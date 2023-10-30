On the reports of contract extensions being rescinded

I wouldn't say that's accurate, no. The university has a policy, I think they made a statement, a policy on contracts and publicly talking about them. Was worded something like they don't comment on them until they're done.

On the investigation impacting the team

The team is refreshed, I'm refreshed. Opportunity to spend time with the families after a pretty good week of practice. Last week, got some things done. We're in an onward mode. To answer your question specifically, it's a one-track mind that I'm modeling and I see it throughout the program.

On whether it's a head coach's responsibility to know everything that goes on within a program

I think that question probably answers itself. I was forthright with the statement right away. You're asking, yeah, I'll just leave it at that.

On any thoughts about an outside firm accessing files

I got a one-track mind. I'm not going to be speculating, can let others speculate on the various speculation that's out there. Would be unfair to the team to not just be coaching the team.

On what he would say about to alums embarrassed about negative headlines

Again, that's speculation. I would say everybody is entitled to their opinion.

On Michael Barrett's leadership

As far as leadership, either the two linebackers. Junior Colson, Michael Barrett and Ernest Hausmann as well. If I was a young linebacker, I would be wearing those two, three guys out. Around them at all times. To the point where they would have to beat me off with a stick. Everything they're doing. Michael Barrett, Junior, Ernest, everything and anything they're doing, that would be my advice. Let them lead and follow their example. Emulate them. Watch them. Copy them. Then try to go make a Michael Barrett proud of you.

On whether there's a message to the team

That's the message, come up with a plan, practice and go execute the plan.

On resting during a bye week compared to maintaining momentum

You do both at the same time. We had a good week last week. In fact, it was so good I gave the guys one extra day from what was planned originally. The opportunity to get away from football. Be with their families. Every guy did something, not every single guy went home. Some guys stayed, did treatment, whatever they thought was best for them.

On whether he has to bite his tongue about things that are out there

I'm with you, I'm with you in the situation. You just have to let it play out. Cooperate with the investigation and watch how it plays out. The speculation part, as I said, too much of a one-track mind in coaching the team to be able to engage in every piece of speculation that seems to be any and everywhere.

On what strategies he uses to keep a one-track mind and playing night games late into the season

I just channel my inner William Wallace. That's the visual I think of to keep a one-track mind. The team is prepared to play 12 o'clock kickoffs, 3:30, 7:30, 9, whatever it is. It's a team that understands and prepares whatever the situation. It's not always going to be 72 and zero humidity, either. There's going to be cold, could be wet, could be hot. They don't have to have everything set perfect. They're like field corn as opposed to being a house plant. Nothing against houseplants, they have their function. They can be beautiful in the home, they can bring great beauty and value to a home but the field corn, just drop a see in the crack of a sidewalk and it'll burst out and come up with any energy that it can find and rise up in a stalk-like fashion and start producing. I would say that's what our team is more like.

On the pitfalls of coming off a bye week

Playing when they're scheduled, where they're scheduled. Yeah, there's preferences that I have, too. I prefer toe meet leather at 12 o'clock noon on a Saturday afternoon. Like a lot of everybody, I prefer it to be 72 and sunny and no humidity, that's not reality. That's not the facts. You get prepared to play in any condition at any time and anywhere. Just go out do your best. Get prepared for it and do the best you possibly can.

On how eager he is to get back out on the field

It hasn't changed, it's been a one-track mind. Get up and take care of business that day. You go to sleep, get up and take care of business again the next day. Last week, that was three days of practice and a fourth day of training and then there was Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Refreshing, rehabbing and that takes focus and concentration, too. We're back and today will be a practice day. Wake up and take care of business.

On whether he has a sense from the NCAA on how long the investigation will take

Yes, same kind of question, not dodging your question, just one of those things that's speculation. I don't have a timetable for it. Can't give you one. Again, stuff we just can't talk about. I'd love to. I'm like you, in all of your positions, will let it play out.

On how he would evaluate the team's national championship odds

We take it one at a time. I've shared that before, probably last year around this time and the year before, right around this time, as Jackie Harbaugh would say, 'Take it one day at a time, one game at a time, one play at a time.' Still some of the best advice I've ever gotten.

On how he thinks his team should be evaluated by the CFP

Same answer as I gave answer last year when that question was asked. The year before that when that question was asked. We just focus on a one-track mind of taking care of business today.

On whether he's had to siphon off his time to keep a one-track mind

I don't have a list of things I'm doing every hour. As I said, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday was working and Friday, Saturday, spent time with the family. Sunday was a split day. Worked half the day and spent time with the family the other half.

On the vibes between the discussions between the AD and the regents

I can talk about the football game this Saturday, I can talk about Purdue and the vibes and the preparation and where it stands today. Doesn't seem like you're interested in that. That's what I can talk about.

On whether he has a message to the fans

I don't have a message right now. Everybody is welcome to their opinion. I think the people who know us the most think the most of us.

On Kalel Mullings' availability

Kalel is back practicing.

On whether he felt blindsided by the investigation

I was very forthright in the statement, I'll just refer you back to that. That was as forthright and spoke the most volumes that that is where I stood. Probably a question that could answer itself.