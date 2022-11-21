On what preparing for Ohio State looks like

Keeping track of them. There's things we do in practice to prepare for them. We know Ohio State is our toughest competition. This will be our toughest test to date.

On stopping Ohio State's running game and establishing the run

I think it'll be important. Stopping the run, being able to run the ball. Always key factors in the football game.

On what he's telling his players who haven't played in Ohio Stadium

It's going to be great. Be grateful for that experience.

On Ohio State's defense

I see the defense is really good. 17 takeaways, 10 interceptions, 6 recovered fumbles, 16 forced fumbles, 3 defensive touchdowns. I think it's a very strong team defensively.

On injury updates on Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards and other injured players

No update.

On Blake Corum handing out turkeys and what it means

He's amazing. In all ways. He's larger than life. Personality, larger-than-life empathy, everything he does, in quiet ways and example ways. So many things that (show) why we're such a tight-knit football team.

On whether Ohio State is different offensively and defensively from last year

I think they're a really good team, improved team. It's a tremendous team and we're very grateful to be in this position, to be able to play in this game. Winner takes the East, winner takes all right there. Strong opponent, it's the kind of situation that gives you the opportunity to display how strong our team is. There's no need to hate, be grateful for the opponent. It's like superheroes, it's through a strong opponent that you get to find out who you are. They have a lot of players that are really good. They've got great players, we've got great players. They have great coaches, we have great coaches. They have players with Heisman habits, we have players with Heisman habits. Congratulations. Be grateful to have the opportunity to play in this kind of big game.

On what last year's win do for the program

It's where we're at now. Like I just said, those are my thoughts on it. It's a real honor. It's a just a real honor to be in this position, to be able to test yourself physically, mentally, and emotionally. We know it's our toughest test of the year and I think we're going to find that we're made of the right stuff.

On when he started thinking about Ohio State after the Illinois game

It was actually just a couple of hours, actually. Not even (six hours). By the time I got home, I was watching the Ohio State-Maryland game. My mind switched over pretty quick.

On what he tells J.J. McCarthy in this game

Have at it. It's pretty cool coming off the game that he had. Fourth-quarter comeback, win in the last minute, game-winning drive. That doesn't happen to quarterbacks that often. To be in that situation, first time, and win it, he's got it. Talk about turning water to wine, I think I made that comment back in the summer that he had that ability. Shouldn't drop the snap but drops the snap and goes down on a knee, has a presence before he touches the ball to lift his knee off the ground and pick it up, get out of the pocket and pick up a critical first down. He's got it. So glad he's on our team and he's fiercely protective of the team. He's a tremendous teammate. He's got that grit and determination, too, all in to one package. He's a tremendous mix of Jim and Megan McCarthy. A mix of each.

On anything he's curious to see how his team will handle on Saturday

I'm always searching to understand where exactly we're at and where our opponent is. Spending the better part of yesterday and today doing that through watching on the tape but, also, I spent part of my morning talking to some of the parents on our team. That was super enlightening. As I said, I think you're going to find that we're made of the right stuff.

On how pleased that he's in this position

How I feel about the season? I can answer that question. Won't write your whole article for you but how I feel is what I said. So pleased with this team. I just want to congratulate them for putting them in this position. For them putting them in the position that they're in. It's just a tremendous honor to be able to go play against this type of opponent with these kind of circumstances in that kind of setting. In Ohio Stadium, with the champion of the East out of the Big Ten Conference is at stake. To be tested that way is just something that is an honor and we're super excited about it.

On the importance of the joy and gusto in a week like this

I'd even call them happy warriors. There's no need to hate or anxiety or anger, anything like that. It's about being grateful. It is Thanksgiving week. Thankful for this opportunity for these circumstances. Grateful to be tested against this opponent against this time.

On comments coming out of Ann Arbor last year about OSU's toughness

That wasn't me. I think you've got teams that are—it's like two superheroes going at each other. That's what we're so excited about. Being tested, find out what we're made of.

On what the 'right stuff' is'

Got a great group of players that are happy warriors. They're on a happy mission. It's a tight-knit team that has paid the price. They've taken on every challenge to this date. They've attacked it, been ready to play every single game for 60 minutes. I love this team. I think they're made of the right stuff.

On talk between both sides of the rivalry

Kind of irrelevant is what I think.

On whether he would feel comfortable playing Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum if they can't practice

No. If you can't practice, you can't play in the game.

On CJ Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr.

I talked about players who have Heisman habits, they have players who have Heisman habits. We have players who have Heisman habits. No question CJ Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. have Heisman habits. Tremendous players.

On what he remembers from the 1986 game, winning in Columbus and what he can take from his experience as a player

The things I share with J.J. is just have at it. That's what we'll tell all our players. It's an honor. Tremendous congratulations (to) put yourselves in this position. You paid the price, you've done the work. Now go let it rip, have at it.

On the message to the team balancing what's in front of you

Do everything in our preparation to get ready for this game. It's all about this game. It's all about going 1-0 this week.

On whether there's any danger of making this game too big for his players

When you have 11-0, and both teams are 11-0, I know our 11-0 really doesn't mean anything now. It's all about going 1-0.