On where the game ranks as a complete game

Pretty high, pretty darn high. The guys did a tremendous job, just so focused on their football. It was an important task, critical we come in here on the road and play good football. Thought our guys did that and then some in all phases. Can't start a game better. We did today, taking the opening drive, tremendous play by playmaker Roman Wilson and J.J., what a catch that was. The guys up in the press box were telling me just how good it was when they were watching it on the replay, keeping his feet in bounds. Amazing. Kenneth Grant, talk about a playmaker. That ball was up in the air just hanging, I don't know how high it went, that ball was way up in there. Great job by Braiden getting the tip and KG coming down with the rebound, the reception, he was getting hit at all angles, holding onto the ball. We punch that one in for the score. Tommy Doman kicking those kickoffs into the wind, they were going deep into the endzone. That was really good. About every guy walking out of that locker room right now, even though they're walking out with humble hearts, we go on the road again next week, feeling good about themselves and the way that they played. Just every single guy. No penalties, no turnovers, for the most part, really played their assignments, were locked in on the football. Tough place to play. This place is always sold out, always a tremendous atmosphere and a tough opponent, crowd, and the elements. It was hot out there. Our guys did really well. All the way to the backups when they went it. Really good to see all four quarterbacks have played. J.J. had one of his best games. Really good to see Jack Tuttle play well, Jayden Denegal showing what he can do and Davis. Plus, the offensive line, those were brought in midway through the third quarter and Gio played really well, Crip played really well. Persi, right through the offensive line. 250-something yards rushing, heck of a day. Pretty good.

On whether there's a method going up against a team's strength and dominating

I don't know about that. Sherrone felt good. He had some go-to plays that were working. Blake was really running the ball good, Donovan was running the ball good and going downhill and hitting those gaps. The third down production allows you to get into ball control, get into long drives. I don't know what we were on third down but it's got to be around 60% or so. J.J. was making big-time throws. Those were tight-window, 20-yard crossing routes. Those deep in cuts, putting them right on the money. Good to see Darrius Clemons make a couple of those. Tyler Morris, so many guys. Those aren't easy throws. It's not wide-open guys, throwing a seed right in there allows you to pick up the first down and move on to the next set of downs and continue into your playbook and call those plays on the playsheet.

On the defensive line

Pretty darn stout. Had some really good three-and-outs. Really good pressure. There was a couple holds there—poor Jaylen Harrell, never see a non-call on a hold where it should've been called more than what his was. Really played good. A lot of one-yard runs, no-yard runs, two-yard runs. Pretty dynamic running game that Nebraska has, especially with their quarterback. Thought we handled those phases of the game really well. In terms of guys focused and really focused on their football, focused on their physicality, focused on the execution, focused on the ball security, have to give the fellas an A-plus.

On whether the team showed him anything today

A pretty good look at what I see every day. We've gone several games now, keep talking about the effort, right? The effort is so good, you can't ask for more than that as a coach. Then you get greedy and start asking for really good execution and all 11, on offense, blocking schemes, all 11 on defense, with the coverage and the blitz patterns. Not perfect even today just getting closer and closer to that. As good as we've played, I haven't found one loaf this entire season.That's good. That's really good. That means the guys are playing hard and playing with a lot of effort.

On whether it was the offense's most-effective game

J.J., he makes it go. Probably one of his best games. The third-down conversions, the degree of difficulty on the throws. These aren't bubbles, these aren't even go-routes. That ball is in the air 30, 35, 40 yards. It's on a rope and it's right into a precise window, the right target. Put in front of the number right where the receiver can catch it. Continue to do it with his legs and had a really nice touchdown on a scramble today. Picked up another first-down run. A lot of ways he can help the offense and be effective. Bottom line, he makes it go.

On what he will remember about this game

Just that our guys can get it done. Asked them specifically, can we get it done? Let's get it done. Focus on your football, the execution, physicality, ball security and let's get this win. It's critical. Go on the road in the Big Ten and be able to win on the road, it's critical at this time. We went and improved and about everything I asked them to do, they did as well as you can expect. Even a greedy coach like me that wants to keep getting better and better. It's a team that gets it done and they got it done today. We'll go back and prepare a little bit, rest, and be ready to go on the road again to Minnesota and get it done. Take this victory home. Feel good about it.

On Kalel Mullings

He's just really putting it all together. Putting the leg cycle together. The downhill running together. To be able to lower his pads at the line of scrimmage, keep the legs going, as well as you can run through arm tackles. Didn't look like those arm tackles were there on the 20-yard run. There was probably four to eight arms that he ran through on that run. Like an arrow through snow is what it looked like to me. He's just really hitting it. Really running good. I think his confidence is right there. He can write the book on what a big back is supposed to be doing. Striking while the iron is hot, let's go Kalel. I'm all about it. Saw it coming the last few weeks. Now it's here. Bodes well for us.

On how much he's raised the confidence level where road performances like this are expected

I think our guys are confident but they're not arrogant. You should see the way they practice, you should see the way they go about their business. In meetings. Strength training is well-documented around here. The standard and what's expected of our guys. Ben Herbert does such an incredible job of setting that tone. There's no entitlement, there's no thinking that, at least from what I can see, maybe their timing is—every time that I look at them, they're doing right, they're doing what they're supposed to be doing. Attacking it and it's just impeccable timing on their part. I think so. I think there's zero entitlement, attacking everything that they do. They want it. They want to earn it the old-fashioned way.