On the defense

We had all-out blitz pressure. We didn't really get home from the edges, got stopped in the backfield. Those were critical stops, turnover on downs twice there in the first half. Especially when they got inside of our 10-yard line, came away with no points. That was a huge stop. The stops throughout the game really the key to the game was the way our defense played on third down, especially. The three and outs in the second half, the third down stops. Just an outstanding job by our defense.

On the tunnel brawl

Two of our players were assaulted. You saw the one video, the 10-on-1. Pretty bad. I'm going to let our Athletic Director, Warde Manuel, address it with the authorities. Try to talk about the football game the rest of the way. Maybe Warde will want to come up after, give more detail to it. Pretty open and shut. One of our players has a nasal injury, could be a broken nose. Very unfortunate.

On J.J. McCarthy

It was big. Third down conversions that they picked up, one time a free runner on them and he was able to get out of it. Get out of the pocket and convert a great throw to Schoony. The offense, it almost—the pass to Ronnie Bell counted it would've been two-straight games without a punt. The way our offense just consistently picking up first downs, moving the football, putting points on the board. Outstanding quarterback, was cool as can be the entire night. Going through his reads. When we had pressure, we were able to avoid it. Just really good football. Really proud of the way he's playing.

On whether he saw what happened in the tunnel

I'll let Warde address that. My perspective is I heard from the two players when we got into the locker room and we started addressing it. The video surfaced.

Warde Manuel steps in

What happened after the game was completely unacceptable. I've talked to the commissioner, he is looking into it. We have the police that are also looking into it becase they have all seen the video. They're addressing it. We'll leave it in their hands. This is not how we should interact after the game. This is not the way. The other team should grab a player and do what they did. It's completely and utterly unacceptable. We will have the Big Ten and law enforcement handle it. This is not what a rivalry should be about. It's not how it should be remembered. This man and this team and those players went out there and won, and for that to happen was unacceptable. That's all I'm going to say. Will leave it to Kevin and law enforcement here on out.

On whether he felt they manhandled MSU

I thought our guys played great. Played great defensively. Very opportunistic in speical teams and took care of business on offense. I thought we won all three phases.

On the defense in the second half

We had really good adjustments. To double 0, he hurt us in the first half. We were getting man coverage on him with an overlapping safety. Thought it was a great move, great adjustment and was able to take him pretty much out of the game except for the one he caught over the middle in the fourth quarter.

On Blake Corum

He's always been great. I think he's rushed for 100 yards in every Big Ten game. Yards after contact are so impressive. As good as any back I've ever seen. Picking the right holes and the great vision and the great balance, he's just having a great year.

On second-half adjustments

We get together as a defensive staff, we get together as an offensive staff. We make adjustments. Here's what we like to do, here's what we're going to do. What can we take away? What are they taking away? What's the compliment?

On what getting Paul Bunyan back means to him

Great feeling. It was, as you know one of our goals for the season. To do that feels good. Then we move on to the Rutgers game.

On what the locker room was like after the game

We were addressing that. Just like anybody, you want to protect your players. 10-on-1, whatever it was, it's just bad. Think Warde addressed it. Move on. It needs to be investigated and brought to a conclusion. Our athletic director will make sure that takes place.

On whether he would like to see charges filed

I'll let them make that decision.

On the emotions after the game

We celebrated. As I said, football question, I'll be happy to answer. I think I've answered as thoroughly as I possibly can. Our athletic director and the authorities, as he told you, the authorities are looking into it. Yeah, I'm disappointed that happened to one of our players.

On Jake Moody

It's great. We have a lot of trust in Jake Moody. For a second I thought, it was a 54-yarder, should we go back to the well one more time? I said to myself it's Jake Moody, he's that good. He put it right through again. Just another outstanding performance by Jake. He's a great kicker. A lot of credit to the whole operation. Greg Tarr, the snapper, Brad Robbins the holder. Just outstanding.

On getting over the MSU hump

Feel good. Onward to Rutgers. Love this win, great to have Paul back. Our players were locked in, focused the entire game. We knew, pretty much won all the phases in the game. Did a great job, too, in the phase of the after the whistle phase. Our guys committed to that. We knew there would be stuff after the whistle. There usually is with them. I thought our guys did a great job with the discipline after the whistle. Won that phase as well.