On the emotions that he can coach again

I understand the attention, me not being there was a big deal but I want to spend my time recognizing what was actually accomplished a couple days ago. Our team. Maybe they will get the credit that they're due but a tremendous testament to the coaches and players, everyone coming together in a great and glorious victory for Michigan. I have this saying, you're familiar with it, I use it mostly with the team or my family: 'Who's got it better than us!?' And the proper response is, 'Noooobody.' Something passed down from my dad. And it's more than just a cool saying. What I'm really saying when I'm talking to the team and the players, what I'm really stating to them, is there is no coach who could possibly it have better than to coach you. There's no dad that could possibly have it better when I'm talking to my kids. That's my love language. And when they say 'Nooobody' back, what I'm hearing them say is, they love their team, they love their teammates, they love the direction of the program and nobody could have it better than to be here. Those are my emotions, that's how I'm feeling. Walking up the steps of Schembechler Hall today and seeing that sign, 'Those Who Stay Will Be Champions' resonated today, as it does every day. Our goal of being Big Ten East champions has been accomplished. Now we take our shot at being the Big Ten champions for the third straight year. As I said, the coaches and staff, especially Coach Sherrone Moore, called a great game, coached the offensive line and made the decisions as the head coach. I'm not saying that I'm in a position of granting who a Michigan Man is or who isn't, or who a Michigan legend is or is not. I'm not the maker of those two lists. But I have nominated people before, and I nominate Sherrone Moore as a Michigan legend. I want him to take the deep, long bow that he so rightly deserves. And our players, too. There's so many. I go through this game and you talk about the guys, the defense, such a tremendous game. The three-and-out to start the game, the interception by Will Johnson, limited their run game, their longest was 12 yards, really made them drive the football the entire game. Didn't make anything easy and then made the key plays when they needed to be made. Will Johnson and Rod Moore, also nominating them as Michigan legends. Mikey Sainristil already is another tremendous game for him. Kris Jenkins had a monster game of defeating blocks, a monster performance. Junior Colson had 11 tackles, playing with pain in the other hand, just a gritty, gutty performance by Junior. Quinten Johnson, the clean play he made, the big hit, saw somebody reference that back to 1997, thought that was really cool. And somebody who when you talk about 'Those who stay all be champions,' not an instant starter here, Quinten came up and really made his name on special teams and has been contributing valiantly this year, amazing story. Mason Graham, one of the most popular players on our team, another tremendous performance by Mason. And KG, Derrick Moore, Jaylen Harrell. Offensive side of the ball was tremendous as well. The offense made the drives, made the plays, answered the scores and made the big plays when we needed them. The 4th down calls were impeccable by Sherrone. The dive pass that we threw on 4th and 1 to Colston, just tremendous. And J.J. McCarthy, once again, the guardian of victory for our team, had a tremendous game, has had a tremendous season, tremendous career. Blake Corum, on his birthday, on my parents' 62nd wedding anniversary, got his 22nd touchdown of the season. Already a Michigan legend, as Dono is. And Kalel Mullings, too, his blocking was tremendous. All the receivers. Cornelius Johnson, his blocking, his catching, his leadership, already a Michigan legend. Roman Wilson, a Michigan legend. And Tyler Morris had a heck of a good game, too. All the tight ends. Colston Loveland is our version of Travis Kelce, he's that kind of superstar player. AJ Barner had a big game, the wide-delay screen was huge, another timely call by Sherrone. Max Bredeson, if he's not, I nominate him. Bo used to say the identity of the team is the fullback position on offense and the strong safety on defense, and there's no question that Max Bredeson gives us that identity from that position. All the offensive linemen, Zak Zinter, Drake Nugent, Trevor Keegan, LD, Karsen, tremendous. When Zak went out, Karsen came down to right guard and then Trente Jones came in at right tackle and somebody that doesn't get a lot of recognition, so let me talk about Trente a little bit. He's one of my favorite players, I love seeing No. 53 out there, he's been an extra O-lineman, he's been a selfless player and went in at right tackle and played great. You hate to see that Zak is hurt, but what an opportunity now for Trente to show what he can do as that next man up, I'm so excited to watch him. Speaking of guys that have come back from injury, Braiden McGregor to see him have the kind of year that he's had has been phenomenal. Turning over to the special teams, James Turner making those three field goals. We had Jake Moody for the last so many years, Michigan legend, and James from Saline right here comes into the Big House with two undefeated teams and makes that difference. Also shoutout to Wags and Tommy Doman, that battery of snapper, holder, kicker, and the protection, you can't get that kickoff if you don't have the protection. Another guy who's come back from injury, Reece Attebery was in there on that protection. So there's stickers going to all who were on that field goal unit and all who were on the kick-off unit, too, who covered that last kick that pinned them inside the 20-yard line. As I said, who could possibly have it better? Who could possibly have it better than us?

On what Saturday's win should prove to the critics

The credit they deserve for sticking together, playing for each other. For being the kind of ball team that they are. I don't know if that's going to be fully known or if its capable of being fully known outside of Schembechler Hall here. For us, when we look at that sign, The Team, The Team, The Team, I think of this 23 team as the team.

On what he's seen from Sherrone Moore to make him believe he was the coach to lead the team

The relationships. The relationships he has with the players, the other coaches. It's one of the toughest and the most important jobs of a coach, of a leader. Maybe the most toughest part of the job. Having order and discipline while still having great relationships. Come from trust. I trust him because he's about the most trustworthy guys I know. Like a brother. He believes in the players. He's somebody that's played the game, had to do a job, you have to be brave and players trust him. I knew when we came into the situations that he was the guy to empower to make those calls when the chips were on the line because I knew he would trust the guys.

On the depth at linebacker

Junior has been such a stalwart, so is Mike Barrett, went through the whole 22 season with not a lot of reinforcement there at linebacker. Those two guys were stalwarts the whole time and have been this entire season. Ernest Hausmann has been on their level. Jimmy Rolder, back. He's close and getting to that level. We've got some younger guys that we're developing under them. Of all the positions, fortunately got reinforced this year, those two guys, Junior Colson and Mike Barrett have been stalwarts.

On the status of the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry

A lot of that seems very, very built up from outside of the two programs. I'm not going to go as far as to say contrived but it is hyped up, hyped up to no ends. These are student-athletes, young kids. Young adults that are playing this game. All we ask them to do is go out there and play their very best. To answer your question, I think that is very manufactured for the TV show that people want to watch and see. It's not healthy, it's not healthy for the student-athletes on either side when you're trying to put that much—somebody is thinking it's practically life or death. Not telling you what to do or how to do it, I would say it's not healthy for the young people.

And with that, I want to bring up who I nominate as a Michigan legend, Sherrone Moore. Come on up here, Sherrone.