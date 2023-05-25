On where he sees himself now on the depth chart

My time at Michigan has been very interesting. Not many people have had the journey that I've had to go on. It was definitely different than what I thought it was going to be when I committed here. Looking back at it now and where I am now, I wouldn't change it for anything. It taught me so many things outside of football that I can use in my everyday life outside of football. I'm happy where I am now. The journey definitely took a while but it was worth it.

On the lessons he's learned

I would say the biggest is, and I know it sounds cliche, never doubt yourself. Always bet on yourself. There's a lot of times there where I was like, I probably won't play football ever again. I was 18 years old thinking, oh, I have all this great stuff ahead of me and then it kind of gets stripped away quick and then you have to earn it all back. I think that's one of the big things. I think it taught me to love your family and cherish every moment with them. Without them, I would not have been here or playing football. Definitely, with the injury, they helped out so much, my family. Just trusting people that are professionals in their job. A lot of times in school I was like, man, what are these teachers talking about? It's the same thing that goes with doctors. They're telling me, oh, you're going to be good. Man, my knee is never going to get good. It's never going to get back to where it was and he's telling me it's going to get back to where it was and stronger. I think that's another lesson, trust people.

On the next step for him and his game

Going back to my lessons, trusting people that know what they're talking about. Not going to argue with them at all with that. The verge for me of breaking out I was there at the end of the year, I felt like myself, I felt like I could go out there and make plays, not doubting myself, nothing thinking too much about the plays. Now, it's just putting it all together. I have, I think, everything I need to be successful. I think just going out there every day and proving it to everybody that doubted me here. Everybody said that I would never be the same before my injuries. Proving it to myself. I've been through this long journey and I want to be able to tell myself I made it and not have any regrets.

On the trust he's developed with his teammates

I think it first starts with our coaches. They instill trust in everybody. Coach Minter, since he's got here he's said, do your job and be you. When you do that, and everybody does that, you can have as much trust in everybody that you want. Because I know, OK, if I got the quarterback on this play and it's a read option, if I get the quarterback, I know our linebackers are going to come and fill and take the running back. I definitely think trust is a big thing for our defense. With the guys that we have and the way the locker room is and how close we are, it's really easy to trust our guys on defense.

On getting his hand on the ball

I would say, during that game, it was nothing like I've ever felt before. I've made some plays where it's like, oh, that's awesome, I'm excited. Specifically, that first one, I think it was the second quarter, I saw both the receivers were out wide and I knew they were coming in—one of them, at least, was coming in on a slant. So I was supposed to be in that window. When I got there, got in the right spot at the right time and I put my hand up just a little too high. Man, that was awesome. I just remember coming to the sideline and everybody, Mike Morris specifically, was like, can you jump? Can you get up? Come on, man. I tried, it just happened so quick. That was awesome. The second one, obviously, we called a timeout before the play so we're sitting on the sidelines and like, hey, if the running back goes out it's going to him. I see the running back go out, the wide receiver hit a bubble or whatever, so I'm like, OK, I get up field and I just stuck my hand out right spot right time but I wish I would've caught that because I was free. It's in front of our parents' section too, I know our parents are there, I'm like, oh, man.

On what he would do if he scored a touchdown

It's going to be interesting, I think it depends on the game. I don't think Coach Harbaugh would like it too much and I think it might be a penalty. You never know, it depends on the game for sure. If we're playing Ohio State, I might have to act up a little bit. Do something. It would definitely be with my teammates and just celebrating excessively I guess.

On the rivalry games

Growing up in the state of Michigan, I was a huge Michigan fan for everything. Football, hockey. I had my Facebook that I still haven't updated to this day since probably like seventh grade—I wouldn't say seventh grade, fifth grade. On it, it says, I play hockey at the University of Michigan. Being a huge Michigan fan and being able to see those rivalries, at my elementary school, you pick your school when you play, OK, you're Michigan, Michigan State. You wear your colors. There was always like a little beef on the playground. Michigan versus Michigan State, a little football game or whatever. I definitely think that being able to watch those rivalries growing up and then being able to take part of it and having a sack against Michigan State and making those plays against Ohio State, it was a surreal moment for me. All the games are big, those two, in particular, are where I know I want to make my mark. Be able to look back and have memories of a team I hated growing up.

On whether the Big House or inside Yost has a better environment

I would definitely say the Big House for sure. I think Yost can get crazy sometimes. After we won the Big Ten Championship this year, Coach Harbaugh went on the ice and we all snuck out there real quick, it was going crazy in there. That Washington game my sophomore year, that first play, I've never heard it that loud. It was nice weather and all that, night game. That game, Ohio State, it was sold out and you can't hear anything. I think just with more fans and the atmosphere that's brought around football, tailgating and driving to the stadium and seeing everybody out there. I think the Big House tops Yost a little bit. I think they're both really good.

On his tattoos

My first one I got when I just turned 16. It's on my left shoulder, it's like mountains with my grandpa's initials. In fifth grade, my grandpa died and I always knew that I wanted tattoos. My parents both had them and I looked at them, it was always so cool. When he died, I was in fifth grade, I told my parents the first tattoo I am getting I am getting it for him. He was a big hunter, he would always go up in the mountains in Canada and just hunt. I shot my first deer when I was with him. I got that one in honor for him. I have a lot of stuff that revolve around family. I have Roman Numerals all over my body that are all my family's birthdays, my dog's birthdays, my grandparents. Then I have a lot of stuff for home. I've got the bridge from Port Huron that goes to Canada. My dad works on the bridge. Got that in honor of him. My leg sleeve might be my favorite one. It's all the people I looked up to when I was growing up. I've got Kobe, I've got Steve Yzerman, I've got a portrait of my grandpa, and I've got Juice WRLD, which is my favorite artist. Then I've got a grim reaper and an hourglass on the back that represents you can be a legend but it's all eventually going to come to an end, so make your mark while you're here. I got that one (Block M) my freshman year here. I knew when I got here I was like, I knew I would be getting a Block M eventually. I scheduled this tattoo appointment and I went there. Actually, this one is very meaningful, too. When I was thinking about getting it, people always told me that you're never going to play for Michigan, you're never going to accomplish your dreams. You come from Port Huron, not many people go to Michigan. I got an astronaut and the galaxy and the stars all that, Block M above. It's pretty much reaching for the stars, reach for your goals because this is one of my goals.

On his goals for this season

For this football season, my main goal is to put my name in that category of great Michigan defensive ends that came through here. I've been here with two first-rounders, should've been a third one in Ojabo. Mike Morris is about to be up there too. Just putting myself in that category of guys that have been under Coach Harbaugh that go to the league and leaving a mark in the stadium. When I walk out of there for the last time, not looking back and having any regrets and appreciate the journey. Went from watching every game my freshman year to being able to play every game my senior year.

On what he has to do to get to that point

I think what I have to do is finish my opportunities. I talk to Coach Elston a lot about this, I had so many opportunities this year, especially in the first three games, where I could've had four sacks in the first three games. I just missed it, missed it, missed it or I was going too fast. I think this all comes to maturity and playing-wise now, slowing down and making sure I make the play instead of going for the big hit or going for the strip-sack. Making sure you have the quarterback secured first. I think that's a big thing that I've worked on this offseason, just focus more on the guy in front of me. Whether it's a tackle. hit the hands and dip. I think it's just the little details now, really just locking into that and I feel like I'll be able to be where I want to be.

On how he views leadership

The way I view leadership, for me, it's a little different because I expect a lot out of a lot of different people. I'm one of the guys in the locker room that go through and talk to everybody while I'm in there. Just make my presence known like, hey, we're all together on this. You can trust me, I can trust you. I think that's one way of leading and being like, hey, let's go, you've got this today, it's not a big deal. It's another day of practice. You might be tired but we've got to go. I think that's one way of leading in the locker room. On the field, I let my pads do the talking. That's what I was taught my whole life. You don't have to be the guy sitting there, rah-rah, hyping everybody up. Definitely, if something is going bad, you have to step up. You can't just let it keep getting worse and worse. It's going to be bad. I definitely think let my pads talk and when I need to step in and talk, I'll talk, but definitely those two ways.

On what it would mean to have a third Big Ten title and a national championship

Man, it would be awesome. Coming here, that was the goal. Never lose to Ohio State, never lose to Michigan State. Big Ten, putting Michigan back on the map was one of the goals my class specifically came here for. We talked in the group chat as soon as everybody committed and all signed, we're changing this. When we get there, we're winning. We're not sitting here and being, oh, so close. We were so close. I think having two rings on my finger and being able to have a third, maybe even a fourth and fifth with the bowl game and a natty and all that, it would just be surreal for me to be able to come here and when I first got here, we were good. We weren't to the level we are now. Being able to leave Michigan while having all this, it would be awesome.