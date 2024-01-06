Q. (Off microphone.)

JESSE MINTER: Yeah. I mean, I think one of the factors in both teams getting here, guys have been through a lot. Guys have played a lot of football. Very experienced.

You see it show up in key situations where older players tend to understand how to handle the moment sometimes better than young players. So, you know, I think we have a good mix on defense of some young guys that play for us, older guys. They certainly have a very experienced offense, so it's a challenge that we're looking forward to.

Q. What were your initial thoughts when you saw the matchup? Obviously it's a different challenge than what you just faced against Alabama.

JESSE MINTER: Just tremendous respect for them and how they operate. The offensive success, the team's success. Coach DeBoer's track record, his head coaching record is off the charts.

So just great respect for them and their players. They have a lot of talent.

Penix is -- Michigan has played against him before. I was a part of that. He has played against Michigan, so he kind of understands how we operate. It's a challenge we're looking forward to.

Q. Let's go back to your career a little bit. What did you learn as a coordinator there that you've been able to apply to Michigan for this ultimate success?

JESSE MINTER: I think when you are young, you really learn to try to figure things out. Don't have the experience at the time, and so that was almost like starting a program from scratch when we went there. I think those types of places at the G5 or other places where maybe resources aren't as high, you try to learn to use the resources you have, try to maximize your talent.

Really loved my time there, loved living there, loved the school, loved the people there, and really had a great experience to sort of hone my craft there in the four years I was there.

Q. What was the number one lesson you learned?

JESSE MINTER: It's still really about the players. I had just been at Indiana State where we had a really good defense.

You go there and learn quickly that it's about accumulating talent and teaching and developing. Something, like I said, I feel good about what we were able to do there, but it's about trying to acquire talent and then develop players, and I think that's the success now that we have at Michigan is a direct reflection of that.

Q. Washington's offensive line, how important is it to get (indiscernible) on a team especially when they're so well-coached?

JESSE MINTER: I think it's a great challenge. They've only given up 11 sacks. Sometimes in this type of game it's not necessarily about the sack numbers. It's about affecting the quarterback someway, somehow, and sometimes that's through coverage, sometimes that's through pressure, sometime that's through winning one-on-ones up front.

It's a great challenge. Their O-line has played really, really well. I love our D-line, so that's a matchup I'm excited to see play out on Monday.

Q. Organizationally and I guess as far as resources, how does Michigan compare with your experience (indiscernible)?

JESSE MINTER: It's an interesting question. I think one thing, both places was with Coach Harbaugh, both Coach Harbaughs. I think the way they operate is very similar. What I mean by that is it might not be a ton of bells and whistles in our program, but anything we can do to maximize the players' ability to develop as players I think is where we put our resources.

You are talking about the strength program, the weight room, the facilities. If you look at our program, it's about player development. That's the epicenter of our program and where we've been good.

I think it was the same thing in the NFL. I think that's an underrated thing that the Ravens are really, really good at is drafting players and developing them, and they have so many homegrown players now that are playing key roles for them as they're striving to win the Super Bowl.

I think player development is the epicenter of that for both those teams.

Q. Have you talked yet on (off microphone)?

JESSE MINTER: I think there would be a lot of similarities in just how they operate, the time commitment to being good at football, the reps. You get good at football by playing football.

I think the guys that have been through the Ravens' organization would say you're going to learn how to practice hard, you're going to practice to get better, and certainly that's how we operate at Michigan.

I think there are certainly some differences in how you treat 30-plus-year-old guys in the NFL versus the guys we have, but I think overall you would see a similarly run structure, similarly run organization.

Q. Talking about the match ups, Washington has the No. 1 ranked defense (indiscernible) wide receiver corps. The challenges, again (indiscernible), and just from my amateur eye, it looks like they (indiscernible) just the challenges that all of that --

JESSE MINTER: It's a tremendous challenge. They have elite skill. Their whole receiving corps is really, really good. They have draft choices all over the field at the skill positions and on the O-line and at quarterback and at running back.

It's a different type of challenge than the Alabama offense where the O-line was that big, physical group and then they had speed. They had a quarterback that could do different things.

This is a little bit more of a matchup game where it's elite quarterback that can get the ball to his guys and is not afraid of throwing in tight windows, is not afraid to give his guys chances in one-on-ones. We expect the ball to be thrown downfield and look forward to the challenge of trying to defend that.

Q. (Indiscernible) it goes outside of the capability as well. You watched him throughout the week of preparation. What do you see and what makes him stand out, especially as you kind of look at the potential next class?

JESSE MINTER: He is elite. I think it's his ability to process the information that he has given. I think they do a really good job structurally trying to undress your defense a little bit and give him an idea of what coverages you're playing, thing like that. Now he has that information presnap, and he is able to process it really quickly.

He has a quick release that goes along with his ability to think fast, make quick decision. He is really accurate. Then he trusts himself and he trusts his receivers. There's very little hesitation in his game, so I think that's what makes hem really good.

I think that translates to the NFL. Your ability to think fast, read defenses, process information, get rid of the ball quickly, get the ball where it needs to go in space. So elite player. Elite challenge for us. One we're really excited about.

Q. What do you think about the next (off microphone)?

JESSE MINTER: They played their defense. I'm sure there's things they would do different if you asked them, but I thought their interior guys who are really good players got some pressure. I thought they surprised them a little bit with some perimeter run game in that game that Penix ran the ball a little bit more than he had all year. They do a really good job formationally trying to get you into certain looks.

I think they had some answers for how Texas adjusted to certain formations and got him into some certain looks. So that's something we have to be aware of and be keen on. Like I said, look forward to going against this high-powered offense.

Q. (Off microphone)?

JESSE MINTER: I just think the way they play, the way they operate, they get the ball out quick. They run RPOs. They run the ball enough to keep you off balance. They formation you to death with different shifts and motions and different looks. It's about kind of handling that and still being able to play the style of defense you want to play.

Q. Can you talk a little bit about all the presnap motions that Washington does and how difficult that is to process?

JESSE MINTER: They do a really good job. Like I said, they try to undress your defense in a sense to where they can give the quarterback some answers presnap as to what you might be playing. So they do that by putting people in different positions. You kind of have to tip your hand if you are in man or zone, tip your hand if you are pressuring.

So it's a great challenge. You have to have some different ways to handle the shifts and the motions and the adjustments and not let them do that. But it's a big part of what they do, and it's the a big part of our plan to try to combat.

Q. I wanted to ask you about the (indiscernible) what is the best aspect of his game (indiscernible) a catch point and how to control it? What are the things that stand out about (indiscernible)?

JESSE MINTER: I think it's his ability to make those contested catches that separates him. He has a great skill set. He is big. He is fast. He runs really good routes, but he very rarely doesn't come down with the ball in the contested catch opportunities.

Part of that's Penix, where he puts the ball. He does a great job throwing the back shoulders and putting the ball where the defender can't quite get there. His ability to make those key plays when he has tight coverage, I would say, is what makes him such a great player.

Q. He is a bigger guy, but it seems like he plays almost like a small slot. Does that come across? Does it look like he plays almost like a smaller guy?

JESSE MINTER: I just think he is a really good overall receiver, so he has that ability to wiggle. He has that ability to run good routes. I think -- we went against Marvin and people have kind of compared the two. I think they're both elite. They're probably going to be the first two receivers picked. So it's another great challenge for us.

We have to know where he is at all times, not let him wreck the game. And look forward to the challenge.

Q. How much can you compare Washington and Ohio State offenses and how do you think your experience against Ohio State the last two years will help?

JESSE MINTER: I think structurally and schematically they do some different things. I think when you look at the personnel, it's probably a little bit more -- I think you have an elite quarterback in Washington that can process, that can make all the throws.

I think Stroud was similar to that, the guy we defended the last two years before this year. Then their skill at receiver is certainly comparable. Just talent-wise and the rosters they've accumulated.

I think their offensive line this year -- obviously they won the Joe Moore Award, so they played at an elite level. Certainly I think anybody that we've played, hopefully there's experiences that we can draw upon from the different style of teams. This is a unique offense, but I think we've seen elements of everything that they do versus different people that we've played the last couple of years.

So we look forward to drawing on all of our experiences and trying to have a great plan and trying to come out on Monday and play our best ball.

Q. (Off microphone)?

JESSE MINTER: He obviously -- big moments, he has done that a bunch this year. I think as an overall game obviously he played -- he played really well. He kind of carried them to the win.

Even in some of the games where you look at stats and, hey, this team had him on the ropes, critical moments he's making the plays to keep the game alive, to win the game.

They certainly have great trust in him, his ability to make plays in those moments. He's played so much football, he has so much confidence. He plays in such rhythm that he got rhythm against Texas early, and if you let him do that, it can certainly be a long day.

Q. Kind of similar, Penix's skill set, what's the thing that he does physically that's maybe different from any guy that you have seen this season?

JESSE MINTER: I think it's his ability to just process information, to move in the pocket and then to have a super quick release and get rid of the ball and be really accurate.

Some of the guys we've played, there's elements of their games, but this dude, overall, I mean, his ability to process, his ability to see what's there, make tight window throws, be really accurate, give his guys great chances to make contested catches downfield, he is as good as it gets in college football.

Q. (Off microphone)?

JESSE MINTER: Yeah, Rayshaun, unfortunate injury. I think he'll come out of it well down the road. But yeah, tough deal for him, and look forward to getting him back down the road.

Q. Coach, you were with the Ravens for years. You worked with guys like Eric Weddle (indiscernible). How has your experience with Baltimore translated to coming to Michigan and teaching?

JESSE MINTER: There's obviously a lot of correlation with what we do schematically. I think trying to teach guys is the same at every level. I learned a lot from those guys, Eric Weddle in particular, older guys that have been in the league a long time.

What do they need to know? Sometime as a young coach you try to tell the guys everything, and when you teach pros and coach pros you kind of start to learn what they really need to know and how you can streamline the information for the guys.

So certainly try to carry that here, coach our guys up and try to put them in the best position to be successful.

Q. Is there anything you learned from one Harbaugh brother that's led you to helping the other Harbaugh brother here at Michigan?

JESSE MINTER: They're so similar. They're both just elite leaders. They can bring people together. They can get guys to play as a team but still have their personality and still let their personality shine.

So both have just great cultures in their locker rooms, great team, great staff culture, and just both are two of the best leaders in all of sports.

Q. So when you have two of the best offensive tackles that you are going up against, does that make you change schematically what you are going to do in the interior, or do you just play Michigan ball?

JESSE MINTER: I think they have good players across the board. So do we. I look forward to our guys having the challenge of going against their guys.

Certainly Joe Moore-winning O-line, so they're good everywhere. We have to pick our spots to pressure. We have to pick our spots to rush. We have to pick our spots to do different things, and great challenge and one we're excited about.

Q. Michael Penix (indiscernible) caught you off guard when you saw it on tape. Two ACL tears. He had 30 yards, two on designed runs (indiscernible)?

JESSE MINTER: I would say no because I think like most championship type of games, guys are willing to do things that they might not do. I think they've been really smart with him this year and how they've played to get him to this point healthy, and I think now it's like anything goes, and we're trying to win a national championship.

Most of the time most quarterbacks have a more willingness to run in the big game, the championship game, the closer the ball gets to the end zone, like critical moments. So we certainly expect him to possibly keep the ball in those critical situations.

Q. Just high-level, you have an offense similar to 2019, they just see a spot is on the field and can hit it. Theoretically, high level, how do you -- against a team that's so good at hitting an empty spot?

JESSE MINTER: I'm not going to give away our game plan right now, but it's a challenge, and we have to do a good job not giving them a bunch of layups or easy throws, but at the same time protecting the shots and do that.

Great challenge, and we look forward to seeing how it goes on Monday.

Q. Coach, are you aware that the referee officiating crew has the highest PI called in all of college football?

JESSE MINTER: Yeah, I am, and they've drawn about as much PIs as anybody in football as well with the times they throw the ball downfield. So great challenge. Our guys have to play really disciplined, really technique-driven, but not be afraid to go make plays and go make plays on the ball.

We're not going to let the numbers of that dictate how we play. We're going to try to go play our style of football. We think we're one of the least penalized teams in college football as a team and as a defense. So we look forward to putting our best out there and seeing if it's good enough.

Q. Obviously you're studying for this Washington team, but when it comes to looking at a guy like Michael Penix is there any use to going back to that Indiana game when they played Michigan? Have you actually looked at any of that film to see Penix?

JESSE MINTER: I buzzed through a little bit of his Indiana film. He had the same really offensive system with Coach DeBoer early in his career there.

So I think any time you're playing somebody, you're trying to look at as much as possible. But I don't put a ton of stock what he did against Michigan. It was a totally different defense here, different scenario, different situation. But I know our players are looking forward to the challenge that he presents.

Q. When you saw (indiscernible) going in the portal, what were your first reactions? What did you want to do when you saw him there? What has he brought to the team this year?

JESSE MINTER: I remember getting a call that, hey, the linebacker from Nebraska, we kind of knew what number he was, how he played against us. Pulled up the tape against Michigan from '22, and this guy had ten tackles and a sack against our offense.

It's like, wow, he's played in the Big Ten. He's played in our stadium. He's made plays against our offense, which I think is really good. So he was a guy that we targeted, tried to go after once he was in the portal.

Super excited that we got him. He's brought such a tremendous level of competition and depth into our linebacker room. He's played really, really well. We kind of have three starters as our two inside backers.

He's had a really good year, and I expect him to have another really good couple of years coming up here at Michigan.

Q. Obviously you had ample time to prepare for a great team like Alabama. This week, six days, maybe less, for another elite offense. How do you approach this week and getting prepared for Penix and everything that Washington brings?

JESSE MINTER: It's really a normal week. We played on a Monday last week. We play on Monday. It's similar to all of our games throughout the season in the time that we have.

We did have some prep work done on both teams with the long layoff going into the last game. So probably had a little bit of a jump on them, but in reality it's a normal week. It's normal amount of practice time, normal amount of reps. You certainly would love to have more time with the offense that they have, but they have the same amount of time. We have the same amount of time. Let's tee the ball up on Monday and let's play ball.

Q. (Off microphone)?

JESSE MINTER: He's got a great talent. He has great size, great speed, great ability to run routes. Most impressively probably the ability to make elite one-on-one catches, contested catches. He's set up to be a really good pro for a long time with his skill set, his ability to win those one-on-one matchups. So he's great challenge. Yeah, one we're excited about.

Q. Marvin Harrison Jr. earlier in the season (indiscernible). Can you talk about that (off microphone)?

JESSE MINTER: I think there are some similarities. They're both probably the top two guys in college football. I'm not trying to slight anybody else. These are just the two that I've seen and watched and prepared for.

Both really, really good. Both have the ability to kind of take over the game, to wreck the game, so to speak. Both just great skill set, both probably will be top -- potentially top five picks. Both of them. Or top ten picks for sure.

Tremendous challenge. One we have to know where he is at, we have to be aware. They have a lot of other guys too, so you can't just center around him. They have other guys that can beat you.

It's a great test, and one we're excited about.