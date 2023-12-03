Opening Statement

We are also thrilled to be playing in the CFP final at the Rose Bowl Game. Thank you.

On Jalen Milroe

He's playing at an elite level. You can see the improvement throughout the season, just seems like he hit an inflection point there right before the halfway mark. Special set of athletic skills. As far as timing, decision-making, accuracy, he's playing really well within the system. They've designed some great stuff for him. We have a similar quarterback. We have noticed the level he's playing at is elite.

On Isaiah Bond and Milroe's connection

I can't talk too much to that connection, what I've seen in some of the games I've watched. Hate to talk too much into it, pretend like I know something I really don't. Haven't been able to look through the keyhole. Really looks good, as I said, the precision in the passing game has been noticeable. The improvement and to where it's at now is at an elite level.

On the reaction to playing Alabama

We're excited to face them. It's iconic. It's Alabama, it's Roll Tide. Doesn't get any better to be playing in the Rose Bowl. Just going to appreciate the tradition of the Rose Bowl, playing a great team like Alabama. It always has meaning. What we did was special. Not only yesterday but the entire season. The whole group that we have. We're thrilled to be where we're at. Thrilled to be playing Alabama, thrilled to be playing in the Rose Bowl because it's gonna be competition. That's what this team lives for.

On the Beat Georgia drill being applicable to Alabama

What is it, the last, maybe, five weeks? Probably the last four. I think we've played some of the top defenses in the country in Penn State, Iowa, Ohio State, all top five defenses. Alabama is as good as all of them or better. It'll be a big challenge, big task.

On how much three weeks helps to prepare for a team

I think the most beneficial part is getting healthy and getting the team back fresh and healthy and ready to roll.

On his relationship with Nick Saban

Kind of stuff you hope for, you're playing for, you work for. To be in that position, nothing but the highest respect for Coach Saban. He's always treated us with respect. Going back to when I first met him, first time I met him was when Michigan State or Marquette in a Final Four in New Orleans. I think it was Marquette when Tom Crean was coaching there. He was at the game and we had a chance to have a conversation. Also, couple of the Heisman Trophy awards ceremonies when our players have been invited whether it was at Stanford or Michigan. Super interesting to talk to. Going against the best. Tradition is, wow, true blue bloods of football facing Alabama.

On what it means to be the Big Ten representative going to the Rose Bowl

Just as you would expect. Great thrill of victory. Wonderful, wonderful feeling of winning. It's what we dreamed about, what we hoped for, what we worked for. What our guys prepared for. Get in position, put yourself in position to be in position to win it all. We've accomplished many of our goals. Now, winning it all is what we'd also put on the goal sheet. That's what we'll turn our one-track mind to this next opponent in playing Alabama in the final four. We'll do what we'll always do, we'll plan, we'll prepare, we'll practice and get ready to give it our very best.