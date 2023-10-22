On whether this is the most complete performance of the year

Congratulations to all the players, all the coaches, all the staff. That was the best we've played so far this season. It was one heckuva game. So many great storylines in the game. Dropback passing of J.J. McCarthy, the play of the tight ends was just completely dominant. Catching the ball down the field. All the way to Ja'Den McBurrows getting an interception, it just meant so much to the team. German Green getting the big tackle at the end. Thought our offensive and defensive lines played extremely well. Just played great across the board. A real buzzsaw.

On J.J. McCarthy

Michigan State is one of the best third-down teams in the country. It was just no stopping him. The way he was throwing the football tonight and moving and getting out of trouble, was magician-like at times. One of his best games. I know we say that every single week but he was just so locked in, so aware of everything that was going on. Looked like he was playing in slow motion. Looked like the game had slowed down in his mind. Can't say enough great things about him. The receivers making plays and tight ends making plays, terrific.

On the tight ends

Tough, contested catches. The ball thrown to the perfect spot. Catch, hit. A.J. Barner is really asserting himself and Colston Loveland—they didn't look like they could be covered tonight. Great play by them.

On Mike Sainristil's pick-six

Gotta special place in the heart for Mikey. No player we love more than Mike Sainrsitil. To see him take it, that's his second now. Second pick-six of the season. So good. So proud. Congratulations to all the players and the coaches.

On the defense giving up 10 first downs

Want to say for our five three-and-outs. Had three in a row in the first half. We were getting them in third down every series, every possession they had we were getting them in third down. They converted some but when you can play most of the game in third and long, that's a heckuva job.

On what it means to get a win in East Lansing like the team did

It was a single mindset by the team. If you want to talk about anything else, don't bother. Because it's just about Michigan State and coming up here and getting prepared and executing and playing the best we can. We've got a little saying, 'What you do speaks so loudly we can't even hear what you're saying.' Thought the guys did a tremendous job of keeping their focus, staying strong and they were on a mission today.