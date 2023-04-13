On getting the opportunity to perform at the Big House

It was great. It was a lot of fun to put on display, finally got my fair share of playing time and I trusted everything I do in Schembechler Hall that's behind the walls and put it on display in the Big House. It was a lot of fun to go out there and play with my teammates.

On the work behind the scenes

It was definitely new to me. I played three sports in high school, I was the star in all three of them growing up. Coming here, it's completely new. I sat on the bench for a few years and hope to make a change with that this year. Just a lot of hard work and dedication. I always thought I could hang with the best of them and stick to my coaching, stick to my athletic ability. The ball finds me. Get ready to work. Can't wait to put it on display this year if I get an opportunity.

On getting a scholarship

It was a dream come true. It was so great. A blessing from coach, from my teammates. It was always my dream to play division one football, on scholarship and made it happen this year. Like I said, from a lot of hard work and dedication. My senior year of high school was canceled due to COVID and in the humblest and the most respectful way, if I had played my senior year, I think I would've had 20 Power Five offers. My name never got out there and I was a lacrosse kid growing up. No one really knew who I was because my main sport was lacrosse. It was awesome to share with my friends and family that I received a scholarship.

On the phone call to his family after receiving a scholarship

They had no idea it was coming. I just said, 'I just got put on scholarship,' like it was a lowkey deal. It's obviously a big deal. My mom was screaming and my dad was my high school coach and he was actually a walk-on at Northeastern. Played quarterback there and started for three years after being a walk-on, earned a scholarship. I did exactly what he did. Took me two years it took him a fall. He was astonished, he was really happy.

On the third sport he played

I was a basketball player growing up. From third grade to 10th grade, I always wanted to play college basketball. I was a point guard, I was a decent sized point guard at 6'3, which is perfect height. It was probably my first love and then I became really good at lacrosse. If you're a good athlete in the world of lacrosse, you have a high chance of going into division one just with athletic ability. Not even stick work or anything. I committed my sophomore year and my dad is huge on three-sport athletes, multiple sport athletes, growing up. Stuck with the other two and I ended up picking football after a small opportunity here.

On scholarship opportunities in other sports

My brother is also a lacrosse player committed to UMass-Amhurst as well. If I wanted to play lacrosse, I knew I wanted to go to UMass-Amhurst and not go to any other places to play with my brother because that was always a huge dream of ours, to play together at the highest level. Basketball, I stopped really looking ninth grade, 10th grade year because I knew in basketball you have to be in that EYBL program to really go somewhere for division one basketball. Football, like I said in the media after the game, my family is a football family. It's always been a window I've always wanted to proceed and go through.

On how tough the conversation was with his brother when he decided to go to Michigan

It wasn't that bad, honestly. It's Michigan. It's hard to turn down Michigan. He was like, 'Yeah, dude, go do it. That's your dream.' For no reason, I was kind of a Michigan fan growing up. I loved Jabrill Peppers, I loved Chase Winovich, I love all those guys growing up. My dad had a good connection with Don Brown who is actually at UMass right now, funny story, he hooked me up with Coach Casula who is at UMass as well, who recruited me and gave me this opportunity. I went with it and my brother, he's like, 'Do it, dude, you gotta do it.'

On some of the things that he's been working that he's seen pay off

Definitely my speed. I'm not too fast but I can definitely hang with the best of them. Shoutout Coach Herb and the staff, they've definitely made me more explosive and definitely a lot faster. As a receiver, you have to be able to have the first fast step after the release, the first most explosive step to get separation. Coach Harbaugh always says the receiver is about separation, separation off the line, separation at the top of the route, and separation when you're catching the ball. That explosiveness for sure I've definitely improved the most here. I've always had a great ability to catch the ball, so that's come naturally with playing different sports.

On refining his skills at receiver

I've only played our defense for the past two years so it's a lot of repetition of reading the defense, reading the boundaries, reading everything. Knowing what coverage is coming before the snap, which Bellamy always says, see the coverage, see the ball before the snap. Certain reps depend on what coverage is being thrown at you. Sort of master that over a lot of reps, which I've had a crap-ton of reps in practice against our defense. It's the trust with quarterbacks. On and off the field. It starts off the field. If you have a great friendship with every quarterback and a great connection with everyone in the building, they'll trust you on the field without even seeing you play. Obviously, I've earned a lot of respect throughout practice in the past two years and Davis was my roommate my freshman year and my roommate right now and he's my best friend. Really easy to play with him. J.J. and I have a really good connection. Love playing with him, it's very easy playing with him because he's the best in the country and hopefully he'll be top off the board within the next two drafts. Funny story is, last year on the team trip, we got into spike ball and J.J. and I were partners, we went 26-0 on the trip. We have a great competitive friendship and competition with the whole team.

On what has to happen between now and fall camp for him to continue rising the depth chart

I think I put myself in a great spot so far. With these walkthroughs, just be crisp, be on time no matter what. On-time and on target with all your routes. Just be very detailed, do everything right. That goes a long way, doing everything right. Knowing the coaches can trust you, that helps a lot. In the weight room, just striving to be the best person you can be no matter what.

On what makes J.J. McCarthy so good

The way his pocket presence, the ability for him to get out of the pocket. Ball delivery, it's everything. It's damn near perfect. Every ball is on target no matter what and if he misses you know it's once in a blue moon, he'll hit that throw. No matter what throw it is. You saw the one from hash to the opposite side, it's with ease. He's making every throw 99 out of 100 times, no matter what throw it is in the game.

On what his responsibility is when the pocket breaks down and McCarthy is on the run

It's a classic scramble rule drill. You don't want to work upfield, you want to work back to the ball, work the sideline. You know something crazy is happening with him. Ronnie Bell was unbelievable last year with scramble drills. Watching film on him, what he does when J.J. gets out of the pocket, it carryover between film to the field and live reps.