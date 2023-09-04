Opening Statement

Just wanted to start out and thank Coach Harbaugh for giving me this opportunity, it's not taken lightly. Even though it is the second half, Coach Jay and I will be working together and it's just a tremendous opportunity to work with Jay. Jay is a phenomenal coach and I don't think he gets a lot of the respect that he deserves. He's coached offense, he's coached defense, he's special teams coordinator. He knows football well, he's one of the hardest workers I know. To be able to share this opportunity with him is an honor. Talk about UNLV, obviously we have a great opponent coming in. Hopefully we take care of business and the second half is easy for me and I don't have to mess it up.

On how he prepares to coach a team when he doesn't know how the first half will go

You approach it as you do every game. It's no different, right? You see how things go in the first half and then you ride into the second half with adjustments and doing what we need to do to win. Every game, you prepare, you think, what would you do if you were the head coach? What would you do in this situation? It's not something that, mentally, I haven't prepared for. It's something that—I always tell everyone, play like you're a starter. As a coach, that's how I prepared myself. Act like you're the head coach no matter the situation. I'm not in charge of making that call but what would I do in that situation? You run through those things in your mind throughout my 13 years of coaching.

On whether he has head coaching aspirations

Absolutely, yes.

On the run game against ECU

I think they did a great job on defense. They're built to stop the run, they wanted to stop the run. Pretty much played zero most of the game. Safeties were at seven, eight yards, by the time the back got the ball they were at the line of scrimmage. Gotta be smart and pass the ball, you know what I mean? Which we did. If you saw, the receivers did a great job, J.J. is a great quarterback so we do what we do to win. We still had some success in the run game but the pass game was wide open. I think we could've threw for 600 yards if we wanted to at that point in time. Proud of the O-line, proud of the backs, proud of the receivers. We can throw the ball, too, so it was good to see.

On what it means being named head coach for a half

It's just an honor, to be honest with you. For Coach Harbaugh to entrust me to be a head coach for a half, it's a great honor. Obviously, I love Michigan, I love this place. It means a lot just to be entrusted with this opportunity. Coach Harbaugh is a phenomenal coach, he's a Hall of Fame coach, he does nothing but win. For him to entrust me with the coordinators to do this, it just means a lot. I'm really appreciative of him and for him believing in me.

On how to maintain the identity of running the ball but also taking what a defense gives you

At the end of the day, you want to be a 50-50 offense. That's what you want to be. You want to be able to throw the ball and run the ball. It's not good when you can only run the ball. Based on what they gave us, based on the looks, that's how we game plan, that's how we go into every game. OK, play actions, drop back passes, quick game and run game. That's what we plan for every week, that's what we spend these first three days of the week doing. Based on how they're playing and what they're doing, that's how you adjust the calls and do what you need to do. We go into every game planning on being 50-50. We don't go into saying we're going to run the ball 80% of the time. Couple of years ago against Washington, we ran the ball 50 times I think, right? We didn't go into that game saying we were going to do that but if they're not stopping the run, we're going to run. If they're not stopping the pass, we're going to pass. It's pretty simple math. Do what you have to do to win.

On Blake Corum

Blake's back. No concerns. I think he's been really successful in this conference and college football. I don't think he needed to get hit much during camp, tackled that is, during camp. I don't think that it's worth it. Same with Donovan. They're both back. Just happy with both of them. They both played hard, they both ran hard. Donovan had more touches than Blake and Blake is such a great leader, he had no complaints. They're both special and obviously we want to give them as many touches as we can.

On whether you have to be an OC or DC to get a head coach job

I think everyone wants to go with the coordinator, right? I think the path is different. If you look at coaches now, it's a lot different. I think anybody can be a head coach no matter what you do. It comes down to leadership and management. Sometimes coordinators aren't the best leaders. Not here, I think Sherrone is phenomenal, Jesse is phenomenal, we have two great coordinators here. A coordinator is not always a great head coach. You have to deal with different things, you have to do different things. I think that as long as you can lead people and you're organized, you can be a head coach. That's what it comes down to. Motivation, leadership and belief. People have to believe in you. When you have those things and you have those characteristics, anybody can be a head coach.

On the decision of getting Corum involved in the passing game

They're going to play, no matter what. Do what we have to do to win. Donovan and Blake can catch the ball well out of the backfield. Obviously, you want to get them both on the field at the same time to create issues for the defense. They both can catch, they both can run. Just trying to find ways creatively to get them touches. Allow them to showcase their talent. Obviously, that's what we do on offense. As coach mentioned earlier, feed the studs. Who are your best players and who do you want to get the ball to. Our job as coaches is to find ways to get those guys touches and get them the ball.

On Donovan Edwards growth as a ballcarrier

I think he's getting better. I think he's getting better every year. There's always a growth pattern when you're a high school running back coming into college and the things you have to do, the defense is faster, the defense is bigger so you can't do all the things you want to do. He's really learned to slow down his game, make the correct reads, understanding defenses, knowing who is blocked and not blocked and make the play. He knows he doesn't need to score every time he gets the ball. The big plays are going to happen. Mentally, he's just grown. He's always had the physical tools but mentally he's just grown so much and knowing I don't have to run the ball for 50 yards every time I get it.

On Kalel Mullings

Kalel is really, really good. He just has Donovan and Blake ahead of him right now. Two draft picks. He's fast, he's big, he's quick. He can catch it as well. Just really, really happy to have him full-time. I look at him like he's really a freshman to sophomore based on him being a running back. He's a senior as a running back but he's really a freshman. He's just super athletic. The runs he had in the game were phenomenal. Really, really trust him. He's great on third down, can trust pass pro and he does bring that different dynamic of he's 230 pounds. It's good to have him and we're going to give him as many touches as we can based on how the game is going.

On the priority of finding a number three RB

I think we have four number-three backs, to be honest with you. I'm not really worried. If you asked me that question last year, a little bit more of a concern with the unknown. Who is the fourth back? Is CJ going to be ready to go? He's a true freshman. I think we're deep, I feel really good about the backfield position. Feel comfortable with Kalel going into the game, CJ going into the game, Ben going into the game, Tavi Dunlap when he gets back, he had a great fall camp. All those guys can play. Cole Cabana, he can play, it's just being smart and using him in the right situations. I'm not worried about who the third back is because I trust them all going in there and doing what they need to do based on game situation.

On Ben Hall is similar to Kalel Mullings

Ben's 240. Ben is probably bigger than Kalel, to be honest with you. Just physical, downhill running backs that get the job done. Both Kalel and Ben have really good feet, they're both quick. Kalel's a little faster than Ben but Ben is a special back as well.

On how he will develop the game plan and what is the sequence on game day

At halftime in the locker room, then I'll be in charge. I think the way Coach Harbaugh sets it up and the way we do game day anyway, the way we talk about things in the headset, it's nothing that's abnormal. Jay is going to be on the headset with the offense like, hey, we're going to go for it or what are we going to do? All those discussions we will have. You just have to make the final call is the difference. We talk about those things all the time with Coach Harbaugh, he makes the final call. We know the situation, we know what's going on. Jay will make the final call. Are we kicking the field goal, are we punting, what are we doing? Same thing last week with Coach Minter. He was on our headset. Hey, go for it. You guys have four downs here, three downs here. Get to fourth and one you go for it. If it's fourth and six, you can kick a field goal. You have those discussions during the week. The guy that makes the final call is just different. Look forward to it and hopefully make the right decisions. Don't mess up.

On Tavi Dunlap's injury

He'll be back this year. It's not a season-long injury.

On whether McCarthy's fumble on the exchange is an issue

One was in a gun, one was underneath. I think it was a high-low snap. We don't want that to happen. It's not good when it happens. We should've scored beforehand, to be honest with you. Between the running back and the quarterback, they just weren't on the same page with where the ball was so just gotta work on it. Those things can't happen, those things can lose you games. Obviously, it's a major focus on the short goalline, those things can't happen.

On the advantages of going hurry up on fourth down at the goal line

Just so the defense isn't set. Especially with the way their defense is set up. I don't know if you guys watched but we'd be lined up looking to the sideline to get the call and they'd call their defense off the formation. You'd think you take them off guard. A couple plays earlier we ran the same play and it was third and three and we got like five yards on the play. That's why you do it. Obviously, you mix in tempo. We're not a tempo team but it's something you practice all the time. We start practice with fast plays, tempo plays. It's something that we do a lot of, we just have to execute them. When they're good, they're good. When they're bad, you get the blame. We just have to make them work.

On whether he saw opportunities for big runs

You can always get better, right? It's the old coaching cliche, game one to game two is the biggest improvement. Those are the things you see on film. This guy is one block away, one guy away, this guy cuts this guy off, the receiver gets the safety instead of blocking the corner, the back makes the guy miss or makes the right read then you had touchdowns out there, you had yards out there. I'm super happy with the way the O-line blocked but it could be the back, it could be the guy missing a backside cutoff. There's so many things that you can improve on. When you watch the film, which we'll do today, you know you still left yards out there. We left a lot of yards out there. We left touchdowns out there. Those are the things that we want to improve on.

On whether there will be a friendly competition between him and Jay Harbaugh about having the better half

Just don't mess it up, man. Hopefully, we have a big lead and that's the plan and we can just get everybody in the game in the second half. Really looking forward to it, UNLV is going to be a tough challenge. They do a lot of different things. They're multiple defense. We'll see odd, we'll see open, we'll see four-down. We do have to get prepared and obviously Coach Odom is an experienced head coach, he's been around for a while at different schools and a great defensive coordinator before that. Really just looking forward to the challenge. They're going to be prepared and come in here ready. We just got to get the guys ready and show up on Saturday.

On how he's feeling

Life's good, man. You see how skinny I am now?