On the special teams

Jay and the staff, the whole entire unit, has made a big emphasis on the punt return unit and wanted to improve that. It's very rare to get a block and a return for a touchdown. Can't remember that happening too often in any game I've ever watched. Spectacular. A.J. Henning, great to see. Joins an elite list of players that have a kickoff return for a touchdown and a punt return for a touchdown. Just cool stuff. Really proud of the way the guys are playing. Doing a heckuva job on special teams.

On Kaden Kolesar's block

He looked like he just ran around the edge. Got into the wedge there. Knowing Kaden, he took the perfect amount of steps, took the exact right angle, and just skate around the two blockers. Kaden was the free guy.

On what it's like having a former teammate's son on the team in Kolesar

He means so much. The branch doesn't fall too far from the tree. He's just like his dad in a very good way. His first time he ever got into a game at Maryland, there was a kick return for a touchdown. He's got that 'it factor' just like his dad.

On if he learned anything about his team heading into Big Ten play

I like the team a lot. My good friend Jay Nordlinger, who I grew up with, was always on the same baseball team growing up and things like that, we've always remained friends. He's got a great way with words, always has, writing for the National Review. Senior Editor. Sent me a great text this week and it really resonate with me. It said that he couldn't wait to watch Michigan football and it reminds him of the days of Rick Leach and Harlon Hucklebee and Anthony Carter, that's the way he feels about this team. I do as well. I've got that same feeling about this team.

On J.J. McCarthy's development

Just very locked in, very good. Keeps getting better and better from my vantage point. Going through progressions, going through reads. Really throwing well, accurately. Making really good with decisions, very good with timing. He kind of wow's me at walkthrough. Just the way he bounces around and the enthusiasm for playing, just like a kid in the candy store. It's fun to be around.

On Cade McNamara's status

Cade, unfortunately, he had his foot was caught in the ground and was hit on the side of the leg. Probably going to be out for a few weeks. Not going to be a season-ending thing, I don't think. He'll miss some time.

On the perimeter game

As far as the perimeter game, it was really good. You could see the effort to stop the running game. It was well-planned to get the ball on the edge in some bubble screens and perimeter screens. The blocking was really good on the edge. Balls were right there on the money, hitting them in stride and guys were running well with it. A.J., Roman. Roman's showing up now in every game catching one of those perimeter screens. I think he had another 50+ reception on a perimeter screen today.

On the secondary creating pressure

The pressure was really good. More TFLs today than sacks. Mike Sainristil, seems like he's getting there just as quick as Dax Hill was last year in the same kind of pressure package. It's been good. Really impressed with the run wall today. Had a feeling after two air raid teams. UConn was good at running the ball. Thought they would really test us in that area and they did. Thought we did a really great job stopping the run and, also, defending the pass at the same time. There was a real emphasis to stop the run this week. The really good play in the secondary was obvious.

On J.J. McCarthy's accuracy

He's always been pretty accurate. He's got the ability to make every throw, I think you've all noticed that. We have a whole year in the system. You'll be better in a system in six months and even more after a year, year and a half now. It's like that for any quarterback in any level. Understand that they get better. He was really good to start with, too. Won't take that away from him. He's really talented. Means a lot to him and he's got a great bunch of receivers to throw to. All really playing well. I'm getting texts from them, they're all lobbying to get the ball. Lobbying the quarterbacks and other coaches. It's a hungry group. They want the ball and they're playing extremely well in the receiver group.

On the respect he has for Jim Mora

I have a ton of respect for Jim Mora. He's a great coach, he will do a great job. UConn is really lucky to have him. Just always been a fan of his. Think he's a good guy. Has got a lot of integrity, good person and a really good coach.

On what he's seen from his team that will prepare him for the Big Ten

We'll find out, right? We definitely come out of this one with some things to work on as well. Just the improvement, seeing so many different areas of our team. Even from game one to game three. Guys that are hungry to play. Starters. Back-ups. Guys that are on the third strong. Scratch, claw and fighting to get better, to play and contribute. It's a fun thing to coach when you have as many guys that have done that and have really trained themselves to be where they are. I think you'll probably agree that it's a good-looking team. That's come from really training and working at it. So many guys on the team, 101 players today. It's fun to go to every day. The day-to-day for me is really good when you're around that many players, you've gotta pull back. I really do. You don't have to talk me into anything, I have to pull back from time to time. It's cool. Try to keep it going.

On who the back-up quarterback is with McNamara out

We'll decide. You see we've been playing them both, equal amount of time. All options will be open. Alex Orji, too. Don't forget Alex. He's right there in the mix.

On Donovan Edwards and Trevor Keegan's status

Donovan, we'll see. Whether his status will be questionable or probable for next week, I'd call it questionable. He's doing good. He's feeling better. I don't know (about Keegan). I'll find out. I don't think he had anything long-term.

On whether he thinks this team is impacted by praise nationally

They attack everything they do and there's been zero entitlement. I've said that before. I don't see any on the horizon. We have a great bunch of guys that way. I'm sure they'll continue to do what they've been doing and move on to next week with humble hearts. Big, all capitals, onward.