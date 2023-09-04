On his evaluation of the team

So many positives. Went into the game thinking, win. Win the game. At the same time, number one priority, come out healthy. If we can accomplish those two things I'd be happier than heck. Greedily wanting to have really good execution offensively, defensively and on special teams. So many positives in so many areas. Precision in the passing game, the way J.J. threw the ball, the receivers catching the ball and making some good downfield throws and catches. Protection was outstanding. Defensively, the run wall was—there was nowhere to run the football. Coverage was tight. No penalties in the first half. Thought the team played disciplined, fast, tough. Looked like Michigan football. The best part about it, as I was sitting there watching the game, cool, these guys are having fun. As we always like to say, do you. Saw so many of our guys doing that. Sherrone and I, good to have somebody watch the game and kind of coaching vicariously through the television. We felt the love, too. We felt the love from the players and the loyal Michigan fans. It was a good day.

On Kirk Campbell and the offense

Pretty darn true. We would be, you know, it's time for a play-action pass and boom, play-action pass would come out. You could tell by the formation it was going to be this, good call. I thought he did a really good job. Tough situation on the two-yard line coming out to start the ballgame. A lot of teams are trying to stop the inside zone play and I thought Kirk did a great job of getting the ball on the perimeter, getting the play-action pass. 31 passes, 31 runs that we talked last week we'd be striving for 50-50. Nailed it. He nailed it right on the button. Sure, would've loved to have another drive extended and get the ball into the endzone. We had it down in there from the one-yard line. Just really good. Guys playing fast, playing together and looked like they were having a lot of fun doing it.

On whether he listened to the radio broadcast

We listened to the TV. The TV. Dang, I didn't even think about it. Sherrone figured out the Peacock thing. I didn't have Peacock. He had that one dialed in. Kelli Moore had that one dialed in. Had some really good sandwiches, too. I promise I'll get the radio broadcast in the ear this week.

On the defense

So many good things. Mikey Sainristil's interception, thought the linebackers played really well. Great to see Keshaun Harris, Josh Wallace have really good games. Keon Sabb, we felt like he was really coming on strong and Zeke Berry. Mason Graham had a heckuva ballgame. KG, to me, was the guy. Kenneth Grant. His ascension as a football player, he was a gift from the football god's when he showed up. He just keeps getting better and better. Some of the moves, some of the athleticism that he showed, are all the things we see every single day. Got that pressure, really caused that interception to be thrown just a little bit short and a little bit right there so Mikey could make a great play on the ball. Another great pressure and hurry and a hit on the quarterback.They were throwing the ball quick. KG was getting there. His presence was felt.

On what does he feel like he's missing out on when not on the sidelines

The competition. You really feel that. It's like anybody on the team. Player, coach, myself. You put your blood, sweat and tears into that preparation, into those practices, into the team on a daily, weekly basis. You really are there. Because of that, you feel like you are there. Same thing you know as a dad, as a coach, I know as a dad, I know as a coach, the needs of the team are what's most important. Your needs are very secondary. It's tough not to be there, tough not being part of the competition but you know they're getting to do it. It makes me happy.

On what he sees of the development of positions up for grabs

Pretty much what we thought we'd see. Karsen Barnhart played really good. Myles Hinton played really good. Zinter and Keegan both played really good. Drake Nugent, think he might've graded out the highest maybe with Zak Zinter grading out second-highest. No sacks, you gotta give a lot of credit to the center, too, and everybody on the line but the center especially. You're making adjustments, making calls and getting us in the right protection, kind of orchestrating things. That really played out much like I thought. Trente also had a really good ballgame and so did LaDarius. Excited for him, LaDarius and Trente, to both get more snaps this week and get in there and play and show what they can do. Probably going to play out that they're really good, too.

On whether there will be a mixture of OL this week

Yeah, we'll make that decision as we go this week. What we think is best. We know we want those guys playing because we know they're going to play good.

On Trente Jones

He's just so athletic. He's been that guy for us. Run or pass. Couple times we ran and then we had the big pass play off that extra O-linemen set as well.

On ECU getting the ball out quickly and how to affect the quarterback

We were able to do that a couple of times. One led to an interception. Mason Graham had a heckuva ballgame, too. The physicality of the linebackers really jumped out to me. Junior, Mike Barrett the first two plays of the game he's hitting people, linemen making tackles. Ernest Hausmann got to show that he can run and hit. I think we're really improved at the inside backer position. Outside backer position was solid, too. We were really good. Setting the edge and had a great rotation there. Derrick Moore played really hard. Good, tough, played good on special teams. So did Braiden. Josaiah and Jay Harrell were in really good shape. That's not so much the Michigan Method, it's rotate them, get them in there. Get them in there fresh. They all do a little something, they bring some real good talent to the table and very good changeup. Imagine being a left tackle and you've got four different types of guys that you could be facing on any one down.

On the new players and Keshaun Harris' discipline

He's just been so good and so solid, Keshaun that is. Ernest, he's as smart as they come. Seven transfers got into the game, one upperclassmen. 12 freshmen played. Keshaun, he's a really versatile player. He can play corner, he can play nickel. Great contributor on special teams. The coverage was tight, you gotta say. Josh Wallace, he had a heckuva game. So did Keshaun Harris.

On Josh Wallace's non-interception

The receiver was just out of bounds, barely got his hands on the ball. That was a great interception. That was when I was kind of jumping up and down on the couch and the dog didn't know what to make of me. Really neat. Jyaire Hill, he got about 17 plays in the game. He did a good job. Fredrick Moore comes in on offense and makes two big catches, diving catch and another really good play to get out of bounds during the two-minute drill. Tons of positives.

On how good can the passing game be

Well, really good. Really good. Hopefully we'll come back this week, reset and try to build that again. Darrius Clemons is still here, so is Cristian Dixon, want to get them playing more this week. Darrius got in for about 14 plays in the game. A lot of talented guys. AJ Barner, he's going to come into the fore as well as we start getting into ballgames and he starts getting comfortable and into the rhythm of the passing game. Really good run blocker. A lot of positives.

On watching Jay Harbaugh run the team

He's really talented. He's really good, really good leader. It's going to be special. Just like it was watching Jesse do it, Jay and Mike Hart is going to be really good at it, too. The leadership bonds, just understand what I see unfolding. You talk about a negative turning into a positive, I really see our guys doing that.

On his plans for this weekend and whether his wife is up for hosting

She went to the game and so did some of the kids and stuff. Johnny came with me this week over to Sherrone's house. We were throwing the ball around in the living room. We had a little Harbaugh tradition we brought over to the Moore house where we like to throw passes. No broken lamps. It was good.