On Jaylen Harrell being a tone-setter

He did it last week on the field, igniter, tone-setter, difference-maker. Difference-maker on the field is somebody who makes the magic happen when you need to make it happen. He's the guy. He's been doing that. The sack, the caused fumble, the forced interception to Kris, there's all kind of ways he's doing it. Consistently doing it with consistency.

On Jaylen Harrell and how he's grown

He's really good at dropping into coverage. You've got to set the edge, you've got to play the run and sometimes drop into coverage. He's really good at it. He's really good at dropping into coverage.

On Ohio State's fourth down play last season by Harrell

Fourth and four, gutsy call to go for it. Well-designed play and Jaylen Harrell sniffed it out. Hustled to get back into position and (if he's not there) it's probably a touchdown, no question about it.

On the coaching staff during the suspension

I won't be doing any better than any of the coaches have done. They have done everything right, everything good. I can't do any better than what Jesse Minter did, what Jay Harbaugh, Mike Hart, Sherrone Moore. They did everything that could be done. We won. We come out healthy, they didn't put our guys in any position where we had any injuries or any long-term injuries. They did a spectacular job. I want to remind Donovan what I told the players today in the meeting which is get ahead, let's stay ahead and get so far ahead that I can't screw it up, that's what I'm hoping for.

On how has he's seen the coaches and leadership from the players step up in his absence

In a big way. Leadership bonds formed, guys stepping up into those roles. Coaches, the four coaches that replaced me on game day but also the assistant coaches. Extra leadership responsibility, the players extra leadership responsibilities, staff. You've gotta give a shoutout to Herb, everybody knows about Herb, I'm talking Abigail O'Connor, Scott Goldschmidt, Dave Ablauf, Claiborne Green, just amazing what they were able to do. They stepped up, they stepped up in those leadership roles. Those tone-setters, the igniters, the by-example, all those roles that need to be filled.

On how he's seen Donovan Edwards develop

He's had some good, hard, runs. He talked about the ceiling being the new floor and I talked about it a little bit today at the press conference that there is an unfair expectation that the team has gotta win by 40 points or has to score 60 points. In his case, every time he touches the ball he's going to go for 75 yards. He had some really darn good runs in this past game where he's really hitting the hole every which way you would want him to hit it. A 10-yard gain or a 8-yard gain. Same with Blake. We had some 6-yard gains, 8-yard gains where it's like, that's everybody, all 11, doing everything they're supposed to do. That's good football. That's great football. I just ask them to win by one-point. Win the game by one point is what I'm looking for and then I'm praying and pulling that there's no injuries, there's no long-term deals and, after that, yeah, you start getting greedy. You want to play really good on offense, you want to play really good on defense, on special teams. You want each position group to be the best, play their best. Then even more greedy, you want each guy to play their best and play their best game. Like Ike Iwunnah said, there's no losing. As he said, you either win or I learn. I think that's huge. Maybe this is part of—couple weeks ago I was advocating for payers to have a revenue share. Let me make this point, these guys get hurt out there. You saw the players, a bundle of prayers to Bowling Green and their team, some serious stuff can happen and we saw that on Saturday night. I ask people to consider that when they say these guys shouldn't even be getting minimum wage for their efforts out there. Blake said it after the game, it's a violent, physical sport and there can be injuries. The scrutiny that they get. You even got scrutiny right now because we only won by 25 points, some crazy kind of stuff. Just remember, these guys are college football players. They're doing what they're supposed to do. They're winning, playing good, he's playing really good. Thanks for allowing me to get that last little one off my chest.

On workers comp for college athletes

I hope so. I'm not an expert on revenue sharing and that kind of thing, not one to stay I know how the sausage needs to be made. It just needs to get made. Somebody like (Jon Jansen) who played and has a voice. To say that, something more. Whether it's divert compensation, that would be more. If it's health benefits, that would be really good. Something down the line, they're covered. It's gotta be more than what it is. People go to see them play. They're not going to see me, they're not going to listen to you, as great as you are, as great as the broadcasters are. That's one thing I did learn, watching these games. You guys, the talent in the industry and the ones who do the games and the ones who talk about the games before and after, they are getting it right one heckuva a lot of the time. It's really good. I don't want to digress but that's a key point. When it's all said and done, they're coming to watch the players play. Not us coach or people broadcasting. We're doing good. They should have a share in it, in the bottom line.

On whether he thinks the offense is where it needs to be heading into conference play

The answer is yes. The expectations, he was playing so on fire, so phenomenal, that he was going to continue 90% completion percent. The first time in my career I've even heard of a quarterback let alone be coaching one that they were comparing touchdowns to incompletions ratio. Touchdown to incompletion ratio, how unbelievable is that? Taking in all the film, everything that occurred, such great learning there. I'll say this, couple of the things, easily coachable. Got them coached. I'm not ever going to make him a victim of over-coaching. I don't want him to change. This is a guy who is an unbelievable competitor. I want him gun-slinging. I don't want anybody making the mistake I've seen made before where you break the stallion. To a man on our team, there's nobody that wants to see J.J. McCarthy change the way he plays. He's good as gold. One thing I do want to see, he's got to when running the ball, when he goes down, he can't break his fall with an off-arm. You gotta go down like a no-armed man where those arms are on the ball or protecting the ball. You can ask him, that's the biggest thing about his game that I told him that definitely needs to change. The other things are eye discipline, a little bit of footwork. Had the one where he got away with a fadeaway jumper when he threw it over the defensive tackles head and got tipped and Colston made the catch. Correctable stuff. I'll tell you a story and I'm not going to use any names so I can protect the innocent. When a quarterback throws an interception, maybe two, it doesn't matter, they won't throw another one. Even if the team is somewhat behind. They are not going to throw another interception. J.J. threw his third, we were up by 25 and he's throwing it to Colson Loveland who is one of the best playmakers we have and he's competing. He's trying to head the game. I can live with that. I know this kid doesn't need to change one bit because if we were down by four at that point, he would've tried to make the same play. Also, if we were up by 6 or 4 at that point, he wouldn't have tried to make that play. The thing you can't have is the guy who is scared to make a play or scared to make one more bad play because he doesn't want to get blamed for the loss. That's the kind of—it's terminal insecurity. Me, I don't think somebody else can coach someone out of that. What we have in J.J., he's everything you want in terms of the competitor, the gun-slinger, everything that, boy, you just don't want to coach out of him. Do not break the stallion. Do not make him a victim of over coaching and I'm glad I'm in the position to coach him because I know where he's going. I've been to this movie, I've seen this one before. He's great.