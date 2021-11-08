Everything Jim Harbaugh told the media pre-Penn State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media on Monday to recap the Wolverines' victory over Indiana on Saturday and look ahead to a road contest against Penn State.

For everything Harbaugh had to say, check out the full transcript below.

On Penn State

Aa lot of good things. Quarterback is very good, very good running back—Cain. Jahan Dotson, receivers, tight ends. Very good offensive line. Defensively, outstanding secondary, really good linebackers, good upfront. Good, solid, strong team all around.

On injury updates to Blake Corum and Erick All

No, I don’t have any updates on injuries at this time. It’s a matter of team getting, working every day, grinding every day. You’re prepping, you’re trying to have good days, trying to have good days. Good meetings, good practice and then go play the game.

On whether Cade McNamara has exceeded expectations in year one as a starter

He’s playing really well. I think each week he’s showing really good play. I would say the term expectation, ‘exceeded expectation,’ with all players, they have the license and the ability to take that as high as they can.

On Big Ten receivers putting up big numbers

There’s some really good players that are receivers, really good players that are quarterbacks. Really good explosive offenses in the Big Ten.

On whether he has excitement about the possibilities to end the season

I’m excited. Excited for the next game. Today’s meetings, today’s practice. Excited to have a good day.

On the fourth-and-short play against Indiana and calling a timeout

You’re talking about the short-yardage play? Yeah, that was a play we called that was dependent on the look. We really didn’t get the look that we wanted to run the play. But then as the play was developing, we thought we could still run it against the look they had and it just looked to me like I wasn’t sure that everybody was on the same page. So that’s why I called the timeout.

On whether the game plan changes depending upon unavailable players

It doesn’t change. It doesn’t change. It’s more of a next-man-up mindset than changing a game plan

On Mazi Smith's improvement this season

To me, when I look at it, just his physicality, his knock-back. His ability to unload his hips out of his stance. That strength is the other (thing) he’s very, very strong. And consistently strong throughout the game and his conditioning and his strength. How he’s developed as a football player. Just really pleased, I know he is, with how he’s developed as a football player.

On why David Ojabo is so good at knocking the ball free

I think the ones that are really good at that, train themselves to be. Guys with long arms, got length, got wingspan, got athletic ability and balance. There’s so many things that are key. It’s coached and he’s trained to do it and he’s got a lot of the athletic gifts to really get that done.

On how much value he places on players playing through pain

Value? It’s a quality. It’s something that I took a lot of pride in as (a player). A lot of football players take a lot of pride in that. Pain threshold, that was the word I was looking for. Looking for that word, you know? Some have it, some have a very high pain threshold. It’s a very good quality. I know a real football player prides himself on it.

On what he remembers about the 1986 Ohio State game

I’m just not one of those guys that likes to get up and pontificate on what I did or what happened 35 years ago. I remember a lot of it. I remember every bit of it. It’s just not something I enjoy doing, standing up and pontificating on stuff I did before, or we did before, or anything. Just kind of here in the now, in the present, you know? Getting ready for, excited about this football fight that’s coming up. Doing everything we can to — as a coach, prepare players. Get to where they can have a good day. Trying to have good days. Good meetings, good practices. And then another good day after that, try for another one after that, and then go play the game.

On the running back rotation if Blake Corum is out

Tavi Dunlap, Leon Franklin, Danny Hughes, Isaiah Gash. There’s really good, quality players there. Those guys that have been preparing, they’ve been working all season, and comes their opportunity.

On why Happy Valley is a difficult place to play in

Yeah, that’s a good question. It’s a great venue. Why? They’ve got a great fan base that’s really into it. That’s like a lot of football environments across the country, it’s really good. I’d say don’t fight against it, you go with it. Enjoy that stage, enjoy that opportunity. Personally, I like to pretend they’re cheering for me when I was a player! I think I see our players taking that same mindset. Their music is our music. People that love football — can’t fault them for that! Just kind of go with it. When it’s all said and done, there’s only 11 players on each side that are out there on the field that can affect the game and the officials. Those are the only people that are out there on the field that play-after-play can affect the down.

On whether he heard from the Big Ten about missed calls from the officials

As we all expected, all saw, mistakes were made. That was the response, they made a mistake.

On whether Michigan is 'saving' anything down the stretch

I wouldn’t call it save, but anything’s possible. It’s true. As like anything with our opponent, you’d like them to think anything’s possible. It’s just the word ‘save,’ it doesn’t resonate with me. Those will tell you the season is a marathon, it’s not a sprint. It’s a sprint. It’s not a marathon, it’s a sprint. The marathon approach doesn’t work, in my opinion. So yeah, it’s just the save word, we’re doing everything we can every game to win that game.

On fixing redzone issues

You address it, you emphasize it, practice it. You emphasize it, you come up with a plan, then you practice that plan, then you run the plays that you practiced in the game.



