On the benefits and drawbacks of playing a non-conference schedule

Benefits are you try to win games against whoever is on your schedule. You try to build depth, try to play a lot of people. Try to get guys experience in games that haven't played in games before. Particularly in an environment like Michigan Stadium. I think there's major benefits to it. Any time you get a chance to play somebody else and see guys in real action, it's really what you need to see to kind of get proof of what you think you might see in practice and guys go out and do it in games. Then there's another level to that, now, you're kind of into conference play so the guys have done some decent things you hope that now they carry over and go into conference play. Think there's a lot of positives in it.

On the pass rush from the defensive line

I've seen those guys just being really good players. Taking advantage of their situations, getting good pressure on the quarterback, even in four-man rushes, regular down and distances. Big emphasis for us was just improving the pass rush overall. Trying to be more disruptive on normal downs. We've had a few of our sacks on first and second down, which is a big improvement from last season. Just happy with where they're at, certainly still steps to build on and steps to take. Pleased with that group in that regard right now.

On the health status of the defensive backs

I think we're really, really close to having a full tilt back there. I'll leave it at that. Will be hopefully fun to see those guys back out there. I really just think all those guys that haven't played for us before, when you look at Josh Wallace, Keshaun Harris, Jyaire Hill, DJ Waller, Keon Sabb at safety, Quinten Johnson could get even more run than he's having in the past. When you think about it over the course of the year, hopefully 12, 13, 14, 15 game season, you're going to need depth. Things come up. Just really pleased with how those guys have played, how they've learned to prepare, which I think is just as big of a piece as they've learned our process and game-planning our process, studying opponents. Now they have some more confidence because they've played in games. I expect all those guys to still have roles for us even when we get healthy.

On Cam Goode

I think Cam is one of our most—he along with Rayshaun Benny have really, really improved. Rayshaun I think you started to see it the second half of the season last year take advantage of some opportunities. Cam, we wanted Cam back. Especially when you look at the numbers, the depth and how many D-tackles you need to make it through a season. We really wanted him back, we're super happy he came back. He's taking advantage of his reps. I thought this past game was his best game he's played here. He's a rhythm player. He needs to get out there and play to have production and feel comfortable. We're really pleased with where he's at. We look at it like we have that five-man D-tackle rotation and he's right there in the mix with all those guys.

On how unique his scheme and defense is to college football

Man, I really don't know. I think there's only so many things you can really do on defense. I think the willingness to mix and match different things and be multiple in the front and multiple in coverage, maybe some people aren't willing to do, whatever, with college players. Our guys are really smart, they've really bought into it. They're in the third year now of most of the same terminology. It just allows you to try to present different pictures, do different things but I really can't speak to other people's schemes, to be honest with you.

On Rutgers' offense

Their physicality. They play a style of football to try and control the clock. Gain yards running the football. Pretty safe throws in the passing game. A quarterback that has an element in the rushing attack as well. I think they're built how Coach Schiano—how I would portray a long-time super successful defensive coordinator, like how his team would be built is how they play right now. They play complimentary football similar to us, I would say where there defense is playing well, their special teams is always really good and then they play complimentary football. So even though they may not score 50, they're controlling the clock, they're getting touchdowns, they're getting the lead, they're keeping the lead, they're able to play pretty conservative and not put themselves in harm's way. That formula over the first three games they've been really successful with.

On the ball disruption

It's a continued work in progress but, certainly, when guys do things so much in practice and you drill things and you try to emphasize things so much, you certainly want to see their results. It's still a process to keep working at it. Great to see. Great to see guys going up and attacking the ball. Great to see us attack the ball when the quarterback is in his throwing motion, that's something we felt like we really missed a lot of opportunities last year. Just continuing to do that. Would love to see some forced fumbles on the running back and things like that. Things in the open field. Still think there's some opportunities there. Just the coaching staff, overall, in that particular department led by Jay Harbaugh, the clips that he's able to show the guys, the techniques that we've tried to teach the guys, to see it paying off is certainly what you hope for.

On Rutgers playing Michigan close

I can only speak to last year, the only season I was here. I just think that they're a tough, physical, outfit. They're very experienced now, you look across their roster, their starting 11 on both sides, you see 22 starts. 33 career starts. 15 career starts. 14 career starts. They have a lot of guys that have played ball there. I know that he's a developmental program, supplementing it with some transfers. They're to that point now where they've developed a lot of good players. They play tough and physical. Their style lends itself to sometimes keep games close because of running the ball, playing really good defense and being a really aggressive outfit and productive special teams outfit. I would just say that style lends itself to playing some close games.

On the Josaiah Stewart, Josh Wallace and Ernest Hausmann

Just three really good players. Three guys who have really bought into our way of playing defense. All three of them have made some productive plays. Three new pieces. They add depth, they add leadership, they add just competitiveness at their positions and that's probably the biggest thing, they came in as really good players and raised the play of the guys around them. They're all doing well in their part but they've also raised the game of people around them which I think there's no substitute for, just having as much competition as possible. Guys knowing they gotta go fight for their reps, fight for their spots every single day in practice lends itself to really competitive and high-end practices.

On Jaylen Harrell being a tone-setter

He really is. He's to the point of his career now where he's really confident. He's really, really detailed. He's really disciplined in his approach. He attacks every week, every day. We talk a lot of, hey, what if today was Wednesday of Ohio State week? That's the mentality. He really approaches every day like it's the most important thing. When you do that, then you perform at a really, really consistent level which I think is what sets him apart. He has the ability, like coach says, who is the guy who can make the magic happen when you need it? When you need a play, when you need a guy to cover the guy on fourth down and bat the ball down, it's him. When you need a guy to make a play. He ignited us in the Big Ten Championship Game last year. Coming out in that second half, it wasn't really back-to-back plays but two out of three plays that he rushed the quarterback, even on the screen play. Really happy with him and it's a product of how you work, how you prepare, will eventually translate to the field and it's great to see the fruits of his work and labor pay off.

On whether the screen play defense was something practiced specifically for BGSU

No, it goes along with the ball disruption thing. It's just like screens sometimes are such an opportunity to make a play like that. When you can read the offensive line trying to get out and you can follow them. We've tried to change some of our rules about who keeps rushing because we had a screen in the TCU game where it was a well-designed screen but everybody read screen so everybody almost turned and ran and the quarterback ended up scrambling. We really tried to look at, OK, how do we best defend these plays? We need somebody to still rush the quarterback and make him make a quick decision. Just learned a lot from things that have happened here. Well done by Jaylen and Kris on that particular play.

On whether the new clock rules influence anything they do defensively

Not in particular. I think here we've always tried to play complimentary football to our offense. One of the things that I try to instill in our players, we were like this in Baltimore, particularly 2019, we're going to have some 6 and 7-minute drives on offense. Maybe even more so with the clock now. The number one thing that we can do is to get that other defense back on the field as fast as possible. Whether that's getting the ball off of them or getting a quick three and out, I know from a defensive perspective if we were just on a long drive and we're trying to make adjustments and then all of a sudden you're right back up, sometimes you don't get a chance to fix your problems. You're tired. You want to get those guys right back out there as fast as possible. I think that's our way of trying to play complimentary with our offense. The clock rules probably factor into that but I think our style of play probably factors into that as much as anything.

On designing blitzes

I think particularly the first couple of games we faced quarterbacks with movement and elusiveness was a piece of their game, so you're certainly trying to not create these big lanes. Trying to constrict them while also kind of suffocating them at the same time. Coach Elston does such a great job on some of our pressures, helping design things that keep a quarterback in the pocket and then it allows the guys—we're trying to create as many one-on-one situations as possible. Very rarely nowadays, pro football and college football, are you able to design just an absolute free runner at the quarterback. The ball gets out really fast. Protection schemes are very advanced. A lot of times it's putting this wall around them, putting this group of people around them that are pushing the O-linemen back into them, trying to suffocate them. That's really our main goal in pass rush.

On how the games have been different compared to having Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines

I think any time you take your leader, a guy that all these guys signed up to play for that is one of the best head coaches in the world in any sport, any level, it's different. You're asking other people to juggle different jobs. Now that he's back, I think it allows everybody to have a really, really tight focus on their particular responsibility. I think it was a good experience, not something you wanted based on the circumstances but appreciated the way we coached it, I think it was good for everybody. It gave everybody a different perspective. Just like he kind of said, gained perspective from not being there. I think we all gained perspective for how much we appreciate him and how he goes about his business being a head coach now having done that for a little bit. Couldn't be more happy and excited to have him back. I think our team feeds off his leadership. Said it before, he breeds this confidence into our players and I expect the guys to be pretty excited to run out of the tunnel with him this week.

On how much he's able to watch NFL games and pick things up

I think all games are just a tool to try to look at and try to look at different NFL schemes throughout the year. Try to look at some different college teams throughout the year. Just on late nights or catch a break in the afternoon. Probably way more than I've done anywhere because of not having to coach a position, having some more time. Try to watch a ton of other team's film and always try to—just about every idea is taken from somebody.

On whether he has a favorite defense in the NFL right now

The Ravens look pretty good so far (laughs).

On what he's seen from the one-on-one matchups and forcing pressure

I like to look at pressures. I feel like our interior guys have just rushed way—at a higher level then we have in the past. It's also, I think, the edge guys are also doing really well there. When guys get a one-on-one it's, OK, can I get the sack? That's goal one. Number two, maybe I get the quarterback to throw it quicker than he wants or to move to where he's not able to set his feet. That's where the rush and the coverage really work together. That's kind of what I've seen up to this point. Even in that first game where we didn't have any sacks, the first interception was all KG getting great pressure, forcing the guy to throw off his back foot. The route was probably—if the quarterback looked at that on tape, was probably open if he would've made a really nice throw. But, that's why you do it. Those things work well together. Most of our interceptions up to this point, I believe, are some sort of, even the one with Quinten Johnson, it's up the middle, was only a four-man rush but it was up the middle, forced him to kind of get off his spot and not be able to step into the throw. All those things, I think, go hand-in-hand. Through three games, certainly pleased with where it's at and know we have a long way to go to be where we really want to be.

On the importance of a good punt from a defense's perspective

It's enormous. The whole goal in football is, number one, to score points. Number two, don't give up field position. Defensively, the first thing we go out there to do is to get the ball back for our offense as fast and quickly as possible. Number two, it's to not yield yards and field position. The punter is a huge piece of that. Even the first game of the year, the kid's first punt, his heel is on the back line and he booms it out to the 45. He could've shanked that thing and had the ball on the 20. I think he's done a great job, he's a huge piece of what we're doing. The more field that the offense has to go, the better chance we feel like we have getting off the field. Think the analytics and numbers would probably back that up. He's done a great job. We certainly had a great one last year but, for what he's done so far, I don't feel like we're missing a beat at that position.