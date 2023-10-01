On singing 'For He's a Jolly Good Fellow' in the locker room

Just came to me that we oughta sing 'For He's a Jolly Good Fellow' to Kenneth Grant for that amazing play that he made. Probably should've sung one for Roman Wilson, he had an incredible play, too. That ball, KG, that tipped ball, that thing was up in the air forever it seemed like. For him to find it, catch it and then hold on to it, what a way to start a ballgame. First time I've ever asked the team to sing 'For He's a Jolly Good Fellow,' just came over us and guys liked it, though. I think it's a keeper.

On whether he had to teach anyone the words

I just said follow along with me, follow along with me. I know it real well and they all caught on. Now they know it.

On Kenneth Grant

Pretty much I saw the entirety of that one. It was a great job by Braiden, he had a great game as well. Had a big sack in the ballgame. That ball was hanging up there and KG just went up like a rebounder, like Charles Barkley or something. Rebounded it and then he was getting hit at every angle and held onto it. Was a tremendous play.

On Roman Wilson this season

He's been incredible. He's been practicing great, been playing great. Saw the play but the guys upstairs were telling me about it on the replay. Got it off his back and able to get his feet in as he's getting tackled out the endzone. Just a great way to start a football game. That nice, long, drive and then we played consistently good throughout the game. Our guys were really focused on their football, they knew this was an important task. Critical as it gets. They got it done. Now we get to have a happy flight on the way home.

On no penalties on the road

Somebody said this was the first time for Michigan since 1980. Great discipline, great focus. Really asked them to do that and focus on their football in that way and their technique and their ball security. Which was no turnovers. Just every facet of the game it was really thorough. Offensively, defensively and special teams.

On Kalel Mullings

Kalel, those arm tackles didn't mean much to him. Just ran right through them. I think that was the longest carry he's had. He's really hitting his stride. Noticed it the last couple of weeks. He's running fast, playing great on special teams. He's on three out of the four teams right now and he's just really rolling. That bodes well for us to have a big back like that going through there.

On the offensive line

Another really good performance by the offensive line, they played great. Super happy for the backups, too. Whether it was the four quarterbacks that went in, I thought they all played extremely well. J.J. had another great game, one of his best. Offensive line, Gio goes in, Trente, I thought, had a really good game. LaDarius, Myles, everybody played well. Drake Nugent had a great game. It was hot out there. The Michigan team today, you gotta battle your opponent and then you gotta battle the fans. Tremendous environment, very loud here. The elements, the weather. You come away with that feeling like you played as well as you possibly can play. That was really good. Feel good about yourself. Go back, rest, repair, and get ready for the next one.

On stopping the run

Can't think of one guy that didn't play really well. Coming out of this locker room, they're going to feel really good about themselves. As we always do, we'll move on with humble hearts and celebrate this one and get ready to go back on the road next week.