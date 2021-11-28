Everything Michigan players said to the media after defeating Ohio State

The collision was inevitable. Ten years of frustration smashed head-on into 11 months of hard work on the Michigan Stadium turf Saturday, and as Cade McNamara took a knee on the block M at midfield it was clear that this team's rededication to each other and the rivalry had emerged victorious. Thousands and thousands rushed the field to celebrate with the victors, and shortly after a few of those players who helped deliver Michigan's first win over Ohio State in the Jim Harbaugh era met with the media. Here's everything they had to say:

On the energy in the air before the game

McNamara: I think that energy has been present the entire year. That's something, the energy, the confidence, that we've had since really spring ball, and we knew that we've been playing these dudes really every day since January. I just couldn't be happier to be a part of such a great team.

On his interception

Mc: We had a little bit of miscommunication and I forced the ball a little bit, but time and time again, it's just like however we respond, that's the most important thing and I knew that I just had to keep letting it rip. I had trust in our defense and obviously H2 (Hassan Haskins) and the rest of the backs and the o-line and they had our back, and really just a physically dominant performance the rest of the way.

On what it means to Hassan Haskins to have a performance like he did

Haskins: It’s an amazing feeling. I want to thank every single one of my o-linemen today. They played with their hearts out. I bow my head for that. Just this whole feeling is amazing and it’s a blessing, so we’re going to keep it going.

On the scene after the game on the field

Mc:Yeah, my and H2 were out there on the field and for both of us, just as soon as I took the knee and then watching the rest of our teammates meet us out on the field, watching the snow fall down as the rest of the crowd rushed onto the field, it was truly a surreal moment. It’s something that we’ve dreamed of. Every 150, every 6 AM, that feeling is why we do it. I just couldn’t be more happy for my guys and the rest of this team.

On Hawkins’ feeling after winning considering he’s been on the team the longest

Hawkins: It’s been a long time. It’s an honor to be a part of this 2021 Michigan football team. I’m just blessed. I’m just speechless, man. It’s been a long ride and just doing it with the guys that love doing, that has passion doing it, that come out there every single day and work their tails off, those are the guys I went to war with today and it came through for us. I’m just so blessed to be part of this football team.

On what McNamara meant by ‘playing these dudes every day since January’

Mc: I mean that every workout, every practice, every meeting, everything that we've put into this season--it got leaked that we have on our boards 'What are you doing today to beat Ohio State? That's something that we've kept in the back of our minds every single day that we enter Schembechler Hall. That's what I mean by that and we did enough to beat them today. That’s it.

On what the emotion was like after the game

Hawkins: For me, I cried. It was just so emotional, such a blessing to realize that all the hard work, everything that you preach about. You know, what we have inside Schembechler Hall--’What are you doing to beat Ohio State today?’--and today we beat them and it’s just so overwhelming. Just a blessing.

On Haskins taking control of the game in the third quarter

Haskins: Yeah, I told myself ‘I’m not going down. We’ve got to win this ballgame.’ I just kept telling myself that. I put that in the back of my mind and I went out there with the determination to win. I feel like the whole team--offense, defense--we took that mindset that we’re about to win this ballgame. That was my mindset throughout the whole game.

On what it meant to win in a physical, punishing way

Hutchinson: Yeah, we were so dominant, I think. Offensively, defensively--I mean, the way the offense was moving the ball, I don’t know how many yards they had but they were moving that thing up and down the field. Defensively we let up a couple big plays, which we knew we were going to let up, but we got big in the red zone on some of those drives. I thought we really played good, complementary football.

On OSU looking rattled from the start

Hawkins: The crowd. The fans, they had it rocking today and just being that loud and being in this type of environment, I feel like that’s what happens. The fans helped us a lot today on that. Just going out there and, for us, just doing what we do. Just playing Michigan defense and being settled and being poised.

Hutchinson: I think that crowd was literally the loudest I’ve ever heard the Big House, the most invested. Rightfully so, but it was just such an insane atmosphere. Talk about a home-field advantage, you know?

On what Hutchinson will remember most from today

H: Everything. Everything about it. Just the emotions, how we played, going into this game it started from January, all the work that we put in mentally, physically to get over that hump, if that’s what you want to call it and finally beat Ohio State.

On what today’s win means for the rivalry

Mc: I think going forward, it’s been so long since we’ve beaten them, as Aidan mentioned, it’s just been an accumulation of everything that we’ve done and all the work that we’ve put in. We knew that we could beat them and now we know what it takes. Now we just have to do that every single year. And we’ve even got to get better, you know. But they’re human too, and we proved that today.

On confidence in preparation for the Big Ten championship game

Mc: Yeah, I’m extremely confident in this team. I love these boys and I know we’ll be prepared. But it’s been a long time coming since we beat Ohio State. We can celebrate this for the next however many hours are left of this Saturday, but come Sunday morning, we’ll be ready to play in the Big Ten championship

On whether they saw anything on film that indicated they could run on Ohio State

Stueber: Yeah, it was a big emphasis to be able to run the ball this week. We thought that a lot of teams came out and maybe played a little scared against them, played a little timid, and that’s just not Michigan football. It’s not how we like to play as an offensive line, as a run game, as a unit. I think we did a great job of just coming off the ball, playing our football, establishing a run game which opened up the pass game as well. Couldn’t be more proud of the offensive line, these backs did a tremendous job. And yeah, I think the biggest thing for us was just coming out, playing our football and not playing timid or scared, and just being able to move them off the ball.

On the intensity of the rivalry

Hutchinson: Yeah, these guys have been disrespecting us, stepping on our jerseys, talking about hanging 100 on us, doing all the rah-rah and all the talk but we were about it today.

On what this win means for the program

Mc: I think, as I mentioned a little earlier, is that long-term ,we’ve set the expectation now. It’s been so long since we beat Ohio State and we did that today. For the guys coming back, now we’ve got to do that every single year. As I mentioned again, we know what it took. We’re not done yet.

On developing the mindset of nastiness on the offensive line

Stueber: I think after what happened in the 2020 season we took it upon ourselves to kind of start identifying this offensive line and building an identity that we wanted to be. It started in spring, it started in training camp, just building that intensity, that ability to move people off the ball, and that ability to kind of become nasty, as you said, and so we’ve been building that all year.

We’ve been able to run the ball on a lot of teams that other teams haven’t been able to. I think it showed. Kind of came to a pinnacle in this game. It kind of reached--we were able to come off, move the ball, hit their linebackers, and do something that a lot of teams failed to do and that’s just an accumulation of everything we’ve done in the offseason, throughout spring ball, throughout camp, and throughout the season.

Coach Moore and all the coaches have done a great job of coaching us up and allowing us to do this, so couldn’t be more proud of just the whole o-line as a unit.

On what Hutchinson visualized and how close this was to what he pictured in his head

H: I mean, this was it, right here. Visualizing storming the field. I wanted the goal posts to go down, but I don’t think they’re down. But all of that, just crying, just we did it and it’s something that I’ve been thinking about for years now.

On how long Hutchinson has been emphasizing this game to teammates, given he said it’s the reason he came back to Michigan

H: I told you guys at Big Ten Media Days we were emphasizing this game more. Everyone seemed to have a lot of questions about that in terms of how we were doing it. I told you to trust me, we were doing it, and we go out there, you see how we played in that dominant fashion. There you go.

On how emotional it was during the game and keeping those in check

Stueber: I think it’s really important, especially on offense, to kind of control your emotions in the beginning, and I think you saw later in the game we started to get more and more excited as we realized what we were saying we were going to do came to fruition. And so I think it’s really important as an offense to kind of come out and control the emotions, so that was a big emphasis throughout the whole week. But I know the defense comes out and plays full force. They’re always excitable, so you can talk more to that.

H: Yeah, I just think we played complementary football. They made a big play on us, they might have scored, but our offense just responded and did what they had to do. They were so elite today.

On setting the single-season sack record at Michigan

H: Man...it was crazy. I can’t really put it into words. I really just wanted to beat my dad; I went a little farther. It’s so cool and it’s a moment I can’t wait to share with my dad, with him, wherever he is.

On the ‘What have you done to beat Ohio State today?’ sign in the football building

H: It’s just an electronic image that we had in January. That’s something that we changed this offseason. We really just--staring them in the face and not fearing them and addressing them always. Everything that we did in the offseason when it comes to training, when it comes to practicing, was to beat Ohio State.

On what Stueber thinks when he sees Hutchinson perform like he did today

S: I’ve been extremely lucky. Since my time here I’ve gone against great defensive ends and I can truly say I think Aidan is probably the best of the best. His ability to do any move--he really has it all, and being able to go out there and see him do what he does best just gives me pure joy. I know the struggles of in camp getting beat by him and to see him do it to other tackles just gives me straight joy. I love when he beats tackles on the edge. My favorite is when he bull-rushes them to the ground, which I think he did one play this game, so you’ll see it on TV.

H: I love when he straps d-ends up. It goes both ways.

S: I love seeing it. It’s great.

On when Hutchinson realized this offensive line was different

H: Yeah, 100%, in the Beat Ohio drills they were so competitive and we were getting after it so hard. I knew in camp that we had some elite tackles in Ryan (Hayes) and Stueber. You guys saw that as the season progressed. They barely allowed any sacks on the edge. They've been so elite I can’t even go farther into it. It’s been great going up against them, getting those looks in practice, and really just competing and having fun.

On how it feels to be part of the group that delivered Harbaugh a victory that answers critics

S: I think you guys should have see him in the locker room after the game. I’ve never seen him more happy, more excited. And not just for himself but his excitement towards the players, how much he knows it means to not only the players but the coaches and everyone involved. He’s gone through some tough times. He’s faced a lot of adversity since he’s been coach here. To see him finally beat Ohio State, as a team, as a unit, we knew what this team was capable of and it all starts with him. He’s done a great job coaching this team up, building on what the problems were of last year and fixing those, adjusting those, bringing on new coaches. Yeah, he’s just done a tremendous job this year and I couldn’t be more happy for him.

H: Yeah, kind of along the same lines. I kind of missed him after the game but I just saw him right before I got in here and I’m just so happy for him. I know I think he was 0-5 against them but I’m so happy to be a part of his first win. To have a top-five game at home, getting the win, it’s snowing--I mean, it was really like war out there and I think he knew that, he understood that, and I’m just so happy for him and our whole team.

On what point they thought they would win the game before the clock hit zero

S: I think when we came out in the second half, defense started and they did a tremendous job there and then the offense came out, and we only ran the ball down the field and I think that’s when, from an o-line perspective, when you’re able to come out after halftime adjustments, having the time to see what they’re doing and being able to adjust, when you come out and you only run the ball and you take it down the field, it says something about the confidence in themselves. I think that’s the first time they really faced adversity like that and we just continued to roll, continued to roll them, and I think that’s the moment when you felt the tide shift, from an offensive line perspective.

H: Just (for) me, when the offense scored, fourth quarter, eight minutes left, to go up two touchdowns, the emotions started going down. It was really hard to contain because I could feel it coming. I was so confident in our offense and our defense to get the job done and kind of in that moment I knew that whatever happens, this game, I think it’s over.

On what Harbaugh meant when he said this is the beginning

S: I think what he means about the beginning for the season is we’re just getting started. This is the first time we’ve played in a Big Ten championship in a very long time. So, to be able to say this is only the beginning after such a big win speaks volumes on how confident he is in this team and we’ve got to take it upon ourselves. Like I think Cade said before, we’re going to celebrate this victory for Saturday, but when Sunday comes around our attention switches to the Big Ten championship and that’s what we’re focused on next and so that’s one thing for this team in terms of championship-level play. I think that’s where this team is and I can’t wait to see us do it.

On when they knew it was possible to achieve like this after the 2020 season

H: I think we knew we were going to bounce back. I don’t think anybody else did outside of Schembechler Hall but I think in our building we all believed we got some talented guys on this team and I think we can make a run at something; that’s what I was thinking. Yeah, I mean, no one else believed it so I guess it just goes to show our cohesiveness and our unity on our team. We all know what we are despite what anybody says about us.

S: Yeah, I echo that. It started internally with us through the grind of winter conditioning, summer conditioning, spring ball, camp, we started building our identity and it really started with us. No one believed in us so who else better than us to believe in us. We’ve really kind of grown as a unit and a brotherhood and this is probably the closest team I’ve ever been a part of. And yeah, it’s been nothing but fun this whole year.



