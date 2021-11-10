Everything Juwan Howard said after Michigan's victory over Buffalo

After the game, U-M head coach Juwan Howard met with the media to give his thoughts on his team and the win as a whole.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan started the season off with a victory as the Wolverines were able to avoid a furious run by Buffalo in the second half, knocking off the Bulls 88-76 on Wednesday.

On how the team handled adversity down the stretch

They did an excellent job of handling—I wouldn't call it adversity, it's just, when a team makes a run, and a basketball game is made of runs, our guys did an amazing job of keeping their mental stability. Understood that this is a game of runs and how they responded was perfect. This is a tough team that we faced, they knew it coming in. We were prepared for it, we watched it on film. We knew every possession matters when you're playing against Buffalo.

On the lack of assists in the second half

Not discrediting Buffalo's defense but I will say this: we missed some open shots. When you miss open shots, you don't get credit for that assist in the box score. I just liked the fact how we executed from top to bottom. How we came out of timeouts, we were very detailed in the sets that we ran. Halfcourt, very details, executed very well.

On the boost of Moussa Diabate in the first half

Love it. Love it. Doesn't surprise me at all because that's the kind of player he is. He brings energy, effort and toughness.

On the two big lineup from Hunter and Moussa

I've been watching it in practice, I just haven't told you guys. We've been building it. We're going to continue to keep developing. We're a work in progress. We'll continue to work on how we can improve with different lineups we throw at our opponents.

Terrance Williams' performance

I love the way he competes. I loved it last season. I love this summer how he came in early, before class started on July 1, I think he was in, maybe, a month early. He paid his own way. Stayed in an apartment and paid his own way with that. Came in and transformed his body, trimming down and buying into the culture since day one when he became a freshman. Changed his diet. He also worked extremely hard on his game. Coach knows it, staff knew it, his teammates saw it. When a guy had a game like this—this year, we're going to play more games. I just know, and we all trust, that what he's going to provide—there's not always going to be a night where he scores 15. He also does the little things that doesn't show up on a boxscore. My favorite play, and some of you may say the bank-shot three, which was a four-point play, some may say the three in the second half that started the run when Buffalo was making their run. My favorite play was the in-traffic rebounds. That's toughness and that's Terrance Williams, Jr. He's built on toughness.

On whether he had to calm down his young team during the Buffalo run

You know, in coaching, and I've started learning this more and more, it wasn't like it was new to me, one thing about when you coach, you've got to really watch the words you use, the body language because, sometimes, when you have body language when teams make runs. You become a little more where your voice changes, you become more demonstrative, loud and it shows a lot of anger. Granted, that's the part of the process of coaching. Coaches begin to learn how to communicate with their players. The best thing I can do, and I'm not saying every time I'm going to stay calm. I'm going to try my best to be calm as possible because teams feed off your energy as the lead guy. That's where, as a coach, I've learned that I have to do a better job with body language and communication.

On the offense when DeVante' Jones was out with foul trouble

Sometimes we fail to realize, you have one of your primary ballhandlers and he's making plays for you, and then he gets in foul trouble. Now, you have to figure out the next man up. That's the beauty of our group, we don't make excuses, we figure out solutions and we have trust built in. Eli came in and he became more of a facilitator. I had to give him a break. Frankie did a phenomenal job of keeping us organized and ran the sets. With that, everyone on our team, from top to bottom, you look at guys that didn't play, we're going to need each and every one of our guys. I just love how we band together. With guys in foul trouble. Let's add, too, Caleb. Caleb, he had foul trouble as well and he sat down for a long stretch. You have guys like T stepping up.

On having the fans back

Beautiful. It's great to have our crowd back in the building. To see some familiar faces. To see some of the Maize Rage and our Michigan alums as well as our families. Our players getting a chance to see Mom and Dad, relatives, present at the guy. It brings a lot of joy and excitement. Granted, the cardboard boxes were pretty cool. They did their best as fa as supporting us. The crowd noise, they tried. It's nothing like having your fans there and seeing them in the flesh. That lets me recognize that there's a little normalcy that's coming back. Now our guys feeding off that energy is beautiful.

On Hunter Dickinson and the stability he brings

Hunter's performance was below-average (laughs). Yeah, right, Coach. I loved his performance tonight. He's one of the best players on our team. He's worked extremely hard in the offseason also. Came in when we had fall workouts leading up to our first practice, he's been so locked in. Doing whatever he can to really enjoy the experience. He's another one that, being a sophomore, he didn't have a chance to see what it's like playing in front of a home crowd. Terrance hasn't had a chance to see it. There were sophomores, Jace, Zeb, now they're getting a chance to see what they're looking forward to since the time before COVID. They know, OK, you know what? Michigan is a special place.

On defensive rebounding

They had 12 offensive rebounds and that's still too high for us. If you look at Buffalo last season, they were the leading team in the country in rebounding and offensive rebounding. That was a strong emphasis for us in our preparation as far as how we can limit them to one shot opportunity. I still do not like seeing the team have 12 offensive rebounds against us. We have to do a better job at that. It's great that we won the rebounding war by two, 39-37.

On Caleb Houstan's performance

Caleb, man, he's shown so much poise as a young freshman. Think about it, this guy reclassed up. He's supposed to be a senior right now at Montverde. He decided to make the jump. With his maturity and how competes out there on the floor, you just think he's been around for a very long time. He's always, like Terrance, always listening, asking questions, wanting to learn, wanting to get better. I trust he's always going to make the right play. Every player makes mistakes. One thing about Caleb, this is a game of growth. It's hard when you have foul trouble and you're playing so well, now you have to sit for a while and just lose your rhythm. In the start of the second half, i was trying to get him back into getting up and down the floor, getting him loose and running a few sets so he can get more comfortable and back to that flow that he had in the first half. He came out and he made a big three for us during that run after Terrance made his three.

On having the luxury of Eli Brooks

It's great having a guy like Eli and DJ. Both are, I guess you could say—how do you say it? Grad student? Yes. I was going to say a senior, now this new stuff like grand seniors. When I was in college, there was just, what, freshman, sophomore, junior and senior. That's all I remember. I only remember m junior year, but, anyway. It's great to have two guys that you can trust that's going to get us organized and is going to make decisions that's going to be a play for themselves or for others.