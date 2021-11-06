Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan's win over Indiana

For everything Harbaugh had to say, check out the full transcription below.

After the game, U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media to discuss the Wolverines' victory over the Hoosiers.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan was able to bounce back after the loss to Michigan State with a fairly easy 29-7 victory over Indiana on Saturday.

On what he learned from his team

I thought it was a really strong performance. Maybe not some of the big highlights, defensively, four three and outs to start the second half. Just as a team, too. Got a fast start in this game and just kept building the lead and extending it. Thought the pressure on their quarterback was a huge factor. Aidan, Ojabo, Upshaw and others, they got to the quarterback multiple times. Big game by Hassan Haskins, career-high, I think that’s his fifth 100-yard game of the season. Made the big play. He made the big play on the outside zone play for about 64. Cornelius Johnson got behind the defense. Other highlights, too, just a strong performance by both lines. Good to see Luke Schoonmaker have a big day as well, two touchdown catches. Get some guys healthier this week and go about having good days would be the goal now as we go down the stretch. Good day of meetings, good day of practice and go play the game.

On Blake Corum’s injury status

We’ll see. After the game, talked to him for a little bit. I don’t think it’s serious. I don’t know if it’s mild but it’s somewhere less than serious. We’ll see.

On whether he has to deal with injured players down the stretch with big games coming up

I thought our team was--I think everybody on the team did a really good job of--the team came in fresh today. That’ll be the goal next week. Our offense, special teams, defense, really came into this game in a good place. A good mindset. A lot of energy. I thought they played the whole 60 minutes that. There were a couple guys that were out in this game that I think we’ll get back healthier next week. Then just go about putting good day on top of good day as we get ready for Penn State.

On whether he expects the injured players in this game will be available against Penn State

I’m hopeful. I don’t know for sure. If they can heal like the Green brothers do. Both those Green brothers, Gemon and German Green, I’ve been with them for four years now. Nobody I’ve ever seen in football heals quicker than the Green brothers. It’s amazing. It’s amazing. I know the Green’s will, confident in that.

On the increase in playing time for Michael Barrett

Good. We wanted to be in some packages where we didn’t have to substitute with teams going fast. That was one of the issues coming into this game and that was one of the fixes. That’s what led to more playing time. I thought he played well from what I saw.

On David Ojabo’s performance

David Ojabo just keeps getting better and better. He’s doing a great job. The combination of him and Aidan, also, part of it was to put David in on the base defenses as well. He’s going to get more playing time. I thought he really responded well to that. It was big. He’s got a knack for that. Somebody you really have to account for, his ability to rush the passer. Also, adding the other parts to his game, he was in some drop situations as well. Doing good. That’s an issue. We see it in practice, Aidan on one side and David Ojabo on the other. They’re both getting to the quarterback and doing a heck of a job.

On DJ Turner on punt return

I thought DJ did a heck of a job coming in as a punt returner. Had a nice return, caught the ball each time. Had some real nice cover play as well. Really only one play that, I thought, a shoulder a tackle to the quarterback where he could’ve wrapped on that one. Nice to see him have a good game.

On the confidence he has in Jake Moody

He’s putting together a heck of a year. Very high confidence in Jake Moody. Has been very steady and very good. Very important. That’s the most important thing for a field goal kicker, putting the ball through the uprights on the field goal. That whole mechanic, William Wagner, Brad Robbins and Jake Moody really excelling as a battery.

On the plan with JJ McCarthy against Indiana

The plan was to play JJ a little bit earlier. He played a lot more in the second half. Cade was working through something. Tough as could be. Gotta give Cade a lot of credit. He’s a tough guy. Stay prayed up and healed up.

On Cade’s issue related to last week

Yeah, it was a little related to last week.

On the redzone issues

First of all, it’s good when you can drive and get the ball to the redzone. Always wanting to finish it with touchdowns. I thought we did a nice job on one ocassion overcoming a penalty in the first-and-15. Schoonie was a big factor in converting in the redzone tonight. That’s a plus. That’s great to see him have another good game. He’s had good games before. A big tight end like that, like you saw Erick All last week. I think Erick will be back this week. It could be a big factor in the redzone.