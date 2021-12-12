Everything Juwan Howard said post-Minnesota

It was a frustrating night for Michigan's defense, and that was the main topic of conversation when Juwan Howard met with the media after the game. Howard addressed switching from man to zone mid-game, creating turnovers, physicality, and more.

On whether he noticed the lack of physicality Eli Brooks mentioned after the game

Sorry, elaborate on that?

Eli expressed frustration with the lack of physicality and said this isn't high school basketball, this isn't another conference, this is the Big Ten and he doesn't think you guys have been physical enough to this point in the season. Is that something you agree with?

That's his opinion and that's something that we will definitely identify and see how we can improve because in this league you definitely have to have a certain type of grit about you if you're going to play in the Big Ten.

Hunter said he thought they brought more double teams in the second half. Would you agree with that and, if so, how do you counter that?

I'd have to go back to the film and look but I didn't see a ton of double teams. We will go over the film, go back and look at the film and see where the double teams and where he feels there was a double team occurred. I will make sure that we look at it as a team and also Hunter and I will look at it together.

On what Michigan did well during their run that cut Minnesota's lead and what they failed to do to keep it going

Well, we cut the lead to four. I believe it was 62 to 66, and we had the ball and we got a pain touch and Hunter had the ball in the paint and the ball came off his palm when he went to shoot it. It's just tough to make shots like that. That was one possession where we could have cut it to two and put more pressure on them but unfortunately they made a run and didn't look back.

But what got us back was our defensive pressure. We got up into a 12, a 1-2-2 zone in full court and caused some turnovers there. And then we also back on the defensive end, half court we were in a zone because there were times when we were in man, we didn't do a good job of keeping a man in front. Blow-by, downhill, our guy ended up catching it in the corner. Blow-by, layup, and so that's why I made an adjustment and went to a zone. The zone stalled them and it allowed us to get back into a run, but then that possession keeps coming back in my head when we were down 62 to 66. That one hurt.

On Minnesota opening the second half on a 12-4 run and what went wrong that half

Yes, I just really felt like we was not ready to start the half. We was not ready to start the half mentally or physically ad there were too many blow-bys on the ball screen where a guy ended up switching and we had one of our bigger guys switching onto a perimeter and not doing a good job of talking and getting our matchups and so they were able to take advantage of that.

And then Battle made some tough shots, mid-range speaking of, because we knew that he was a very good three-point shooter. He only made one tonight but in the second half it was just mainly just pull-up jumpers, mid-range, where we didn't make anything challenging for him at all. He was just too comfortable in the second half.

On how frustrating things are defensively (i.e. having to switch to a zone)

Well, when a team scores 62% in the second half and also scored 43 points in the second half and we only score 29, then you've got to look at the defensive end and that right there was not a defensive effort that I felt--that we could have done a much, much better job with...for 40 minutes. We can't have those moments where we have good possessions where we defend and then not defend five or six possessions. There was just too much inconsistency today.

On whether he has the personnel to be the defensive team they want to be

Oh, we're growing. We're growing in that area.

On Minnesota not turning the ball over

We got them to turn the ball over in the second half, and that was how we were able to get that run and cut the lead down. If you look at it, could 10-second calls, also the ball hitting off the hand, one of their players' hands and going out of bounds. But we've got to do a better job of having more consistency throughout, not just during the stretch when you're trying to fight back in it but have that type of defensive disposition for 40 minutes.