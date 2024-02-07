Michigan pulled off a stunning 72-68 win over the 11th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers on Wednesday night. For what seemed to be the first time all season, Michigan toughened up in the second half and willed itself to victory. Here is everything Michigan head coach Juwan Howard said after the game.

On how it feels to get a win on his birthday

It feels great. It was a very nice gift, as the fellas said after the game in the locker room. They basically said, 'Hey, this is a birthday gift for you.' And it's nice to know our guys, with a smile on their face, will get a chance to sleep on their pillow, and hopefully the food tastes better tonight than it did some other nights, and at the same time, be able to wake up with a smile on their face, because it's been a grind, but we will continue to grind.

On why Dug McDaniel didn't play as much in the second half

It was based on, we had a great group that was doing some good things out there on the floor, where they were getting some defensive stops when needed, and at the same time, getting good offensive opportunities on the other end. And Jaelin, Nimari, Tray Jackson, Tarris Reed, as well as Will Tschetter, that was a really good group that I could not break up, and at the same time they made a good run, I think they had us up by nine and then Wisconsin made a run. And then I felt like at the time of maybe like the three-minute mark, it was time to put Dug in and run an ATO [after timeout play] for him, and he came in and scored.

On why his team didn't have any doubt in the second half

It's more about the mental stability part, and I have to commend our guys for being so competitive and caring, in which they should, at times you will have emotions that go throughout the game. Because basketball's an emotional game. And when teams make runs, there are times when trust is lost. There are times when doubt creeps in. But we've talked about this over and over whether it's in practice, in film sessions, show it on film, but tonight was a different story, and it's great that our guys responded when we needed to.

On Will Tschetter's leadership

Will is a culture guy. Every coach will love to have an opportunity to coach a guy like Will Tschetter, and when I recruited him, just knowing his makeup and his background, I said, 'This is a Michigan man,' who I told you guys for years, 'This guy's gonna be a captain of our team.' And he received a lot of votes because guys respect him and they know where his heart is, and because you're not voted captain, Will has always shown leadership because he's wired to do it the right way and do it the right way for the team. And it's nice that he held guys accountable, guys hold him accountable, he receives information, and he don't take it to heart, he don't take it personal. He's a guy, that, at the same time, with all the work that he does, and doing all the small things that result to winning, he's a guy that we're gonna see when it's time for senior year on senior day, we're gonna always remember that Will Tschetter — he will always be remembered here at this program. But while he's here right now, we're going to appreciate his work.

On Tschetter's offensive spurt

Yeah, that three that rolled in and rolled around the rim, that was a big three.

On how pleased he was with the defensive adjustments in the second half

Well basically it's accountability. Accountability, and then the adjustments that were made — our guys were able to execute it and at the same time, we took ownership of it. And it was nice to know that there was no emotions or finger pointing. They took ownership like, 'Hey, let's fix it.' And that run, to see like in the second half to finish the ball game, they shot 2-11 from three, so that's one of the areas where Wisconsin does a really good job of is making shots on the outside, which starts with Max [Klesmit] and Connor [Essegian].

On the execution of the ATOs in the second half

I loved it. I just wanted to get [Dug McDaniel] in an area where he was alone with his athletic ability, speed, it's important that Dug have space to be able to get that ball received to him, where it doesn't cause a turnover. It just shows Dug being on the bench, it's easy for your thoughts in your head, they can go in different directions where it doesn't lead to the team. And he's always been a guy who's been out there on the floor, but at the same time, he's feeding life to his teammates as that run is happening, and that group was doing well. And to be ready when your name is called on is hard, but he showed that he showed up when we needed him to, and to be able to finish the game, and to be able to finish the game with a dub is beautiful.

On how much it's a weight off the team's shoulders and how happy the team is

Well, as a coach that cares about his players so much, and I will never stop caring about my guys, it hurts my heart to walk in the locker room and see faces where you see guys with their head down and you see guys with their eyes red and your team is just pouring and pouring it out there and to have some possessions that doesn't go your way, whether it's because you're responsible for, or a teammate may have not done his job, but at the same time, as a team, you win together and lose together, but I have always felt their pain even more, because I'm human, too, and I'm very competitive and I want to win every ball game, but realistically, it doesn't always happen that way, unless you're the Michigan football team. So, gotta put that plug in there. National champions. But at the same time, now, it hurts my heart just to see those sad faces and tonight it was just nice to see guys with a smile on their face, noise in the locker room, in a positive way with noise in the locker room instead of in a negative way.

On Jace Howard