On Hunter Dickinson and Jett Howard complementing each other

Hunter, he's, in my opinion, in the three years I've been coaching him, a high IQ player. Very unselfish, great passer. When he gets double-teamed, he's going to do his best to make the right play by finding open guys. With the spacing we have on the floor, Jett is going to be recipient of it. T-Will, Kobe, Joey, the list goes on. Jett was one of the guys who got some open looks because of Hunter being doubled. But, also, Jett made some plays, too.

On watching his sons connect on a play

It's a dream come true because that's something that never happens every day. It's one of those moments where you have a special time in your life where you get an opportunity to coach at your alma mater. Knowing the times you were in the NBA or coaching in the NBA, how much you loved your alma mater and you talked about the only college that they would go to would be Michigan. Teaching them the fight song. When Michigan and Ohio State play in that football rivalry game. Dressing up all my kids, my wife and my dog in Michigan maize and blue. Now to see it all come to fruition and seeing the opportunity and how it's presented with the growth of both boys. Watching them in the backyard, watching them in high school practice, in AAU and now here in Ann Arbor in front of our great crowd cheering them on. It's really a blessing. Also, to see their mom, I peeked my eye over at her because I could hear her and the excitement that she has and the smiles she's having each and every possession. It's a blessing.

On how Jaelin Llewellyn and Dug McDaniel add different layers on the floor

They both are pass-first point guards, smart, hesi, unselfish and their teammates enjoy playing with them. There are going to be some times where both are going to be playing together out there on the floor. We're still feeling things out, this is our first game. This is nice to see that we have both guys we can use in different situations that I trust is going to lead us.

On the 'want-to' on defense

They've always bought in but it's about continuing to keep growing it. Obviously, accountability is part of it. There's no room for a lack of effort. Not saying we have that. There's no room with how we're detailed and what we practice and what we show on film or how we talk about it and hear their voice on how to fix certain situations out there on the floor. I know when the game is happening, things are moving so fast and it's totally different when you're playing against the scout team. At times, I get a little out of whack, too, when we don't do what we're asked. Overall, I love there was effort. A team that shoots very well from three-point land, for them to only shoot 23% from three and 29% fro the field and scoring is one of their strengths. They said it, one of those things this upcoming season, they are going to continue to keep growing on attacking the paint and scoring within seven seconds of the shot-clock. Obviously, said they want to play with pace. They also talked about three-point shooting was going to be their strength. It was good to know we worked on that the last two days and our guys were able to apply it.

On where he sees the team gelling

You're not where you want to be so early in the season, this is only our first game. There is room for growth and we're going to continue to keep getting better and there's areas where we're going to try and clean up. I love where our mindset is. Our guys are really dialed in and intune to being an elite-level group. I love how they're so connected. I just hope that continues throughout the year. It's the first game, I'm sure we're going to hit. rough patch. Vast majority of college basketball teams do. It's how we're going to react when we have those uncomfortable moments.

On whether he says anything to Kobe Bufkin after a struggling shooting night

Everyone is going to do fine. It's the first game. Please, stop that. Young man is going to be great this year. We need him, he knows it. I have no worry with any of our guys. Don't single one person out, please don't do that.

On figuring out lineups and rotations

There are going to be so many different lineups or there may be so many different guys that may play one game, some may not play one game. We have a deep team but we also have a team that's still growing. We are young and there are going to be some moments where one guy might not play one game. He may play the next game. I'm still feeling the group out. We're not where we want to be yet. We have a long season. Just the first game.

On going on an 18-0 run in the first half after the media timeout

Trust. We got some good defensive stops and we went down on the other end and made some really good plays. Reason why I say trust because there were some unselfish plays that happened. When you have a group that continuously keep feeding life into one another on and off the court and you have a group that's sitting and waiting to get in and they're being so positive and encouraging, you have runs like that. Hopefully, we'll continue to keep growing.

On how close players like Youssef Khayat, Will Tschetter and Isaiah Barnes are to breaking into the lineup

We're going to need everyone and it's going to be a long year. Stay ready. Stay ready so you don't have to get ready.

On Joey Baker's experience

Joey, we all know, it's documented, that he's played at Duke in one of the best conferences in basketball in the ACC. Played for a Hall of Fame coach. He's been coached and the kid knows how to play. One of his strengths is shooting and I don't want him to pass up any open shots, let it fly. Make or miss, we'll live with the results.

On rebounding

I emphasize that during halftime. At halftime, we gave up six offensive rebounds in the first half. Looking at the sheet here, the total, 15. We will get better in that area. Over the years we've been a good rebounding team.

On whether it's a 50/50 ball or boxing a man out

It's more of effort and also putting a body on someone. It's the first game, we'll get better with it. I'm not panicking.

On what impresses him about Jett Howard as a distributor

He's been around the game for a long time. He also has a high IQ. He's a willing passer, he has great size, he sees the floor. I've seen that from day one when he first started playing basketball. The ball is going to be in his hands. At times, he's going to make some good plays and at times, just like any freshman, you're going to make some mistakes. It might be a turnover becasue he's trying to make some plays that he may have seen that the guy was open and the defense sort of collapsed quickly because it's college level. You're going to get some older guys that are bigger, faster and they're active. They also scout you on film like we scout them. He'll learn and grow. I know he will because he loves the game, I'll put it like that. I want this kid to enjoy his college life, man. I don't want to emphasize that his dad is going to be hard on him because I'm not. I'm also going to coach him. You can see that in the first half when there were two or three defensive mistakes. Had to sit him down, let him calm down and let him know the areas where he thought he didn't mess up on what we gave him clarity that he did and it was great to see that he responded and came back in and played well. He could've did the opposite and had been sulking. That's not how he's wired.