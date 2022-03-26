Everything Mel Pearson said after Michigan's win over AIC

Opening Statement

I want to compliment AIC. They’re a good hockey team. They’re really good. They gave us some fits tonight and had to play a strong game. They’re a good hockey team. This time of year, if you get to this tournament, every team is good and they proved that tonight. I was really impressed with them and the job that Eric Lang and their staff has done with AIC. They should walk out of here with their heads held high. Tough night for them, but they represented not only their school, but their league extremely well. We got off to a good start on the offense early. We were ready to play our first NCAA experience other than one player, Michael Pastujov. I thought, for the most part, we did a good job. I liked our start in the first period. I liked our start in the second period. I liked the first 10 minutes of the third. There’s a lot of areas in between where we have to get better. We have a tendency to get away from our game a little bit and get a little cutesy at times because things weren’t easy. They were easy at the start, but we have guys who can finish. I thought we did a good job of that and I’m really proud of our guys. I thought again, Erik Portillo had to stand tall and make a huge difference in this game.

Q: There’s been a lot of talk about hosting regionals at campus sites like Yost and Boston, what are your thoughts on that after coming to the regionals in Allentown?

A: I want to say they've done a tremendous job. Penn State, the facility and the people have done a great job. However, personally, I'd like to go back to campus sites. I mean some sites, when you look at some of the teams and the crowds that have been in those buildings, I think it's a great experience for the student athletes and that's what you're looking for. It's unfortunate. I'm looking around the games and seeing the crowds, and it is what I told you before. That's way above my paygrade, so that's Josh Richelieu and the board and some other people, but hopefully we can come to some consensus and get back on campus. Our women’s basketball team just had their regionals. That was great. I think we have to really look at that and what's best and in the best interest. We went into Minnesota last weekend. We had to go into Minnesota and we had to win a game to win a championship and move on and we did. They had their largest crowd ever in the history of Mariucci 3M arena, and it was awesome. Our players loved it. Now we won, but still, the atmosphere was incredible. I think we have to take a real hard look at it.

Q: Do you guys lean on your veterans like [Nick Blankenburg] and [Michael Pastujov] as much in this game as much as you lean on your high-skill guys?

A: I thought our best line tonight were our old guys, oursenior citizens, Garrett Van Wyhe and Nolan Moyle and Jimmy Lambert, and obviously Nick Blankenburg. We have some older guys too. I thought they were our best line. They really played how we wanted them to play, got the first goal of the game for us and they were outstanding. I tried to match them up against one of their best lines because I knew they would not cheat for offense and play hard. It is what it is. We've been well-versed in having to play those teams and I give AIC a lot of credit. They do a good job on the recruiting and getting players that might be a little bit older, but they're good players. Whether they do transfers here and there, they’re good. I really, really was impressed with their team. I've seen them on tape and until you get up close and have to go against them, you don't understand that. They caused some issues with us whether they flew out of the zone or had a guy high, they created some issues.

Q: You mentioned in your opening statement that you liked the first 10 minutes of the third period and didn’t really like the last 10 minutes for your team. Do you see any complacency there? What did you see that led to more chances for American International and the power-play goal there as well?

A: Part of it was our discipline. We had taken some penalties and I did not like those penalties. We have to be careful anywhere near the boards. We have six or seven things you write up on the board that we believe. In the third period it was discipline. You have to stay on the ice and that created some issues. They were having some guys just keep out of the zone so it made it almost like 4-on-4, so it created some issues. They were beating us up the ice a little bit to open their game up for them and we handled it okay but we haven't seen that a lot, so it's a little different.