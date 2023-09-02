On being the gameday coach

It was interesting. It's interesting because Coach was around all week and talking to him a lot how we wanted to manage the game, how we wanted to try to do things. When I saw him last night and it was going to be the last time, it really, really hit me there that this was going down. I was excited, I was excited for the opportunity and I was really excited to see our guys play. You go through a long camp, you go through a long offseason, been a long time since we played in December. Just excited to get back out there with the guys and was proud with the way we played.

On the passing game

I thought Coach Campbell did a great job calling the plays. I know Blake pretty well as a defensive coordinator, to their credit, they were putting 11 guys up there trying to stop the run. I thought, as the game went on, sort of taking what was there and taking what they gave us. I think, for the most part, we really played the game on our terms and our tempo, controlled the ball at times with the passing game and at times with the running game. Especially, him stepping up with Coach Moore being out as well. Kudos to that side of the ball holding it down while two of our key pieces are not there.

On the offensive line

I think there's a lot of times you can say on defense, 'We're not gonna let them run the ball downhill between the tackles and we're going to commit every resource we have.' I thought they did that at times and there were times I thought we got good movement. We might've been one guy away, especially when you're talking about the first game with those five working together. I know Coach Moore will dial in and watch the film with them this week and make some good corrections. Will be glad to have him back. I think they will get better and better each week.

On the young secondary players and Will Johnson's status

Will was close today. Sort of made the decision to really make sure he gets right. I thought Keon Sabb did a great job, I thought Keshaun Harris did a great job. Really all the guys who stepped in with Rod being out, Will being out. All those guys did a tremendous job. My main focus, really, was not giving up any big plays. I thought our D-line could control the run game fairly well and we were able to play a lot of split safety and keep our guys back and stop the run, especially early in the game. I credit our D-line for setting the tempo and not really able to get the run game going early and allow us to sort of keep a roof on the defense and limit the explosive plays. Kudos to Coach Clink, Coach Jay Harbaugh having all those guys ready to play. I'm excited about the depth that's going to build moving forward.

On Junior Colson, Mike Barrett and Ernest Hausmann

Really proud of those guys. All three have had tremendous offseasons. Junior has worked really, really hard to become a complete, full MIKE linebacker. He takes charge of our defense, he sets our fronts, he's a great communicator and he's a great player. He's a great player because of how hard he works. He has a great skillset. This offseason, I'm not sure I've been around a guy who has worked as hard as he has to really try to take his game to another level. Similar with Mike Barrett, he had options to go or come back, take a shot at the NFL and wanted to come back. Our conversation was like, 'Look, if you're going to come back, these are the things we need to get better at.' To his credit, he dove into those things and worked really hard. I think Coach Partrdige has been a huge addition for those guys as a linebacker coach. Happy about those guys. Ernest, great to see him flying around. He's able to play both spots. He's a great addition because he just provides instant depth at those positions. Really treat all three of those guys like they're starters in our defense. Really happy with them. There will still be a lot of things to fix but definitely pleased with their week one performance.

On what his biggest challenge was as head coach

I'd say, for me, just so used to focusing on the defense. When we were offense, being bale to listen to the offense, talk about some of the—like fourth down, are we gonna go or are we gonna punt? Are we gonna be in field goal range? What's our thought process here? Not being on the defensive adjustments quite as much, sort of talked to those guys real quick like, hey, here's what I'm thinking for the next series, you guys handle it. I thought they did a great job. Just that back and forth that you see, still trying to call one side and manage the game in a way that would allow us to be successful. I'm sure there were some good and bad but it was definitely a great experience.

On what he saw go right for Roman Wilson

I thought he was just precise. We talk about precision execution on the offense and he ran really precise routes. Some of the things they were doing was allowing one-on-one matchups in our slot, a lot of times on their safeties. I think the design was really good, Roman executing at a high level and be where he needed to be was really good and, of course, J.J. putting the ball where he needed to put it allowed those guys to have a big day.

On what he'd like to see improved next week

Certainly the defense, continuing to get after the quarterback. They weren't going to allow us to pin our ears back and rush with how fast they were getting rid of the ball. The threat of the draws and the runs with the quarterback that was in there. Just continuing to work our pass rush. I thought we had some really good rushes, I think it'll show on tape but I know those guys are a little frustrated not coming home with any sacks. Offensively, I think just the rhythm of run and pass. Being able to move people when you know they're trying to stop the run. I'm confident in a lot of improvements being made from week one to week two.

On any final words of advice from Harbaugh

Be you. I think he's such an advocate for us, he's such an advocate for our players. We're trained for this situation, the way we operate, the way he empowers our players, the way he empowers our coaches. He breathes confidence into our team with how he operates. There's a level of respect that everybody has, not only for him but the way he builds us up as well. I think it allows us to thrive in those situations if we have to. Certainly, we'll be better when he gets back because he's our head coach and I think he's the best head coach in college football. Definitely be excited to get him back but glad we were able to be a guardian of victory for the first week.

On the Josh Wallace overturned INT

So the receiver made contact with the ball while he was out of bounds first before Josh really had control of it. Because he was touching it out of bounds and Josh was actually inbounds but it was deemed out of bounds because of the receiver was touching it while out of bounds.

On Wallace and the corners

I thought Josh did a great job. I was confident in him and he stepped up to the challenge. I thought he and Keshaun Harris were just steady, consistent, pretty stick coverage overall. i thought Mikey set the tone early with the great interception, something we want to get more of. Thought Mikey led the group and thought the rest of the guys fell in live and played capable of the way we needed them to play.

On J.J. McCarthy's accuracy

J.J., he's somebody you want to follow because of how hard he works. The type of leader that he is, the type of consistent person that he is. I told him one day in training camp, I've never been around a more consistent player leader. He gets excited when the offense makes a play but the cool thing is the backup quarterback makes a great throw and he's running out there and getting excited. His level of confidence, level of consistency as a leader, leads to performances like that. He works really hard, he's put in a ton of work from January till now. I think a lot of the guys, you see the fruits of the labor when you put in that type of work. He's been really focused on the process over the year and we were ready to go out there and play week one. It was exciting to see.

On whether these performances can be foundational against a weak non-conference team

I don't like to shortchange any victory in college football, I think it's ridiculous. These guys have, over the years, have played really well in these types of environments and have played really well in these type of games. Now you get a chance to play against another team, it's not about them, you really want to play to the standard you have for yourself. Our guys just really want to play well, it's certainly great to play against other teams. Take these first three games to, number one, win, most importantly because that allows our goals to stay intact and get better each week. It'll be fun to make those improvements from week one to week two.

On the leadership

I equate it to a first time driver getting to drive the safest, most durable reliable car possible. Your first game as a head coach, you're at a new program and you're trying to do all this. My opportunity was to take over a really well-oiled machine that Coach Harbaugh has built over his time. Certainly the players do what we needed to do, do what we were trained to do from how we worked all offseason. Knew this was coming for a while so the mindset was right in how we needed to attack it. Just good to be 1-0.

On whether he told himself to not screw it up

Whatever we gotta do to win, first of all. I felt like the most control I had was on the defense. Let's have the defense really ready and let's try to play really well. Was happy with how we performed. Really wanted to be supportive and not to guide the offense but just to be there and say, hey, we want to do this. Fourth and one we might go for it, fourth and two we might do this. Just really wanted to try and operate it in the manner that Coach Harbaugh would operate it if he was there. Tried to do my best to do that.

On Keshaun Harris

Just a tremendous amount of work. I remember when I first got here I was like, man, this guy has got some speed. He's got a skillset that I think translates to the corner position. Football is kind of new to him as he was coming here. Over the time and studying, getting a ton of reps and with the way we operate. He was ready for his moment. I was really proud with the way he played. Told him over spring ball, you're going into the season as a starter and then, well, we picked up a transfer and I pulled him in and I said this is a great competition. You have a chance to get better, Josh is going to make us better. Fortunately today, both guys were able to get out there a lot.