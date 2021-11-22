Everything Jim Harbaugh said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Ohio State

Jim Harbaugh sat down for his weekly conversation with Jon Jansen on Monday evening's edition of Inside Michigan Football, and the two of them took a quick look at the past weekend before discussing what Harbaugh sees in Ohio State and how having a holiday in the middle of the week affects preparing for the Buckeyes. For everything Harbaugh said, read on:

On how proud he is of his guys taking care of business against Maryland

Very proud. It was a complete game. In baseball I think they'd call it a complete game. In football, offense, defense, special teams, each unit scored a touchdown. Each unit played winning football. Thoroughly executed.

Even deep down into the roster, into the second- and third-team units. I was just really proud of them and impressed with how many guys understood their role, stayed in their role, starred in their role. Very impressive.

I thought the coaches did a great job as well of having a tremendous gameplan, having the team focused, not looking ahead to the Ohio State game. Really the best way to get ready to beat Ohio State was to get ready to beat Maryland.

On how much special teams has meant to this team

I'd go so far as to say we're not where we're at right now without the tremendous play of the special teams.

On the focus and readiness for moments like the kick return TD against Maryland

They really do (seem to be ready). Jay (Harbaugh) does a tremendous job coordinating the special teams, and he's coaching the tight ends. And you mentioned Brad Banta and JB Brown's another really good, young coach that has his first year here at Michigan. Like a lot of the new coaches that have come in, they've been--they add a lot of energy, a lot of perspective, talent, and that group, really, they do a great job of making sure that everything's covered, everything is schematically played out and thought out, and then Jay does a tremendous job communicating that to the squad and getting them coached up. It's been fun to watch. They really hum. They really hum when it comes to the preparation on special teams.

On how fun it was to see Donovan Edwards have a breakout game

A lot of fun. I mean, it was a 10/10 fun to see that for me. Donovan is just one of those, I mean, he's so gifted in terms of talent but when I tell you he's gifted in all the ways--a special personality. Larger than life. I know a lot of guys like football; he loves football. And I like being around him all the time. It's contagious. Makes me young...er. And so yeah, that's how happy I was to see it. As happy as I could be! Just to see it all come to life in a tremendous game. That was a phenomenal game. I made the thought after the game like, well gosh, this was such an incredible game that he had but I bet this is just a blip on the radar screen of his career because it's going to be so good. Might remember it a little bit because it was like the first big game that he's had, but he's going to have a lot of those.

On what gives him confidence that his team will be ready for Saturday

I see it in their eyes. I hear the power in their voices. I see the confidence in their eyes. I think we're all feeding off each other like that because when I look at them, I mean, it feels like I'm looking in the mirror. I can see the same confidence in them that I'm feeling inside of me.



On what he sees when watching film of Ohio State's defense

It's really good. Long, athletic, runs extremely well. Defensive ends and tackles that are real slippery, tough to block. They can move, they can redirect, they can fight off blocks, and then they're really long. Once they get off a block they can cover a lot of ground. A hole that seems open really isn't because they can close it fast and they have the reach and the length to get people on the ground.

On what sets Ohio State's trio of receivers apart

You know, they're really good. Getting separation, maintaining separation, creating more separation, catching the football. Really good, really fantastic.

And I also look at a guy like Roman Wilson, the play he made in the end zone against Maryland, that type of play, that's what it looks like. He's just as capable as anybody out there on the field of doing that as anybody. Cornelius Johnson I believe too is really having a heck of a good season, is a heck of a good player. Mikey Sainristil made a catch--amazing catch. It's one of those kind of things. Donovan we talked about. Oh my gosh, Andrel Anthony, I'm sure there'll be a time we'll be talking about Andrel Anthony like that as well. It's talented guys who are really good at what they're doing. That's what I would say about really both the receiving groups on each team.

On what this group of seniors means to him

They've been so much the foundation of the team. The ones that have done the most, been through the most experience, persevered the most, worked the hardest. No chance we're where we're at right now without that group that's been phenomenal. They're the ones. They're the ones that--there's no way we'd be where we are without them.

On what needs to happen on Saturday for Michigan to win

We're gonna have to play really good as a team: offensively, defensively, special teams. Then it's gonna come down to individuals really knowing their role, staying in their role, starring in their role, and back to playing really good as a team. If we play really good, we got a really good chance to win the game. If we don't play good, we got a really good chance not to win the game.

On how having a holiday in the middle of the week changes or impacts preparation for this game

I don't think that it does. (Talking over each other) practice on Thursday. I don't think it really changes any more than that other than they have Thanksgiving here and parents come here because they're going to the game anyway, so you still have Thanksgiving with your family, it just takes place here in Ann Arbor.

On what he is thankful for this season

I'm thankful for all the new people in our program, coaches and players, freshmen players and newcomers who've brought so much talent and energy to our football team. I'm thankful for the guys who were here last year and the year before that that they didn't quit, they didn't give up, they just went right back to work. I call them the grittiest of anybody on our team. The foundation. I call them the foundation of the football team. The sophomores, the juniors, and I'm also thankful for the seniors, the ones we just talked about who, they're the ones. Without them, there's no way we are where we're at today, so the holiest of the holy guys, the Hutchinsons, the Rosses, Hassan Haskins, Vastardis, Brad Hawkins, Robbins, Moody, those and many more. Those seniors, most thankful for them.