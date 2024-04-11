Q. Marshall, just your thoughts on the defensive style of play that you may need to play to win this championship?

MARSHALL WARREN: Yeah, I think just be hard in every zone. Make them turn over the puck. Be good on a line rush against, just be physical. I think we have a great D core back there. As long as we take care of our net, we'll put some pucks in their net.

Q. Brandon has talked a lot this year about how you guys play better when you have something to prove. At this point in your eyes, what do you have left to prove?

MARSHALL WARREN: I think we have a lot to prove. Michigan hasn't won a national title since 1998. That's what we want to do for the alumni. That's what we want to do for Block M. And it starts tomorrow.

As a team we were .500 during the break. Went on a little run there. But we're not satisfied yet. It starts tomorrow and we're ready to go. BC is in our way. So we're going to do everything in our power to get the win.

JACOB TRUSCOTT: I think that we just have to, like Marshall said, it just starts with the first puck drop. We've got to go shift-by-shift and have the mentality to prove that we're the best. I have no doubt that since the start of the year that we're the best team at the end of this. Most importantly it starts with our first shift, each guy.

Q. Jacob and Philippe, third straight Frozen Four with Michigan, does it feel familiar being back here? And how are you building on that experience?

JACOB TRUSCOTT: Obviously we've had good teams the past three, four years that we've been here. That's why you come to Michigan; you come here to win. The people before us have built a great program for us, and we're just doing our part, and it's a great experience every year.

There's no doubt that we're going to get there. We had no doubt at the start, and we're just happy to be here. And we have something to prove, like we said, and we're not done yet. There's still a lot that this team has to prove to the people out there. It's a good experience, but we've just got to focus on the next game.

Q. Marshall, I know you've talked about this before but what are the emotions getting ready for this, facing BC? Did you keep in touch with those guys during the season? Has that gone on lockdown now as you get ready to play them?

MARSHALL WARREN: Our group chat has been pretty quiet ever since we beat Michigan State. Right now I'm emotionless about it. It's a business trip for us. We have to beat them. They're in my way, our way.

And obviously after the game I'll be a little emotional. But right now I'm just focused on playing Boston College and beating them.

Q. Having a weekend off, how do you guys think -- how it plays into your favor or doesn't play into your favor? Does that disrupt momentum or is it nice to have that rest?

PHILIPPE LAPOINTE: Obviously it's nice having that break. You go through the regionals and some guys are hurt, like Seamus Casey. But he's healthy now and ready to go. So that time off helps us recover.

But obviously you want to ride that momentum. But Naur had a great plan for us and our training staff had a great plan for us to get back into it. And just build momentum through practice and keep the pace really high. So the guys feel really great coming into the tournament.

Q. Marshall, what have you told these guys and the team about maybe what to expect against facing BC?

MARSHALL WARREN: They're a fast, skilled team, like we know already. But I think they played good on the line rush, similar to Minnesota a little bit, with their top two lines. We've just got to wear them down, be hard in front of our net.

I think it just comes down to who wants it more in those dirty areas and who wants to give it more. I think we have to be utterly desperate because that's how you win championships. I think we've got a good game plan going in and we're ready to go.

Q. Jacob, you talked a little bit about sort of some other teams, people counting you guys out, you guys not doubting. This is the hometown of probably the hockey team and coach who was counted out the most, right, in the "Miracle on Ice." I wonder if any little thing like that, like, I think last time hockey team won, the football team won. Does it feel like when Michigan won the title, beat Boston College? Does it feel maybe some stars are aligning? Do you guys look at things like that?

JACOB TRUSCOTT: Obviously it's cool to see the stats with the '98 team and how it's all aligning. But at the end of the day it's up to us to repeat history, something that hasn't happened since '98 where football and hockey won in the same year. Definitely cool to see those stats, but it comes down to us to make it come to fruition.

MARSHALL WARREN: I think it's kind of cool when people doubt you in a little bit of way, because adversity breeds champions. We've been through a little adversity all year. It's cool just proving people wrong. And I think we're going to keep doing that.

But, yeah, we've got a special group here. And we have the 1998 trophy sitting in our locker room. It's kind of cool to look at it every day and see that. You strive for that every day, you want that. So, how far are you willing to go for that trophy? That's kind of been our mantra, our attitude going into this week.

Q. More recently, football team and you guys both making three straight final four playoff appearances type of things. What takeaways can you maybe draw from their success this year and finally getting over that hump after two straight years losing in the semis?

PHILIPPE LAPOINTE: I can just remember that Alabama game in the semis. That momentum swings were crazy in that game. I remember Naur coming into the room after and saying, like, you guys see those momentum swings. That's how it is in the tournament. We know that.

We've been here two years in a row. So that's what it's all about. And just kind of controlling those emotions through those momentum swings and staying even-keeled. And.

Then before we left, you know, Moore came in and talked to the team, the new head coach, and kind of gave us his perspective on his championship this year. And it fired the boys up. And it was awesome for him to do that for all of us and just thankful for that.

JACOB TRUSCOTT: Building off what Phil said, we know a lot of the football guys. We kind of are friends with them, so to be able to hang out with them hear their experiences through the playoffs and what they went through as a team.

The biggest thing is they talk about it with us and we have it in the locker room is just having that swagger, just knowing you're the best and going out there every day and competing with each other. I believe it's the closest team that wins championships.

I think that we've done a good job with that, just bringing the guys together to hang out and have fun and just kind of enjoy this process.