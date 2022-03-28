Everything Kim Barnes Arico said pre-Louisville

THE MODERATOR: That's all the time we have. We would like to thank the student-athletes for their time. All right. I think we will go ahead and start early with questions for Coach.

Q. I'm looking at Hillmon's statistics, and they were obviously very good during the regular season. A lot of times when you get into the NCAA Tournament, those stats go down as better teams focus on them. Her stats have actually gone up. She is shooting 70% from the field in the NCAA Tournament. How has she done that?

COACH BARNES ARICO: It's funny and I have been thinking about that as well. I feel like she has this incredible fire inside of herself that doesn't want her college career to be over. She is coming out with that burning fire every single game. That's -- I don't know how she does it because she faces those double teams, those triple teams night in and night out. To still not get worn down at this point of the year but just come out and sometimes carry our team and load is really special.

We talk about All-Americans and Players of the Year, and Naz Hillmon is still playing and she is playing her best basketball right now, and she's doing things that are absolutely off the charts.

I just think she doesn't want it to end, and she knows at any second it can. So she is just bringing it. I've watched her for four years. Almost the bigger the game, the more important the game, the more she is able to turn it up. It's really a special thing.

Q. Coach, the previous game was easy to rationalize, your players talk about it as a lesson learned. How has your team changed?

COACH BARNES ARICO: I think a couple of things, I got to listen to them. We definitely are a different team, and it definitely was December. But that's not to take anything away from Louisville. Obviously Louisville is one of the best teams in the country. They are a No. 1 seed for a reason.

Their defense I think that first game really surprised me, was great, outstanding, probably better than I anticipated. And kind of a little bit of a wake-up call of, holy cow, this team just dialed it up against us. How are we going to handle that pressure?

I think they have been able to do that against a number of teams this year, and that's going to be a challenge for us tomorrow. That's one of the many strengths of their team, their defensive intensity.

And the way Emily Engstler can affect the game and roam around and block people's shots and has a great nose for where to trap. That was probably the first time this year that we faced -- Naz faced that double and triple team, and since that day we work on that every single day. That's become a staple in our practice plan because they really kinda went at her and tried to take her out of the game plan.

Obviously, I have the utmost respect. Our players are using it as a learning tool, for sure, but their defensive intensity has been exceptional, probably one of the best we have faced. And we've played a really tough schedule. The Big Ten has prepared us for these moments. We have played some great teams in our league and played some great teams outside our league, with Baylor being one of them as well in December.

Louisville's defensive intensity is probably the best that we have faced all year.

Q. Coach, it seemed like against South Dakota you guys were able to use your length and Naz's versatility to put a lot of pressure on the ball, both full court and half court. Louisville is a different team, but will you guys be able to do some of that again, or is it a very different game plan in terms of defending them?

COACH BARNES ARICO: No, I think we have to be able to do that. I think we have to change things on them, like you're talking about, and we have to use our strength.

And we feel like we can be disruptive in some ways to be able to do that. We were able to do some of those things against Baylor, for sure.

But some of the problems we faced with Louisville is we weren't able to score. When you can't score, you really can't change your defenses too much. But from an offensive perspective, try to face Naz up a little bit and do some different stuff to alleviate some of that pressure.

Then if we are able to score a little bit better, I think we can certainly maybe change some things up on the defensive end.

Q. You talked about the pressure Louisville tries to put on. Is there something unique about the system that Jeff tries to deploy in those situations that separates it? Otherwise, how have you seen Louisville grow since that game from what you've studied?

COACH BARNES ARICO: I think a combination of things. I think they have some really great players and some great players that buy into playing defense. Especially at the guard spot.

Like I said about Emily, I think she is a difference maker. You have a 6'2" athlete that she is and can move so well, can block shots so well, can play and probably defend any position one through five.

I think he gives her the freedom to roam around and to be able to double, to be able to be a pest, to be able to just go run at somebody. I think he allows her that freedom to really do that. And I think that's going to be key for us, is to try to make her engage somebody defensively and not give her that much freedom because she is disruptive and her length is disruptive.

So I think he allows her to do that. He allows their team to pick and choose what they can double and what they're feeling at the moment.

In terms of their improvement, you know, I watch that Notre Dame game, holy cow! If you don't take care of the basketball, if you turn the basketball over, even if you don't turn the basketball over, their ability to get out in transition and make shots in transition is incredible, whether that's Smith or Hailey Van Lith, they fire and they make shots.

So I think the speed and the space is going to be really important for us.

Q. You mentioned the intensity they play with defensively. Louisville is known to throw a lot of different traps, different looks, zone schemes and switch-up mid-play. How do you prepare for that in such a short window?

COACH BARNES ARICO: Yeah, we had a little bit more time to prepare for it the first time, and it still was difficult. We do a ton of different drills in practice to prepare for those teams, to prepare for handling pressure, to prepare for all that stuff.

We talked about it this morning with the quick turn-around and us playing essentially last night, you know, it's going to be more of a mental preparation than it is really a physical preparation.

But hopefully our experience will come through in those situations. And he does, he tries to throw -- whether that's at timeouts, the end of the quarter, the beginning of the quarter -- some different looks, half-court traps, just tries to change it up and tries to catch your kids off guard and really tries to pressure them.

So just handling those moments, being able to pivot, to be able to handle pressure, move the ball quickly out of those traps is going to be key. And we talk about maybe not turning -- if we're going to turn it over, can we not turn it over for points? So even if you hold the ball and get a 5-second call, we give ourselves a chance to set up defense. If we try to pass and they steal it for 2, that hurts more.

So just trying to be smart in those moments and try to rely on our experience, and hopefully we have been in a ton of those situations this year and we will be able to handle it in a quick turn-around.

Q. Coach, this is unchartered territory for your program, and that's why they call it "Elite." What does it mean for you and the program to reach this level of excellence?

COACH BARNES ARICO: Yeah, I mean, you and I have been friends, have gone back for a long, long time. You've kind of seen this program get to where it is today. You heard these five young women up here today and what it means to them and the sacrifices and the commitment that they have made to reach elite. It's really special.

I know we said I stole Jim Harbaugh's quote a couple weeks ago where some people start on third, you know, we started in the dugout, so to speak, and now we're "elites."

And I can't give enough credit to Naz Hillmon, who leads the way, but there are so many more, we say 15 strong, with the sacrifices and the belief that these women made that they could do something different and be here today. So it's really a special moment.

But I think something that we talked about even with South Dakota and heading into that game is you don't want to just be happy to be here. And I think that's something that a lot of you guys are asking those questions today, and it's going to be the first thing that I remind our team when we get back to the locker room.

It's great. It's great that we're elite and one of eight teams playing in the country right now. It's unbelievable. But we're not done, and we got a chance to keep on going. It's one game at a time, and anything can happen in one game.

And I know Louisville beat us by 20 in December and I know Louisville has beaten us the last four times I was a part of it. I know all those things. But it's one game. And, you know, who knows what can happen tomorrow if Michigan comes out and plays like we're capable of playing.

So we gotta remember that. And that's going to be the message when I get back in the locker room, and that's going to be our goal tomorrow.

Q. We have seen strides in terms of salaries for women's basketball coaches, we've seen a slight uptick in the number of women who are head coaches at the Division I level. That number is at 43%. Is that an acceptable number? If not, how does that change? Where does it start?

COACH BARNES ARICO: I think there are a lot of people out there making that change. If you look recently at even the Power Five hires in this past week, they have been women. A bunch of them have been women of color. I think that's really, really important. I think it's really important for young women, young girls that are playing to see that.

I have two daughters that are sitting in the back row there, and my daughter's high school coach left this week. And they're sitting at the table and talking about who could potentially get that job, and they're like, No, Mommy, we want it to be a girl. And I'm like, Yes! And that's nothing against -- but we want someone that looks like us and we want someone that knows what we're thinking.

I just think it's really important for players to see that and for women to have those opportunities. Just really happy with the hires that have happened this week. Am I satisfied with 43%? Heck no. Do I think we're there? No! And I know we don't have enough time in this press conference to talk about all my thoughts about equity and inequality and all of those things.

We have a long way to go. But I'm really happy with the strides that are being made. For sure.

Q. Kim, going way back to your days at St. John's, or maybe even further back to Delphi. What did you learn about program building at those places when you are starting out and building things up?

COACH BARNES ARICO: On the bus ride over, I was going through social media, and I saw Shaheen Holloway's quotes, and I felt like I could really connect with him. I almost wish I could reach out and talk to him because, you know, my path has been a little bit different.

I wasn't a big-time college player, and I wasn't, you know, a GA at a big-time Power Five program, and I started as a high school coach. I coached division III and Division II, and went to St. John's when we were rated worst of the worst programs in the country, number 300 and something. I could never have imagined. I couldn't have written the script.

But I think Shaheen said this: "I've been fortunate in my lifetime that people have given me opportunity and people have believed in me." He said that, I want to be the coach that believes in a kid that somebody else didn't believe in. I get that.

When Danielle sat up here -- holy cow -- and said "Coach gets me" because she was that kid that maybe -- everybody thought couldn't play at a Power Five, and now is a starting point guard at the Elite Eight. Like, holy cow. I don't know. Sometimes I think I could write a book about it; sometimes I don't think anybody could read it, or would read it, but maybe there are the Shaheen Holloways of the world that it would touch because it's been a different journey than a lot of people.

But blessed and fortunate that someone took a chance on me and gave me an opportunity, and hope that I can do that for some other women that come across my path in this lifetime.

Q. What's been the significance of the No. 11 jersey you have been wearing during games?

COACH BARNES ARICO: I think they talked about that yesterday, but I lost my brother, and he was out -- he was a college basketball player and wore No. 11 and I wore No. 10. And it was always a thing in our family. And he was out for a run, and his heart stopped. It a long story and it happened a while ago.

But my children were playing in a basement when I got hired at Michigan, and I was at a Christmas party with our old athletic director. I came home, and our director of operations was watching my children, because we didn't know anybody else in Michigan at the time. She's like, you're not going believe what your kids found while going through boxes, unloading boxes in the basement, and it was a picture of my brother in a Michigan hat. And my brother had the accident before I was even at Michigan.

It was always kind of, to me, like, wow, he told me this move is okay everything is going to be okay. I know it sounds weird, and I don't really go there, but it was kind of this thing like, everything is going to be okay.

This year I walked into the bookstore, and I know we're in the time of the NIL, and we have a Barnes on our men's team. So you go into the bookstore, and there aren't very many women's shirts. Naz has one, yes, and Leigha has one, but I think that's about it. But all the men have their shirts hanging in there.

And I looked up, and it was the Barnes No. 11. And obviously that's my last name, and that was my brother's number. And once again it was like, it's going to be okay. So I bought a couple and sent one to my nephew, my brother's boy who was a year and a half when my brother had that accident in the park. And I sent one to him, and I sent one to my dad.

It means the world to them, and I just always feel like a piece of him is with me.

Q. If you'll indulge me, a two-part question. I have counted five "holy cows" from you. Is that average, or are you more amped up today? That's the first question. Second, a month ago today you gave up 104 points to Iowa. You haven't given up 50 points in the tournament. Has there been a change in your defense, or is that a reflection of the competition?

COACH BARNES ARICO: Two great questions. One, I guess I don't use "holy cow" too much, but I think I said "darn" yesterday, and some people quoted me as saying "damn." So I try to work on not using bad words, ever. Sometimes they slip. Holy cow is a good one so the bad words don't ever slip.

For those of and you, I guess, people around the country felt the same way, heading into the NCAA Committee certainly did, heading into the NCAA Tournament, if you see the way that Iowa could score the basketball, 102 points wouldn't be surprising.

We went to their place with a chance for them to win the Big Ten Championship to a sell-out crowd of 15,000, and they happened to have one of those 102-point scoring outputs, which they had multiple times during the year.

They are a potent offense. They are unbelievable. They had some days where they didn't -- a couple weeks before that we beat them at home and they didn't have 102-point scoring output and Creighton beat them and they didn't have that.

But they have the ability to score the basketball in bunches. Obviously led by a National Player of the Year candidate in Caitlin Clark. That was a tough one for us. We pride ourselves on our defense.

We went back and reflected a ton, obviously, after that game of how we can be better on the defensive end. I like the fact that we are at a neutral court the last five times.

I've talked about playing Louisville. We have been at Louisville in front of those 15,000 screaming fans like we were at Iowa, and it makes a little bit of a difference. But I know they're still a great team and I know they're a team that can score in bunches as well.

So I think, you know, we do pride ourselves on our defense, and that was a combination that night of us be not being totally on but Iowa being unbelievable. That's a credit to them. So hopefully tomorrow will be a better defensive team, and we've shown our capability of being a better defensive team in this NCAA Tournament.

