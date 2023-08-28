Opening statement

What a display of leadership, he's an advocate of our players, he's an advocate for what's best for the people in the grind every day doing the work. I couldn't agree with him more. Not going to answer any questions about the statements he made with his opinions other than it's just remarkable to work with a guy with that level of leadership. Man, it makes you want to do even more right by him. Just wanted to start off by saying that.

On whether he's thought about what Saturday will be like and whether he has leaned on his father

Certainly. There are a lot of resources in our building. My dad, has 10 years of experience as a head coach, a lot of other coaches that I have had a chance to be around. The cool thing is, coach is here all week. I think maybe the scenario is different if he's out of the building or if he's not around, there's so many more things to keep your pulse on. Certainly want to be a resource for our offense, want to be a resource for our special teams, want to be able to manage a game in the way Coach Harbaugh would and make him proud. Really just prove him right. So just leaning on all the resources I have available and look forward to the challenge.

On what does practice look like with Jim Harbaugh still in the building

I'd say practice is pretty much like a normal deal. I've certainly tried to just have a little bit more sense of what's going on with both sides, what's going on with special teams, how to really try to manage the game, the strategy of managing the games in a way we want to play as a team. I think we do a pretty good job already of playing complementary football. I think it's a staple of this place, how both sides operate, how both sides attack. Really just try to keep that rolling, be prepared to be a resource, help them out. Be ready to make the decisions when they come on game day.

On what the team will be missing most without Harbaugh on game day

I think he's just a presence. I think one thing about Coach Harbaugh is that he breathes confidence into our players. He has such a strong belief in our guys, he certainly recruited all of them and been in their homes. I think his level of confidence in our players is something I see every day and I see the power that has. I also think he empowers our coaches and we're set up to handle this well because of his ability to help empower us as assistant coaches whether it be our position or our side of the ball. Gives time to speak in front of the team at different times, so I think there is a level of respect that players have for everybody on this staff. I think it's all of us trying to carry our weight and make sure we do our job come Saturday.

On whether he feels the weight of responsibility

I think I feel that every week regardless of whether I'm in this position or I'm just calling defense. Nobody has higher expectations than internal. What our team has, what our coaches have or what I have for not only our defense but for our team. We live those expectations every day, we want to be the best. Certainly, I think any game with what we're trying to accomplish every game is the biggest game. We talk about our season goals and one of them is to just win the next game. That will keep us on track for what we want to do. We've got a ton of respect for East Carolina, first and foremost, they've been a giant killer over the years if you look over their history. Fortunately for me, this is a team, as my dad was a head coach at Cincinnati, as I was a coach growing up, they were a Conference USA team. I've seen this team for a long time and sort of what they're capable of doing, the type of athletes they're going to bring up here. So much respect for Mike Houston, their entire staff and we definitely better be at our best to accomplish what we want to accomplish on Saturday.

On Kris Jenkins' enthusiasm

Kris is the ultimate team leader. I think he's matured into that. I think Kris has always been a really high-energy person. When I first got here, there was a slight goofiness to him that I think he's now channeled into very, very consistent high motor, high energy, bring people along with him. He's come a really long way as a true leader in that regard with his consistency. I've told NFL scouts, I haven't been around many, D-linemen especially, the big D-linemen that practice with the level of consistent energy and effort that he practices with, which is rare for those big guys that are carrying all that weight. He's made himself into that. I think what Coach Harbaugh does here, is everything is about the team but you also get the ability to let your personality shine and I think that's what has happened with Kris. His personality is to be that. Through the team and through the culture here, his personality has been able to shine and it's really special to see.

On whether he will speak to people about game day operations

Fortunately, my first year in Baltimore, I shared an office with the game management, operation person. I've learned a lot. Going there and working for Coach Harbaugh there and sort of seeing how all the numbers and the analytics, how all these things go into every important decision. Learned so much about that over the years, taking a big interest in that, trying to study that in each offseason. Confident in my abilities to make those decisions and manage the game but also have tremendous resources here to help in those situations.

On whether he would go for it on a fourth-and-goal in the opening series

We'll have to see on Saturday.

On whether Jim Harbaugh has asked for anything specific from him on Saturday

We've certainly had conversations but he knows my personality. He said it, just being a guardian of victory. That's really the responsibility that I feel. Within my own personality, within my own leadership style to hopefully have the team function at that level I feel like we're capable of functioning, that's going to be the biggest goal come Saturday.

On how much bigger of a role he expects to have in meeting with players

With coach being around, I, fortunately, don't see that a ton. Like I said, I want to certainly have an idea, I've met with some of the offensive coaches. Met with Jay on special teams. Have a pretty good of the gameplan and what we're trying to do. Make sure it's complementary to how both sides are trying to play, all three phases in fact. Just be prepared to be there on Saturday, make any decision that requires my say but I expect—Coach Harbaugh does such a good job of empowering everybody here, I feel confident in everybody to be able to execute their position.

On how he's feeling about the defense from this time last year, is it different?

There's a comfort level with myself and a lot of the returning players that was a little bit more unknown going into the season. I think any time, and I tell the guys this, you build up equity with each other when you go through battles in big games and all that. There's a lot of guys back that I have a pretty good idea of how they'll respond in certain situations. There's another plethora of places that have maybe been around but haven't been in those moments that I'm excited to see how they respond. Just to compare, I think as a staff, we've done a better job of emphasizing the things we think are really important to playing good defense that maybe aren't scheme-related and things like that, that our guys can control. We've really pushed the envelope on those and I'm confident we'll come out of the gates ready to play.

On whether there's a decision on CB2 or at the EDGE

Those will be finalized this week. The great thing is, especially on the edge, I really do feel like we've got multiple starters at positions. We'll let that shake out through this week and maybe into the first couple of games. I think Josh Wallace has done a great job at corner but I also think McBurrows, Jyaire Hill, a lot of these guys, Keshaun Harris, that is still ongoing as we get ready for this game. Really excited to see all of those guys get a chance to play early. Normally, all these guys would get game reps, I think over time somebody will rise and really put their stamp on that position. Will be excited to see who it is.

On whether it makes more sense to have one voice through the three weeks

I'm really excited because I know the capabilities of the coaching staff we have. Coach has said it, just about the all the coaches having the capabilities of being in this position one day, I think it's really, once again, he's an advocate for us. Just like he's an advocate for the players on the previous issue, this is him advocating for his staff and putting us all in a position to get this experience first and foremost, know what its like to be a head coach. Once again, just makes you want to go prove him right while he's willing to do that for multiple people on staff, I think it's a really cool and unique thing. I wouldn't be shocked if this ever came up that people would follow this path we are on.

On what he looks for at nickel

A lot of times its based on what offensive personnel is in the game. When a team has three receivers in there, I kind of like that to be a corner-type of body which Mikey is. We've used bigger guys in there, particular against multiple tight end sets where we don't want to go all the way to base defense, we want to stay in a nickel type of situation. Makari Paige, Rod Moore, Keon Sabb, Jyaire Hill, kind of a bigger corner at times. I think you'll see a lot of faces go through that spot as we go. Also it allows us to take advantage of Mikey's versatility and all the different things that he can do. He's certainly one of our best football players so the more we can do with him to maximize his ability to make plays, it kind of goes hand-in-hand with that question.

On having coordinators on the sidelines ease the transition of being a coach

That's certainly going to be helpful here. I think, myself particularly, just being a coordinator and not having a position, in between series I'll often quickly talk to the coaches, hey, let's get this cleaned up, let's maybe tweak this, let's change this. Now, to be able to do that and have a real focus on the game going on with our offense and to be able to be dialed in with what they're doing. I anticipate that, hopefully, going pretty smooth,

On Junior Colson adding more weight because he has to get involved more

I would say that's not anything to do with that. Junior is I think in tip-top condition. I think his body has naturally taken to the weight he's at now. He's able to run really fast, he's able to be explosive and so I think he's primed to play really, really well. I think the weight is sort of—as you stay in this program you lift weights, you get bigger, stronger, I think sometimes that weight just naturally comes.

On the reaction from the players upon receiving the news

It puts a little bit of a chip on our shoulder for Coach Harbaugh. Not to get into all that about that, we certainly want to play well for him and want to do well for him. That's really the message, coach has us so well-trained and ready to play in this opener that let's prove him right, let's play the way he's trained us to be ready to play. Personal note, yeah, the guys were excited and happy for me to get the opportunity. Happy for the other coaches that are going to get the opportunity. Once again, it just speaks to the culture here. A lot of the offensive guys are the same way. I'm really excited to—I think sometimes it's funny, you go through camp and you're really going against the offense all the time now to be really, really able to like, hey, this is it. There's not a quarterback, there's not an offense that I would rather have than our offense. The feelings I have for JJ and his ability to lead our offense, all the positions, certainly the guys that were voted captain, our offensive line. To be able to really lean on those guys, that's big for me in this moment is to have the leadership and the seniority we have on offense, to be able to lean on those guys in this situation.

On how Jim Harbaugh has been acting the last couple of months

He doesn't worry much about things he can't control. His get better, not bitter attitude, I think that resonates with our entire organization. I think like anything, you control what you can control. You put your head down and work and try to find a way to get better, I think he's always trying to find ways that he can do things better which is one of the things that I respect about him the most. I think he's done a great job in camp and in summer getting his team ready for this situation and hopefully, we'll be ready to rock come Saturday.

On how much more of a challenge it is not have an OC on Saturday

To kind of echo in what coach said, very confident in our offensive staff. One thing I think the way Sherrone Moore operates, he's one of the best I've been around but he's such a good leader and he brings people in so it's not like a one-man show. He's very collaborative in how he approaches the offense. Confident that he'll, number one, will work really really hard this week. I know he is going to have a great plan for our offense. Super high confidence in Kirk and the rest of the offensive staff to execute the game plan on Saturday.