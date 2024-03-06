On what it was like when he got the job

That's a life-changing experience, it was a dream. For it to come from my mentor, Ben Herbert, to take over after him, that's something — things you only dream of, right? Nothing that I had envisioned happening, it's not the way I had envisioned it going but, man, so proud, so honored, humbled just to be able to take over after him.

On the conversation he had with Herbert when he left

I was happy for him. I was proud. I know it was a challenge that he wanted to accept. Wasn't so much that he wanted to get out of here, how can he better himself at the end of the day? If it's good for him, it's good for me. He's always been good to me. Any way that I can support him in that, that was my first thought.

On how he keeps things on the same track but make it his own

At the end of the day, we built that thing together. He would say that as well. Been with him every step of the way through here. Its had its days. Its ups, its downs. The 2-4 season to winning a national championship, I've seen the whole gamut. The key is, not a whole bunch has to change in terms of what we do or how we do it. To put my own stamp on it is simply I am myself. Be myself the whole time, who I've been since I've gotten here, it's gotten me to this point. Just continuing to build relationships with the players, that's the biggest thing.

On the value of consistency with the changes in the program

The first day, how I chose to address that is we trained, I didn't give them a speech at the beginning, we just trained. Then I brought them up at the end and I said, 'That was so different, wasn't it?' They were kind of looking around, like, is this a trick? I was like, yeah, no, no. My message to them was, the reason why it wasn't different is because of the standard they have set. They choose to come in and attack each day how they choose to. We help them facilitate their standard but, at the end of the day, they make the choice each and every day. They kind of looked at me like, I think you're right. As each day progressed from that point on, it was, we're doing pretty much the same things the same way with the same detail. How can we make it better? How can we tighten down the details? They've fully bought in, they've been rocking and rolling just like they have been in the past and it's been good.

On the leadership from Team 145

Guys that are excited to be the next man to take that role. It's not a whole big let's get on somebody and make this big scene, it's simply, hey, we don't do that. Hey, fix that. You see that from countless guys as its hard to single out any one guy. Just, as a group collectively, the biggest thing is they're making the choice to come in and approach the day like they have in the past. I don't know exactly who all those leaders are going to be yet, I have a good idea, we'll let time tell us who that's going to be.

On the offensive and defensive lines

As we know, it starts with the guys up front. That's first and foremost. The D-line like you mentioned a lot of consistency. How can they take their game to the next level? The offensive line, there's a lot up for grabs there. What you see is, competition brings the best out of everybody. Now, it's what am I doing each day to go get that. Just seeing them work together but, also, work to create separation. It's been special.

On the final preparation for spring ball

I told them yesterday, now we're starting to switch our minds from training mode to football mode. The reason why we all came here. We kind of taper some things off, drop some volume in the weight room, take a little more volume on the field, prepare them for the stressors that are about to come and then, really, this is the longest offseason cycle that they've had in a very long time. They're ready to roll. That first day of spring ball should be very exciting.

On designing a program for players in the weight room

First off, it felt good because we don't have to try to squeeze things into a condensed window. We have time. We have a saying, we have time but we don't have time to waste. It's one, how can we maximize it? Two, how can I keep it from being monotonous? Different challenges, different competitions. You see it. Their bodies are changing. Around that four week, fifth week of the cycle, you start to see that. As the guys are walking around, they're starting to see it and feel it. The strength gains, their speeds, just how they look. They're walking around with their chests out as they should because they've been grinding. It's been very special to just be able to finally have that time with them and get their feet underneath them. You mention the offensive line, it's multiple positions where there's competition. Guys are having a chance to truly, truly develop and spend time working on themselves before we get into that spring practice window.

On the NFL Combine

This winter in particular, we run through all the combine tests. We sprinkle in other things along the way but we tell them these drills have the potential to make you money one day. Why waste a bunch of time doing X, Y and Z when we can hone in on those things now? What we've done in the past and what we're doing now is how can you translate this now and perfect these drills now so whenever it comes to be your time on the big stage in Indianapolis, you've been there, done that for four-plus years, some of these guys. Three to six, seven years. Mike Barrett, he's been doing these combine drills with us for a very long time. He's gotten very well at it, he's been doing a very good job. Getting them exposed to it now, that way it's familiar later.

On the consistency in the weight room and in nutrition

I date back to being here on Abigail's interview, what essentially got her that job is the way the guys gravitated right to her. She was on her interview and she had a crew of 15 guys around her. They're all asking her questions and this, that and the other. We looked over and had to be like, hey, what are you guys doing? We saw Abigail in the middle and she was like, oh, sorry. From the first time she met them, she was educating them. Thats built relationships. Anytime you walk past her office she's got guys in there. They're picking her brain, she's helping them out. That is a key piece. Not only what you do in the weight room but how you fuel your body. She's all over that. If they've got questions they go right to her. She gives clear, concise answers and she's a key, key piece in what we do.