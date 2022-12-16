On how Dug McDaniel has matured

I think he's really embraced this opportunity. He's a lot more locked in and very open to getting better and learning. He's more in tune with his film, he's been great so far.

On McDaniel's progression on defense

I think that's a strength of his. With his speed and quickness, being able to be disruptive on the defensive end. We encourage him and we want him picking up 94 feet to really slow the other team down but to get them out of rhythm as well. We're very comfortable with him. He's in great shape being able to do both. Encourage him not to get in foul trouble, not to use his hands is something we talk a lot about is something we talk a lot about with our team. Guarding with our chest and our feet and not with our hands. We're very confident in Kobe being able to run our ball club from the point guard position as well.

On Kobe being the backup PG

We're very comfortable and confident in Kobe. We actually had an opportunity to see it earlier when Jaelin was out with his ankle. This is nothing new for Kobe, he's been through reps at the point guard position earlier in the year. So this is nothing new for him.

On how the team has handled the recent schedule

I think we embraced the little break. We're in the middle of final exams right now so we wanted to give our guys an opportunity to concentrate on that end. Going to London was a great experience for our guys. May not ever have the opportunity to do it again but it was also an experience. We were very thankful to be a part of that. Obviously, we wish we could've had a few more days before the turnaround in Minnesota. Our guys really locked into the schedule and what was in front of us. For us, it was a time of a little adversity but we responded. For me, that was the first test of the year. Now, we just have to keep building off that and moving forward.

On whether it's been different prepping Dug McDaniel

Not so much. We're not doing much different. Obviously, we're going to add a few sets to what we've been doing offensively. Our principles as far as the defensive end remain the same. Really, it's just Dug being out there more and he's going to have to continue to step up in more of a coach-on-the-floor role. Leader on the floor. He's sort of quiet but we need him to step out of himself a little bit while he's on the floor and be the leader, make sure he gets us into our offense and what we're doing. On the defensive end, continue to be a pest in the backcourt. Obviously, he has very quick hands and do the things that he can do. We don't want him out there trying to do much but be a star every night. Run our stuff and get us trying to do what we're trying to do.

On how beneficial taking over as the starter could be for McDaniel

That was a very tough injury for our team. Our depth at the position is not what it was. That's always a concern. For Dug, he's being pressed into the fire now. That can go one of two ways. I really believe he's a very confident kid and he's up for the challenge. Now, it's not just on Dug, everyone else on the team has to step up as well and help him try to make is job easier. I think we have good leadership with Hunter and T-Will in our starting lineup, as well as Kobe, to really relieve some pressure that he may have as well.

On Lipscomb

They are a very disciplined team. They have some very good shooters on the floor that you have to get to. They play extremely hard, something we haven't experienced yet this year is that their five-man is more of a facilitator in the post. He does a lot of passing. They execute offense, they're a very good cutting team. That's going to be a challenge for us. Their guards are excellent rebounders so it's really going to be a focus. Gang rebounding, making sure we get their shooters off the three-point line.

On playing against Arizona State help prepare for Lipscomb's strong-rebounding guards

We played Arizona State this year? (laughs) We like to forget that one (laughs). We have to use that game as a learning experience. It's something that we talked about. Everyone rebounding. If we do a good job of blocking out, checking out our responsibilities, individual responsibilities, that means we should have opportunities to get some easy buckets on the other end of the floor. It's something we have to embrace.