Everything Jim Harbaugh said about 2022 signees on In The Trenches podcast

It may not be a Monday night but Jim Harbaugh sat down with Jon Jansen on National Signing Day to record an episode of the In The Trenches podcast and he went in depth, running through his thoughts on every member of the signing class thus far...and a few other things, too.

Harbaugh was in as jovial a mood as any in recent memory, and he and Jansen talked not just about where each player fits at Michigan but things like traveling to Montreal and speaking German and memories of football games long past. To listen to the entire episode click here; otherwise, read on for a full transcript of Harbaugh's comments.

A quick overview of the 2022 signees

Well, it’s just a great day. It always is. You officially know the guys that you’re going to be coaching but to put it in perspective, it’s hard to do in words. These young men, these families, they’re going to be part of your lives, you’re going to be part of their lives, long and trusting friendships, the opportunities to have those are endless. Signature day, both literally and figuratively. It’s one of those days. I remember when I signed my national letter of intent. I know where I was, I know what I was doing, I know what I was wearing, who was around. It’s just one of those kind of days that just lives in memory. To see another class go through that, it’s heartwarming. It’s such a beautiful thing.

On the staff and how much they assisted in putting this class together

It’s been, in some cases, months, some cases years, some cases multiple years going way, way back. I tell you what, I’ll start by saying it this way: I think that everybody does a horrible job in telling the stories of these youngsters that play college football, student-athletes of every sport, just the tremendous people that they are and the parents that they come from, the families that they come from, the communities, the villages, as Hillary Clinton would say; ‘It takes a village…’ It doesn’t get talked about. We can talk about the wins, the losses, the touchdowns, the tackles, and things like that but they’re all amazing and this group is certainly an amazing group.

On the three offensive linemen in the class, Connor Jones, Andrew Gentry, and Alessandro Lorenzetti

Connor Jones was one of the first to commit in the class. He had visited–well, first time we visited was back in the Zoom days, in the COVID days when you couldn’t come to practice, couldn’t come to visit on campus, so that’s how things started, and then when he did official visit, he committed to Michigan. Family’s a big Michigan family all the way out in Colorado. Great family. Again, tall, long. Just what you want your tackles to look like and he’s a heck of a good player and really good student. When you’re talking about core GPA, right there in the mid-threes. That’s when you take out the electives, now. When I say core GPA, this isn’t gym class, this isn’t the electives. It’s the core classes, and the honors classes and the AP classes. You want your offensive linemen smart, Jon, as you know, as you are. If they’re not, they can get a quarterback or a running back killed.

Andrew Gentry is somebody that we recruited a couple years ago and he was top of the class. Zinter, Gentry, Reece Attebery, Jeff Persi, that class, and gosh, Gentry was right there at the top. I think I remember real high four-star guy, 96, 28th, way up there at the top. About 6 feet 8 inches tall. Serious, serious length and big and strong. I know he’s over, well above 300 like in the 310s, 315s, 320s but doesn’t look like it. You know, there’s some guys that can be 320 pounds and look like a bowl of Jell-O. This guy is 320 pounds and it looks like it’s carved out of marble. So he’s a tremendous player.

Just last week I was contacted by Todd Gentry. Andrew had been committed to Virginia and was doing his Mormon mission and the coach from Virginia resigned his position there, and said we were way up there, one or two when they committed to Virginia, so got on a plane and was able to talk to the church and some of the elders and he was granted a 90-minute visit and we had lunch and he committed once that lunch was over. Talked to the–the parents were there on Zoom. One of those special things that doesn’t occur every recruiting cycle, but we are thrilled.

We really thought he was something special and now, after visiting with him for 90 minutes, imagine the maturity, the selflessness of his mission, and the way he has matured is tremendous. He was already a pretty mature guy and talk about smart. You wanna talk about smart? How would you like to have a son who has a 4.5 grade point average according to the NCAA. Hopefully we can get there someday with our kids! That hasn’t occurred in the Harbaugh family yet! Anywhere in the country would love to have him just as a student. I don’t want to say ‘just as,’ that sounds bad, but a tremendous, tremendous student and a tremendous football player.

On international recruit Alessandro Lorenzetti from Quebec

Yeah, out of Montreal and going to prep school in Connecticut right now where he’s playing good football. Visited here in the summer. This was the only time that we’ve ever been able to do evaluations on 2022s and when everything happened this past summer a blanket waiver was given by the NCAA where you could do a workout, a private workout so Alessandro came and knocked the socks off Sherrone Moore and then the recruiting process was really turned up with Alessandro. Great kid, great guy, great parents. Wasn’t able to do a home visit with Alessandro yet. Wasn’t able to do a home visit with Alessandro yet but he’s not going to be a midyear so I’ll be able to get up there in January when it’s not a dead period anymore but hey, get to go to Montreal! Never been to Montreal. No, so looking forward to it.

Do you know how to speak French?

I do not. I can speak English. Some people criticize that!

Maybe you can take Andrew Gentry. Maybe he can figure it out.

I haven’t asked him how many languages he speaks. Have you ever been to Montreal?

I have not. One of those places I’d love to go.

Oh, you said it like, ‘You’ve never been to Montreal?!’

I’ve been to Vancouver Island over that way but they still speak English there. Trust me, they still speak English in Montreal. Had a teammate, Deitan Duboc, who was a tight end here back in my day who was from Montreal. Let’s move along to the tight end position. Got two coming in in Marlin Klein and Colston Loveland. You’ve always had a deep tight end room. What do these guys add to that room?

A lot. Great, great. Been blessed by mom, dad, and god. You want to talk about being from Montreal; Marlin Klein’s from Germany and he’s been over here in the United States playing some football. Sprechen sie deutsche! A couple. Gute nacht, guten morgen, that’s about it. Harbaugh

Haraugh’s German?

That’s what I’ve been told. Yes, as a matter of fact, Yost Harbaugh came over from Germany. How about that? Yost. There you go. What more can you say?

Long, tall, fast. Really, as I said, blessed by mom, dad, and god. Marlin and Colston, everything that you’re looking for in tight ends: 6’5”, 6’6”-ish type guys, well over 230, 240. I had a chance to, when I visited Colston, I got a little workout in myself. He was in the weight room training and he just does not look like a high school senior. He’s going to be a midyear and he’s going to come right in and look like he belongs, like the juniors on the team and the seniors. Probably going around 235, 238 but you can easily see in the frame that he is going to be rocked up, a 256, 258-type of guy that will run really well. He’s the v-shape. Wide at shoulders narrows to the hips, as opposed to the wide at the hips and narrow at the shoulders. You got the v-shaped or you got the pear-shaped kid. He’s the v-shape. I’m not saying Marlin Klein’s a pear-shaped kid by any means. He’s just as impressive.

On receivers Darrius Clemons, Tyler Morris, and Amorion Walker and whether they bring speed and length

Without question. These guys are so, so good. Darrius Clemons, think Nico Collins. If I could make a comparison for you right now it would be Nico Collins. Tall, physical, great big catch radius, runs all the routes well, physical. He can do it all.

Probably a lot of these guys–they’re really good, and the longer it takes them to figure that out the better off they’re going to be. We’re not trying to blow up anybody’s heads here but there’s a lot of excitement, a lot of enthusiasm today on this day and jeez, facts are facts.

Tyler Morris is very Roman WIlson-like. Very fast, elusive, shifty. Playmaker. Will be able to do–not short by any means, but can do the reverses and very shifty and really good. Another–both guys, Darrius Clemons, 3.4, 3.5 grade point average; Tyler Morris, 3.5. Super smart guys.

Amorion Walker, even taller. He’s even taller. Well, probably close to–right around there with Darrius Clemons and a 3.9 grade point average. It could be one of the smartest receiver groups you’ve ever seen, so great. Amorion, just had a really great connection with Amorion during the recruiting process. Very Andrel Anthony-like in build and catch radius. I expect all three of these receivers to come into a receiver room that’s already really good, really good, and produce and be factors. The kind of guys that are high level. Not gonna keep them on the bench very long, and tall in stature and big with the wide, big catch radius. Something that could be a real complement to our team right now.

On what C.J. Stokes adds to the running back room

Yeah, big, physical back. Very mature. Got shoulders that look like they’re, yeah, boulders. Volleyballs. Comes from a great program. Really well trained, really well trained and really genetically gifted. Just looks great. Muscles everywhere. But also very fast. He’s going to be a physical-type back. Backs are a little harder to compare than other positions because they’ve all kind of got a unique kind of style but think he’s going to be a real physical guy between the tackles and pass protection and all the things you want him to do. Really, really excited about C.J..

Great guy. Dad is Capers Stokes and I’m gonna throw something on him that a lot of people throw on me and my brother. A lot of people come up to us and tell me and John, ‘Boy, I really like you but I love your dad.’ If I had a dollar for every time somebody said that I’d be pretty well off. C.J.’s dad, Capers Stokes, I could listen to him talk all day long. I mean, the wisdom and how he talks, too. He’s got that southern drawl. Yeah, he grabs me. Maybe it’s my age. Maybe I’m just getting at that age where you really connect with the parents, especially the dads. Great addition to our team.

On quarterbacks Jaydden Denegal and Alex Orji

I’ll start with the same thing. You talk about you really like a couple guys, but the dads here with these two guys, it’s like we breathe the same air. Just the wisdom and just being able to talk to those two dads is tremendous. Just really getting to know Alex’s dad, Mr. Orji, boy, he’s just somebody you meet right away and there’s a lot I’m supposed to glean from this man. Alex was committed to Virginia Tech. We offered him, recruited him, he was solid with Virginia Tech. Their head coach got let go and we called him back up and said, ‘Hey, we’re here if…’ Not gonna twist anybody’s arm and he decided to come up on an official visit and that was the first time I met Alex and his family and yeah, it was love at first sight for me and super excited that he’s coming here.

Have seen him on tape a lot. He plays at the highest level of football in Texas, runs for 1200 yards, which is–you can watch the tape and say ‘That guy’s a great runner.’ Just a tremendous runner. If he had 400 yards you’d say he’s a really good running quarterback. If he rushed for 600 you’d say the same thing, but 1200 yards? That’s way, way up there for a quarterback. And don’t get the thought in your head that he can’t throw the ball. He throws it really, really well. But you can see why when you meet him in person. He is–I don’t know what he weighs but not an ounce of fat on him. It’s gotta be 235, close to 240? It’s like looking at Herschel Walker playing quarterback who can really throw the ball, so super excited about him.

Jayden Denegal is somebody that we had here on campus. Again, we were able to in June do the one-on-one evaluation where you can really watch him throw, go through all the routes, watch him drop back, you can really see his mechanics in person and really fell in love with him. Marc Denegal and I have become like long-lost friends. Just instant click there. He’s been raised great. Great head on his shoulders. Great stature as a quarterback. Lean and throws the ball extremely well. Pretty darn athletic. It’s a great feeling to have two quarterbacks coming in in the same class. We haven’t had that here for a very long time. It’s gonna be fun to watch. Put the balls out there and each have a great skill set at how they get the job done and win for their team and it bodes really good for us.

On why they recruited defensive backs so heavily

We really feel like we needed that. Our starters are getting up there in age and class and this is the future and I think a lot of these youngsters will have the license and the ability to play right away. And I wish I could tell you right now sitting right here who’s better than who and who’s going to get on the field first but it’s really take your pick. Love ‘em all.

Will Johnson, son of Deon Johnson, who played here at the University of Michigan and was a heck of a good football player. Been recruiting Will since seems like he was a freshman in high school. I think we probably offered him as a freshman. At least as a sophomore, but right down the road. He’s been fantastic. Been one of our best recruiters. Michigan legacy. Everything you want in a corner as far as length, movement, skill, traits. Fantastic. And I’ll also say Will is a signature guy in the class. He’s a 99.00 five-star. I mean, and he’s an even better guy. Can’t tell you how much he’s meant to us and this recruiting class. Everybody in the class wants to room with Will and just a great guy. Really, Will Johnson’s really been the anchor to this entire class.

On what sets the defensive back group apart and makes them special aside from Will Johnson being the guy who’s roped everyone in

Probably one thing that stands out is whether they’re a corner or whether they’re a safety will be determined, but they’re really all athletic enough to be corners or at least nickels. When I say ‘at least,’ I mean, a nickel really takes kind of a good combination of a safety and a corner, covering slots but still being able to tackle in the box. And the corners are physical enough to be safeties, and they move well enough to be corners and nickels.

I could go through it. Who’s really better–I mean, Keon Sabb is a tremendous player. Kody Jones might be the best one. Might be the most versatile; corner, nickel, can play safety. Zeke Berry comes from a tremendous program. You talk about a guy that can play both offense and defense, he’s done that in high school. Real football player. Compare him a little bit to Rod Moore, who was the only freshman who played for us this year in the secondary, and did a tremendous job. Micah Pollard, I mean, turn on the first play of his highlight tape, the very first one, and he looks like Jack Tatum coming up there to hit somebody. And the movement skills are really outstanding.

Damani Dent, he’s a guy I’ve really gotten so close to in the class. There’s guys you talk to every day, they text me or I text them every day and Damani’s certainly been like that. Amorion Walker…they seem to like me. You can’t help it, you really get in the habit of ‘Hey, how’s your day? What are you doing today?’ or they’re texting me ‘What are you doing?’ or ‘How are you doing?’ Great personalities. Damani Dent, he’s kind of like looking in a mirror when you see the enthusiasm, the love of football. He just really, really stands out to me that way. But he is also going to be one of those really good movement skills but tough. Tough, tough as you’d ever want a defensive back to be. Loves to work out. He plays a game and then goes and works out. Call him up. ‘What are you doing?’ ‘Working out’ (or) ‘About to go work out.’ (or) ‘Just finished a workout. Gonna go get another one in this afternoon.’ He loves running the hills, he loves running these sand hills. I’ve got pictures of him. He’s passed out, he’s like ‘Yeah coach, I just was running in this sand.’ He’s down and he’s got sand all over him. I don’t know, he just–I’d compare him to Erick All that way. Just guys you just know love football. Erick’s that way. You’ve got a special place in your heart for them so yeah, super fired up. All these guys, every single guy we’ve talked about, I mean, they are going to love coming and being a part of this team because we’ve got so many guys like that. So many guys on this team that you have to pull back. You never have to talk Erick All into doing something or working out, but you do have to pull him back because he’ll do too much. He’ll run too much, he’ll hit too much. It’s just a whole roster of guys like that and there’s so many guys in this recruiting class that are exactly that way and our guys on the team are going to really love these guys. They’re going to love our team and our team’s going to love them.

On defensive end Derrick Moore

He’s ranked up there. The experts rank him maybe the No. 1 or No. 2 edge guy in the country. He had committed to Oklahoma, and like Alex Orji coach was leaving. The same thing happened with Derrick Moore. Their coach went to USC and he felt that he wanted to look at his options and come to find out he really liked us and reached out and you can imagine we were thrilled. Great position of need. As well as Colston Loveland physically looks or some of the other guys, Andrew Gentry, how far along they are and this is, or Alex Orji, Derrick Moore, he walks through the door and he more than belongs like he’s a junior. Like he’s a senior in college already. Great physical gifts. Also a 3.0 student. Heck of a good kid and that–we were fortunate. That was a great get that we got right there at the end. Couldn’t be happier.

On Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant and whether Grant is really 6’4” and 335 pounds

Yeah, every bit of it. Gosh, you just say ‘That guy was my favorite’ (or) ‘This guy…’ (but) Kenneth Grant's my favorite. There's nobody I like more than Kenneth grant. Ton of personality and not in a show-off way or anything. Just good, genuine, down-to-earth good guy. Always got a smile on his face. And you talk about a position of need. Okay, 6’4”, over 300 pounds. A real nose tackle, guy that can play the three technique or play the one technique, can be a pass rusher, can be somebody that pushes the pocket. Just a big, physical presence in the middle of the defense. Something that shaun Nua and Mike Macdonald really felt was important to our defensive scheme. We got somebody now that’s as big as Shaun Nua on the team. It’s nice to see that the biggest guy isn’t the coach. Really love him. Really do.

You talked about Mason Graham. You’re always mining for gold. You’re always out there looking and this year was probably one of the best examples of that where guys didn’t play a lot their junior season or you weren’t aware of them, there wasn’t as much tape and you flick on the film of Mason Graham and you see this relentless motor, then the next thing you really notice is, man, he’s playing offensive tackle, he’s playing defensive tackle, which is he better at? He’s really a heck of a great defensive end. He’s so athletic and stout in there, and then you watch him play offensive tackle and you say, ‘He could be an offensive tackle, too’ so it was really like which do you want to play? You want to be a defensive end? You want to be an offensive tackle or an offensive lineman, because either way we’re really interested and we got a spot for you right here in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

He was somebody that came on an official visit and had a great visit here and really liked it and decided this was where he wanted to come to school, so really fired up about that. Another Southern California guy. The California to Michigan connection, it’s a pretty long and good one. Go back to Tom Brady or Jim Harbaugh, myself. I don’t think I’ve ever used myself in the third person until right there but I went to high school in Palo Alto, California. It’s cool seeing some of the Cali guys coming to Ann Arbor.

On the linebackers coming in

Micah Pollard, first one to commit. He visited here in the summer. Marcus Pollard, Micah’s dad, and I played together in Indianapolis. Marcus Pollard is one of the all-time great guys, great teammates. I’ll never forget the day, we were playing the Dallas Cowboys, defending world champions, about the third game of the season and I kick out a tight end screen to Marcus Pollard. Might have thrown the ball about 13 yards to the side and then to watch him weave about 50+. About every guy on the Cowboy defense had a chance to tackle him. At least eight of them, and weaved his way through there..I’m sure that was his rookie year, too. Basketball player at Bradley. Didn’t really even play college football. I don’t think Bradley had a team. Might need to fact check me on that one. Great guy. Then he went on to have a stellar career even after I was the holder. Got to play with him in his young days. I might have been in my seventh or eighth or ninth year and he was in his first. He’s a player personnel, player development for the Jacksonville Jaguars so that kind of speaks volumes for what kind of guy he is and the son he raised. Again, a little closer with the parents there but Micah’s a heck of a football player.

And whether he’s going to be an edge, linebacker for us, or an inside the box MIKE/WILL remains to be seen. He’s got real pass-rush ability but he also has a nose for the football, which makes you think he could be a MIKE backer, and he’d be a stout one. He’d be a good 6’3”, 235, Big Ten linebacker-type of guy. We’ll see where it goes. Probably start him off on the edge because we’re gonna need some help there and he can certainly do it. We’ll see. Gonna be a very versatile guy, in my opinion.

Yeah, (Jimmy Rolder and Deuce Spurlock) also gonna be Big. Ten. Linebackers. You’ve got presence, you’ve got size, you’ve got guys that can really run. Jimmy’s an elite baseball player as well. Erik Bakich is gonna get wind of that. I’m trying to encourage Jimmy to keep playing. ‘Yeah, play both sports.’ He’s really good at it. Think of a guy like–I’ll paint you the picture would be the Wisconsin linebackers like Leo Chenal and some of those guys that are thick, strong, stout, run-stopping guys that can really run as well. Jimmy’s really athletic. He’s that tough, Big Ten middle linebacker that is gonna be really good for us.

Deuce is exactly the same way. They’re darn near carbon copies of each other. Deuce Spurlock and Jimmy, two for sure MIKE/WILLs. They’ll probably be in there next to each other, one a MIKE, one a WILL inside linebackers. As Jack Harbaugh would say, ‘Backer, backer, backbone crackers.’ That’s what we’re looking for for all three of those youngsters.



