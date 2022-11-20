On what he saw from the team

I have to give credit to Ohio. I can't say that we came out flat, they did some good things out there that caused some of the missed shots. Forget, seven offensive rebounds in the first half? Which, of course, gave them seven extra possessions. They also made some shots. I think it was three from Jaylin (Hunter) and two from (Miles) Brown. They did some really good things in the first half. The first half, we missed some shots. We had some good looks. I thought our defensive disposition at the beginning of the ball game wasn't as solid as it should be. When Hunt made that three, I thought it brought a little more life, a little more energy. We were up by two at half. Going into the locker room, it was time to take ownership and be held accountable to not do things that we worked on and watched on film. Second half, I thought our guys responded extremely well. I was proud. Especially proud—when they went up, I forgot exactly the lead they had, maybe five or six, something like that? We could've had doubt in our eyes but our guys found a way down the stretch. Jett made a big shot. Hunter, Kobe made some good plays for us. Shows a sign of growth. That's really the positive from this game.

On the play to end regulation

As I was watching the ball sail, when he took it out of bounds and he threw it the length of the floor, I said, hey, this ball might actually go in. I was disappointed it didn't go in. If it went in it would've been a violation. The basketball gods. Sure enough, it's really true, there are basketball gods. When things are going well for you in a game, those type of plays will happen. The offensive rebound and the putback and then another one, offensive rebound and a putback. That's exactly what I said earlier as far as we've got to do a better job of finding bodies and then go find the basketball because they should've never had two offensive rebounds. Maybe one was iffy with how it bounced off the rim but the second one should have never happened.

On Ohio's offensive rebounding and open threes

I think part of it is mental fatigue as well as effort, it's a combination of both. I trust, after we look at it, guys get the chance to see, the film don't lie. You will see who was involved in it. I'm sure those guys will do better. Every guy in the locker room, their heart was in the right place. They were competitors, they want to do well out there on the floor. They know they had a good crowd that got into it and supported them. They want to play well infront of their home fans. You're going to get some guys sometimes where it's not going to go as some people may think it should as far these blowout wins. You've got to give respect to your opponent, they're like older players that have been through some challenging moments and have won games in the NCAA tournament against high-level, Power Five teams. Ohio, give them respect. They deserved to be in the game today. They're well-coached and they played hard.

On diagnosing the slow starts

We missed shots. We missed some open looks. Next game, I'm sure they will fall. I want our guys to keep taking those open shots.

On Kobe Bufkin down the stretch

Toughness. That guy, he made some plays when it was time to make them. He also made some really tough free throws. That's a pressure moment. I don't know if you guys have ever been in a situation where you have over 11 to 12,000 fans watching you and it's quiet, bright lights and you have people lined up at the free throw line and it's on you. You feel like you're on an island by yourself. That's hard. It is. It's hard. I'm really proud for Kobe, he grew up. Not saying he hasn't grown up but he really grew up in a moment like that because I don't think many of us can make those shots.

On Jaelin Llewellyn adjusting to Michigan's system

The guard position is one of the toughest positions to learn no matter which program you're playing for. You're the guy that has the ball in your hands, you're the guy that's supposedly got to get everybody organized, make sure everyone is in their right spots. You also have to read the defense whether you come off a ball screen or a set to make a play for yourself and others. If you were at a different program and you were the marquee guy and now you go to a program where you have other guys that are either just as talented as you and now you have to make those guys look like stars. It's not easy. It takes time. We have patience here. We have patience. Let's keep in mind here, too, Jaelin, the first part of the second half, he came out on fire. That says a lot about his level of competitiveness as well as he was dialed in to make inspiring plays for his teammates.

On whether these games have met his expectations for the team

My expectation is to win every game, just like the fans. We all want to win every game. But, you know what? It doesn't happen like that. I love how our team has been responding through every game that we've played and every game that we've played, I felt like we've gotten better. We definitely got better today because we haven't been through an overtime game like this one before. This was our first time. Like I said earlier, it's not easy to do. You can be watching and thinking that it is easy but once you step foot on that floor, you can't change the channel. You cannot change the channel because you're out there now. You have a lot of people—oh, man, you shoulda did this, you shoulda did that. It's easy to sit on the couch or it's easy to sit in the stands and say that. When you're out there, it's a different ballgame. I'm proud of our young men and how they played this evening.