Everything Mazi Smith said pre-Georgia

For Mazi Smith, the common denominator in what Michigan has done this season and what it could do in the College Football Playoff is maintaining an internal focus. Smith said that the defensive line has to focus on their individual assignments and do what they do to play well; the team that plays the best will win, after all. Smith also addressed a bevy of other topics when he met with the media this week, including how practices have been going, whether Michigan and Georgia are similar on offense, and the defining moments of the season. For everything Smith said, read on.

On the different personalities on the defensive line and how they complement each other's personalities and abilities

I think we just all kind of came together and decided what we wanted to do, what we wanted it to look like. Personality-wise, it's just all love. Everybody's got their difference, but at the end of the day we come together, like you said, as a unit and get the job done. Ability-wise, I think everybody's got these great abilities but we just all use them and they all show at the right times in the game when we need them most, especially Ojabo and Aidan and then Mike Morris, everybody. Everybody shines at the right time.

On expectations for the defensive line and whether they've matched or exceeded them

Pretty much having success is kind of expected. We kind of set that when the new staff came in, so I think we're doing everything that we're supposed to be doing.

On players making plays when they're needed

Yeah, I mean, when you've got a good player on defense they've got to make a play. When the plays come to you, you've got to make them. Like I said, I think it's something that we expected ever since we started practicing in fall camp.

On the intensity of bowl practices thus far

Just a grind. Just trying to get out there and maintain our edges and bring them to the game with us. Trying to make sure the defense travels well, and the offense, and that we're working out all the kinks before we get down there.

On whether the team fell right back into where they were after the Big Ten title game or whether it's taken time to ramp back up

After some time off there's always rust to dust off and stuff to shake off, but that's the whole point of having the right mentality, getting back to it and being ready to get back to it and getting after it.

On maintaining an underdog mentality

Competitive practices. Competing in practice, pushing each other to be the best, pushing the o-line to be the best and the o-line pushing us to be the best and being physical, just as physical in practice as we would be in a game.

On Georgia's offense and whether they remind him of Michigan's offense given their tight ends and emphasis on the run game

I think throughout the season we maintained our identity the entire time and I think our offense has and I think Georgia's offense has. I think both sides of the ball or rather I think our offense and their offense have big, physical players that really get the job done. Comparison-wise, I don't really make comparisons.

On players not leaving via the transfer portal and how important that has been for the program

When you get a team that contends for titles you've got everybody pulling in the same direction and everybody understands their role. Everybody does what they're supposed to do at the time that they're supposed to do it, and I think that that shows that that's what we've been doing. I think it's important to have that type of family atmosphere and everybody pulling for one another no matter what.

On when he noticed the difference in players transferring from this year to last year

We had a lot of people start. We had a lot of people touch the ball on offense. We had a lot of people play different positions and sometimes people aren't available and you've got other people come in and step up, it's that kind of stuff. That shows what kind of team this has become.

On defining moments for the defensive line or individually this season

I think there's been multiple defining moments. I think every defining moment has been the same in it's been a defining moment for the whole team. Like overcoming adversity, after the loss versus Michigan State coming back with the same intensity and understanding that this could still work and that we could still get it done, that type of stuff. I don't look at a play or a particular game as a defining moment, but the whole body of work that we built.

On the importance of the defensive line and their mentality knowing there's a legacy of quality play at the position

Well, going into this season we all knew that if we wanted to win games, we had to play well and we had to make sure that we stepped up for everybody that needed us to. Carrying that on, it's just--I can't really explain it. It's something that you've been longing for, something that you've been water wanting to do your whole life but then it's also something that you expect yourself to do when the time comes, so you can't be too 'I did this!' or "I did that.' It's like, this is what I was supposed to do.

On the amount of credit that goes to the running backs when today's

I mean, personally, I don't want to take no credit because even though you probably do a little bit--iron sharpens iron, but they earned that and they went off and did that against the other opponent. That's the important part. They deserve it. In practice they come to practice with a chip on their shoulder because it's back and forth. That's what happens when you've got a physical o-line and d-line playing. I'm real happy for them, though. They deserved it.



On whose skin he gets under at practice and whether anyone does that to him

I'm the guy that gets under people's skin. (laughs)

Why is that?

Just trying to come and be the type of player that I envision one day. I ain't there yet, but it'll come.

Is there a sense of heightened competition given how good Georgia's front seven are supposed to be?

From the outside looking in, yeah. But at the end of the day the team that wins the game is gonna play the best, so whether that be the d-line having to play the best, we've got to be worried about ourselves, we've got to be worried about our jobs and what we do as a front. We can't really be worried about who they've got, who they have planned, how they play. We've got to do what we do.

On the impact special teams can have, particularly a blocked punt

Makes you want to go back out there again. When you see something happen, even something negative, maybe it's a turnover, it's like, 'Oh, we're going back out there. Oh, we're going back out there.' I'd go back out there 100 times. Whether that be them forcing a turnover, us turning the ball, no matter what you've got to keep it going.

And like I said earlier about everybody playing their role, everybody doing what they're supposed to do, it just makes you want to do what you're supposed to do.