Moore Award. After achieving those team goals, that's our goal, to get that Joe Moore Award back. That's not something we shy away from or doesn't have to be talked about. That's the goal beyond those team goals, to get that thing back.

On the process of finding 10 OL ready to go and whether he's seen any surprises so far this spring

I think that's where spring ball can be awesome because you get a chance to see, because there's so many reps, you're able to go split times and you're able to get those guys who may not have been getting a ton of reps in-season just because of the nature of the season because you're preparing the top 10 or top 12, whatever it may be. That's my job as an offensive line coach, our job as a coaching staff to develop and identify who can be those guys. Sherrone is exactly right. You can't go into a season and expect to play five guys and win like that. One, we're going to try and trot out 6 or 7 at times but you also have to be ready, hey, if someone goes down, who is the next guy up at those spots? We feel like we need to have 10 guys who are ready to play and it's been encouraging. There have been some young guys who have stepped up. Raheem Anderson would be one, not necessarily a young guy but it's been encouraging how he's played and has taken command this spring. I mentioned Evan Link earlier, Nate Efobi, Amir Herring, those guys who are now entering the middle parts of their career, I've been encouraged with how those guys have played this spring. The freshmen have been really, really good as well for being on campus for six weeks now or a little longer than that. The short amount of time they've been on campus, they both have handled it really well.

On who might step up as a blocking TE this season

I love a little tight end question to finish it out. I am super, super excited to see what that room does. First and foremost of who those guys are and the work they've put in. I would always joke that they could coach themselves which I think is partially true and now they've got an even better coach to do it in Coach Casula. Super excited to see what those guys do. Same situation. There's guys like Marlin Klein who if we didn't have the top of the tight end room that we did with AJ being there and you're talking about the year before in Schoonie, he's a guy who has probably already started 20 games in his career because he has that kind of ability, he has that kind of mindset so I'm excited to see what he does. Guys like Josh Beetham, Deakon Tonielli see what they can kind of do now that there is more opportunity in that room. They're going to be in great hands with Coach Casula.