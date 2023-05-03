On how his second spring was different than his first

I felt what was different about it was I felt more confident. I felt like I was playing with more confidence. My technique was better. I know the system better, that's why I felt like I was more confident this year than last spring.

On how much more comfortable he is with the defensive system in place

I feel like I'm way comfortable now that I have built this great relationship that I have with my coaches. Not only just them but learning from the older players that was here like Mike Mo, Mazi, them guys. Also, I watched a little bit of Aidan and Ojabo because we all play the same position. I just learned from them, watched their techniques and learned from their mistakes and see how I can feed off them.

On what he's learned from watching film of other guys

I watch all of them differently. With Aidan, I try to watch his get-off. You watch Aidan and you see the way he gets off the ball. He times it up real good and he's real explosive off the ball. Ojabo, I like the way Ojabo can dip around so I try to work on my dipping and bending more. Mike Mo can play outside, three-tech because he's bigger and leaner, which is the same as me. I kind of try to use different moves that Mike Mo used. A lot of things he also taught me from last year.

On whether he thinks he can play all the positions up front on the defensive line

Yeah. I see myself playing anything. I love to be on the field so anything to help the team win I am always willing to do.

On how he would describe his position

First, I would say, the way we use EDGEs is good because it kind of helps you for the draft because it shows you can do many things. You can line up on the outside, rush from the outside, you can go down to three-tech, 4-I, sometimes you can jump into coverage, so we do many things. I feel like that can also help me in the long run.

On whether dropping into coverage was new for him

I've been doing this since high school. I played at St. Frances with Coach Poggi, a well-known guy here. He kind of led the St. Frances program the same as the Michigan program. A lot of things that I was doing at St. Frances was kind of the same that I'm already doing now.

On how much he thinks about one move setting up the next (and talking about a play during the spring game where he knocks a lineman over)

I'll kind of give a replay of that play. I didn't know that was I was going to throw my own teammate like that, I ended up apologizing to him. Going into the spring game, I like to go speed to power a lot. A lot of our tackles here knows that I like to go speed to power. For the spring game, I told myself I wasn't going to do no speed to power moves. I was just going to work on my dipping and bending the whole game. Leading to that, all I was doing was dipping and bending. I knew that Tuttle—all he did was step up and run. Going into that, I knew if we had him backed up, I was going to try and dip around him and Tuttle was going to step up and try to run into one of the B gaps. I had it in my head that I was going to long-arm the offensive tackle. How the way I set up my long-arm, I aimed for the inside pec of the offensive lineman and then I just drove him back and, for some reason, I don't know, he just fell on the ground. He was just on the ground and Tuttle was right there. I tried to go for the ball, tipped the ball and it tipped in the air.

On how much Coach Elston and the staff has helped him with the mental side of things

I feel like we work on that a lot. Especially in meetings. We try to set up all of our moves. We're always taught that the first couple of reps you don't go with speed to power because those first three rushes are going to set the rest of your moves up. We're taught to go speed to power, now the offensive tackle is going to change his set to that and now he's going to over-set you. He over-sets you, fall inside, he tries to power-set you, hit him with a speed move, things like that.

On what he wants to work on this offseason

I want to work on being more explosive off the ball. I feel like I can get off more on the ball. Working some more on my dipping and bending, use my hands better. Also, just playing the 4-I better. I struggled with that last season. Also, rushing out of a 4-I and three-tech because a lot of times we rush out of 4-I and three-tech so I just want to be able to rush from both ways so that can help me.

On whether he feels like he has 'sneaky power'

First, my weight kind of shits up and down. Last season, I played at 270, around 270, 275. I felt more strong. I didn't really feel explosive, how I normally feel when I'm 260, 265. That's where I like to play at. Right now, currently, I'm 265. I feel better, I feel stronger, I feel more explosive off the ball. Me being heavy, 270, 275, I kind of still feel sneaky I just feel like a lot of things when I'm not the weight I feel comfortable playing at.

On how much he speaks with Ben Herbert about his weight and what he wants to play at

I got a good relationship with Coach Herb and Abigail (O'Connor), I lock in with them two all the time. I sit down and talk to them about many things, we make plans. Abigail sits down with and helps me map out how my meals should go on the daily. I talk to Coach Herb, he kind of helped me—we just have talks about how I will have to sacrifice a lot of things in order for me to play at the weight I want to play at and things like that. I kind of lock in with them two to get where I want to be.

On the excitement with the upcoming season

I hear a lot of people talking about it, a lot of people bring it up to me. I try not to think about it because we've got other players in our room as well. I feel like we're all good enough. I decided to put my head down and be humble and just work and just let things come to me when the season comes.

On the goals he has for himself

The goals that I have for myself for the upcoming season is to be better than last season. I don't really have any stats or anything, I don't really want to throw numbers up in the air, I just want to be better than I was last year. I feel like I am better mentally, just being around the team and practicing, I just feel more confident in myself.

On how good the defense can be this year

I feel like it's going to be better than last year and the other year. I feel like we just keep rebuilding this year. We've got a lot of guys that came back, got a lot of older guys that are still here as well and got a lot of guys who are in my class and also freshman who can also step up and play a big role in our defense. I feel like we're talented everywhere. A lot of guys left last year but I really don't feel like we lost anybody because I feel like wherever we lost somebody, we've got somebody behind him that's going to step up. I have full confidence in them that they're going to do their job and we're going to be dominant again this year.

On whether there's anyone in the NFL that he wants to replicate

For sure. A lot of the guys in the NFL that I watch, I try to watch guys who are similar to me. Similar body frame and things like that, how they play the game. I watch Khalil Mack, he goes a lot of long-arm, speed to power. Reggie White, I liked to watch his hump and how he abused it during his time. The Bosa's, the way they get off the ball and swipe a lot. The Watt's, I like their style. There's plenty of guys that I watch.