Everything Josh Ross said pre-Big Ten Championship Game

Josh Ross, who notched six tackles and two pressures against Ohio State on Saturday, met with the media to discuss Michigan's championship-game tilt with Iowa today. His message was clear: with all their goals still in front of them, Michigan's players and staff have to keep preparing with the day-in, day-out intensity they have since January. For everything Ross had to say, read on:

Opening statement:

This week, this weekend was a movie in every which way it could be. The way we executed offensively, defensively, special teams; it was a great game and now we have an even bigger stage this week going against Iowa. Everything’s in front of us and we’re just ready to attack it with our preparation and have a good game this week.

On whether they are preparing for two Iowa QBs and what else on offense stands out

Iowa’s offense, they’ve got a pretty good offense. They want to establish the run and our job is to stop the run. In the trenches, as a linebacker, that’s what we’re going to do. We’re just looking forward to getting this week going with preparation and getting ready for this weekend.

On matching the intensity and focus from Ohio State for Iowa

We haven’t won a Big Ten championship since 2004. This is huge for our program, this is huge for our team. Let’s get it, let’s ride. Nothing too much more to be said. It’s a great opportunity in front of us and we’re ready to go get it.

On Mike Macdonald’s scheme and how they feel he has equipped them to handle big-time offenses

Coach Mike Macdonald, he’s a great coach and I love him. I’m so thankful and grateful that he’s my coach and he’s a part of this team. Just from a week-to-week basis we do a great job of gameplanning, our coaches do a great job of working together, and our players do a great job preparing well and it’s gotten us to this point. We’re just looking to keep pushing forward, have a great week of preparation, and go get it this weekend, because preparation is always what it’s about.

On what it has meant to get Aidan Hutchinson back this year on the field and as a leader

(Inaudible) not only as a friend, not only as a teammate but just as a player and a part of this team. He’s such a great player, he plays with such great effort, and he’s such a great leader and such an influential person to be around in a positive way. Aidan’s a great, great person and I’m just thankful and blessed to call him a friend and for him to be a part of this team.

On how difficult it is to tackle Hassan Haskins

I’ll tell you this, man: we’re gonna get it every single day and iron sharpens iron. Hassan is such a strong, physical back with great balance, it’s hard to tackle him. (Inaudible) You gotta bring arms with your feet. He’s a great, strong back. I’m just so proud of the player he’s become and what he is to this team and university. He’s going to keep continuing to run physical and keep continuing to break tackles and keep doing his thing.

On how closely what has transpired meets what he envisioned in his head back in the summer

Everything that’s happened is how we envisioned it. Not only what I said at Big Ten (Media Days), but most importantly how we envisioned it as players, as a team, on the real life, on the day-to-day, on the workouts, grinding it out, coming into January from 2020. Just saying that that wasn’t good enough and attacking it every single day, having a great spring ball, always continuing to get better and then having an even better camp leading into the season. Everything we envisioned, all the goals as a defense, all the goals as a team we envisioned, we’re accomplishing those things. Everything’s in front of us and now it’s just so exciting to be in this opportunity this week and we’re just ready to have a great week of preparation and go get it this weekend.

On what he’ll tell his teammates ahead of this game as an experienced player

I do have a lot of experience and just the main thing that we emphasize just as players--me, Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Brad Hawkins, Cade McNamara, Hassan Haskins-- we just do our jobs, man. Just do your job and fight for your brothers. We all know we’ve got each other’s backs and we all know we’re playing for each other. That’s obvious. But it’s about doing our job and executing and preparing the right way through the week leading to the game. That’s what we preach and that’s what we’re going to continue to do this week.

On how much he’s heard from guys on the 2020 team about what this team has done

Yeah, definitely, I hear from those guys all the time. And not only just from the 2020 squad but 2019, 2018, ‘17, ‘16, ‘15. I’ve been around this program, just being a part of being a little bro to a Michigan guy back in 2012 to 2015. Some of my good friends played at Michigan eight years ago. Having those conversations after getting the job done this weekend. Definitely just happy for us. Happy for us, proud of us, and everything’s in front of us. All our goals are still in front of us.We’re just ready to go attack this week. It’s a huge week for us. This means everything and we’re just ready to go get it.

On when he thinks Harbaugh hit the reset button for this season

The day that the season ended last year, just like all of us. I mean, it was reboot, it was reset because we knew what the product that was on that field, we knew what was going on wasn’t us and we were better than that. Even with coach Harbaugh, with us players, just grinding and attacking every single day, emphasizing the messages of accountability and of doing our job and pf coming to work every day and preparing like no other. We’ve just been at it the past year. It led us up to this point and now we’re about to (inaudible). We’re excited, we’re ready to go, and let’s do it.



