On what makes the team so good on the road

They play good and it really started with the pick-six by Will Johnson. Great job reading the quarterback, catching the ball and reading the play. Great to see Keon Sabb get one too, thought it was a heckuva play by him. J.J. McCarthy was incredible. In total control, 70% passing, 220-30 something and some change. In total control. Really good performance.

On J.J. McCarthy's rhythm

Great rhythm, control. Really all facets of the game. The runs he made, those are big-time plays. One was a stiff-arm. Really, really good the way that he's playing. Can really point to every guy, really. The twos went in. Special teams played really good. Defense, aggressive. Young defensive guys getting a chance to step up. Always feels like around game 5, 6, definitely 7, sometimes 8 or 9, that's when the freshmen start to get comfortable and contributing. It's good to see.

On the adjustments made defensively

We just moved our end into a six-technique, that helped. They were hurting us on the stretch play and made those adjustments. Through the air, we might've had more return yardage then, I don't know, but it was good. It was a great defensively. It was the most points we've given up but really, I thought it was a real gem by our defense and our defensive coaches and Jesse, the whole group.

On Mason Graham

Great game by him. He missed football, he missed playing those two games. Een with the club he was a very dominant player tonight.

On Keon Sabb

Last time I think it was 2017, I know Tyree Kinnell was one, who was the other who got the pick-six in the game? Vert Hill. What game was that? That's right, Cincinnati Bearcats. Two pick-sixes, Kinnel and Hill. That was a great day. Great to have it tonight. Keeping the jug, it was really important to our players. I think it showed in their play tonight.

On Leon Franklin's touchdown

Leon, he just plays so well. Contributes so much on special teams. He's a heckuva running back, too. He played last week, had a really good game. Jack Tuttle, thought that scramble by him that picked up the 19 yards on 3rd and 18 was big. These guys prepare so well. This game was a lot won during the week again. It was one of those incredible weeks of practice and we'll go back to work and that seems to be the formula. Put the gameplan in, practice it and then go out and execute it.